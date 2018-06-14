UFO sans DRM – XCom Complete Edition lands on GOG

Is six years within ‘fashionably late’ territory? Better late than never, at least. Today, Firaxis’s alien-bothering turn-based squad tactics revival, XCom: Enemy Unknown has launched on GOG after over half a decade of the PC version being Steam-exclusive. Rather than divide it up, GOG are only selling the Complete edition of the game, including two minor bits of DLC and the rather more significant Enemy Within expansion.
If you’re new to PC gaming as a whole or have somehow avoided reading about strategy games for the past six years, welcome! XCom: Enemy Unknown makes you the sole commander of the Extraterrestrial Combat Unit, an international last line of defence against a potential alien invasion. Well, the aliens are here, so it’s up to you to manage bases, deploy squads to the front lines and try not to feel too bad when your bad micromanagement gets Ensign McRedshirt’s face vaporised by alien plasma fire.
Unlike the original Gollop Brothers’s X-Com from way back in 1994 (note the hyphen, and it’s also discounted on GOG), Firaxis’s modern reboot boiled down an intensely complex granular game of tactics down to something roughly resembling a board game with relatively easy to follow rules and an emphasis on doing everything you can to stack those vital attack rolls in your favour. It looks like Phoenix Point is on the way to split the difference between the two styles next year, too.
While it will eventually go up in price to £25, XCom Complete on GOG is currently 80% discounted down to a significantly more wallet-friendly £5.09, so if you’ve spent the past six years avoiding it, now would be a good time to pick it up.
Oh, and Commander? You may want to instruct your men to exercise restraint when using explosives.
14/06/2018 at 18:19 NickAragua says:
Exercise restraint my ass.
If you’re not using grenades and rockets to blow up everything in sight, you’re not doing it right. Dr. Vahlen can just suck it up and make do with little bits of aliens instead of whole ones.
14/06/2018 at 18:27 Someoldguy says:
Colour me cynical, but I expect the £25 price point is only there to make people feel better about its almost continuous 50%-60%-80% off sale price.
14/06/2018 at 18:36 Rince says:
Restraint? Using explosives?
Just be happy than this is not the original X-Com. There I deployed entire units with Rocket Launchers, dynamite packs, the explosive ammo chaingun and later Blaster Launchers.
If there was some building standing at the end of the mission, was classified a failure!
14/06/2018 at 19:52 Phasma Felis says:
The chaingun was so quintessentially ’90s that it actually had more barrels than shots.
14/06/2018 at 20:06 nitric22 says:
I’m making a strong effort to get back into a DRM free lifestyle. GOG is becoming THE storefront to visit. At some point I’ll need an external 2TB drive for games. Rainy “no internet” days have to be on the horizon at some point, and I want to be ready. #zombieapocolypse