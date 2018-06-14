Still dreaming of that Witcher/Cyberpunk 2077 crossover

Oh sure now CD Projekt Red are blabbing about Cyberpunk 2077 all over, blasting that rad trailer and showing a behind-closed-doors demo full of drugs, guns, and bums, but for a long time we clung to scraps. One of the more interesting was a story in The Witcher 3 from our magical daughter figure Ciri, which sounded like a nod to Cyberpunk. On her journey across time and space, Ciri told Geralt, she visited a city with “houses of glass”, people “with metal in their heads”, horses replaced with flying ships, and such. Geralt was not convinced. Don’t remember? Here, “Tolkfan” on YouTube has cut Ciri’s story in with Cyberpunk trailerbits and it’s all quite nice.

Ciri has seemingly visited our Earth before in the Witcher books, including in the time of the Black Death after the industrial revolution. Seems CD Projekt just gave the stories a little nudge to fit Cyberpunk.

This was also neatly imagined in a pretty painting by Martyna Zych.

I don’t know or care if Ciri actually did visit Night City, not really (canon is for jerks), but it’s a fun little teaser to remember. Ah, and I’m just happy to see Geralt and Ciri again, together. Bless ’em.

That said, Mike Pondsmith, the creator of the Cyberpunk tabletop roleplaying game, did tell us in 2017 that he hoped they might give Geralt a nod in the game.

“I think Geralt is a little bit cyberpunk and I hope we can sneak something in 2077 that relates to him without the fans immediately catching on,” Pondsmith said. “He does what he needs to do, he doesn’t necessarily get any joy out of it – he just makes sure that what needs to go down does go down. It’s a combination of fatalism and romanticism. That’s cyberpunk.”

