Wreckfest has smashed out of early access

After four years of crashing, smashing, bashing, and dashing around early access, Wreckfest today finally launches in full. It’s the new (well… new-ish now, I suppose) racer from FlatOut creators Bugbear, who previously called it just Next Car Game, and it certainly has pretty destruction effects. Wreckfest is crossing the finish line with an update including a new destruction derby arena, new parts and paint jobs, and shenanigans-laden vehicles including a harvester and a wobbly double-decker car. See these antics and more during in the launch trailer below.
Smashing stuff. Looks nice too, ho ho.
So there you are, in a car, atop a lawnmower, and so on, whooshing around in races, whooshing around in smashy races, or just plain smashing in destruction derby. Singleplayer and online multiplayer are on offer. And its Steam Workshop already houses years of mods.
One note for early access drivers: all your saves will be wiped with the launch update, taking with them your vehicles, credits, and experience.
“We realize it’s uncool, yes, but it’s a necessary safeguarding step to prevent bugs and glitches stemming from legacy save data,” Bugbear say.
Wreckfest is out now on Steam for £39/€45/$45. The price has gone up £14 with the launch cos now it’s done, yeah?
14/06/2018 at 18:52 Faldrath says:
I hope this gets a WiT. It had such a rough development time (a few years ago, I thought it would be vaporware), so it’s a rather nice surprise to see it not only released, but actually quite good!
14/06/2018 at 19:15 Ushao says:
I was worried about it turning to vaporware as well when I saw it going so long between updates. I’ll have to fire it up and see how far it’s come!
14/06/2018 at 19:18 MonkeyJug says:
The game is as good as everyone hoped it would be all those years ago.
Can’t wait to get properly stuck into it, finally…
14/06/2018 at 19:47 IcyBee says:
Please do give this a go.
I’ve been playing this on and off since the very beginning – it’s been great to watch it go from sort-of-OK, to fantastic online play, to not-quite-as-good-as-it-used-to-be to really good again, with loads more tracks and cars.
It’s proper banger racing, where anything goes and you often don’t make it to the end. Your car gets horrifically mangled in the process.
The online game is terrific fun, but could do with more players!