You can see when and why you got reported in Dota 2

You thought all the European General Data Protection Regulation related news was over, didn’t you? Think again. Don’t worry, this bit takes the form of fun trivia rather than an endless onslaught of delivery companies begging to throw pizza promotions at you. Among other things, you can now see every report and commendation you got in Dota 2 since 2015, along with the reason given by whoever snitched on you. This’ll be old news to anyone who’s already part of our fancy supporter program, but I’ve hardly ever been reported and thus claim my title as the nicest person in the world.

Valve have also given everyone access to their Counter-Strike: Global Offensive stats and reports, as well as all sorts of Steam bits and bobs like your chat history (going back two weeks) and community bans.

The new GDPR is a law that requires companies, among other things, to be more open with what data they’re collecting from people. I’m not sure if Valve actually needed to make this information public rather than just ensure it was available on request, but it makes sense that they’d want to cover their bases given the hefty fines that the EU parliament have threatened for those that don’t comply with the new regulation. You can find more GDPR specifics here.

Those visible reports are probably the juiciest part, so here’s how you can take a peek at ’em. All you need to do is click this link, though it’s worth checking out this tool that reformats the data Steam gives you into something a bit more readable, and links to the Dotabuff page for each match.

Valve have been showing little ‘conduct summaries’ which reveal you how many times you’ve been reported and commended recently, but until now we haven’t been to see which matches those came from.

I’m most interested by how little I’ve been reported, considering how often I’ve seen people clamouring for me to be whisked off to the low-priority queue. There are far too many Dota players who regard playing badly as something to be punished – though I guess it’s nice to see that most of them restrict their punishment to insults and threats over chat rather than actual reports. By ‘nice’ I mean ‘soul-destroying’, but hey, at least I get to actually report them.

It’s also interesting that in one game where I performed particularly poorly and had 3 people report me for ‘intentional feeding’, I didn’t have any automatic action taken against me. I’d vaguely thought the threshold might be somewhere around there, but it turns out Valve do provide a little information that reveals their system is more lenient than I’d assumed: “We only assess a low-priority penalty when a pattern of disruptive behavior is established by reports from multiple parties over multiple matches.”

Moving away from Dota specifics, here’s a handy video that sums up everything Valve knows about you. It starts by talking about CS:GO info, which you can find by visiting your Steam profile, clicking on ‘games’, ‘CS:GO’, and then ‘Personal Game Data’.

Visit this page, and you’ll see a nexus that links to the mountains of information Valve’s got on you. Some of the highlights include every chat message you’ve sent and received in the last two weeks, whether you’ve been banned from any communities, groups or discussions, and every comment you’ve ever left anywhere on Steam.

As ‘3kliksphilip’ points out, while not all of this is new it’s still neat to see it all on one page. I had a fun surprise when I saw just how much money I’d spent on Steam games. And again, by ‘fun’ I mean ‘soul-destroying’.

Thanks for spotting this, Mike Cook.