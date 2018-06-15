Best PC gaming deals of the week

Well, that was E3. Another year down, and it feels like a good one. Let’s cap the week off with another roundup of the week’s best gaming deals to check out – and now, excitingly, I can talk about the Yakuza series, so that’s nice. Everything becomes a PC game eventually.

As usual, we’ve got deals that’ll work in the UK, deals that’ll work in the US and some deals that will work in both the UK and US, as well as presumably many other places. Let’s get started.

UK & US Deals

Elsewhere on GOG’s site, they’re celebrating the unveiling of Cyberpunk 2077 with a celebration of the genre itself. A whole bunch of cyberpunk-tinged games are up for grabs with big discounts.

Cyberpunk Sale from GOG

Over at Humble, you can build yourself your very own 2K bundle out of a variety of – you guessed it – 2K games, from Bioshock to Spec Ops The Line. Add three or more games to a bundle and you’ll start to get bigger savings, too.

Build Your Own 2K Bundle from Humble Bundle

I cannot tell you how excited I am that the Yakuza series is making its way to PC, but you’ll probably be able to tell anyway. The first release, Yakuza Zero, releases this August and you can pre-order yourself a copy of the game for £11.99 / $15.99 from Fanatical as we speak. This will be a Steam key that you can activate right away, by the way. Normally we’d be cagey about pre-order deals, but at least the game’s existence on console means we already knows what it contains – though you’re still gambling on the quality of the port.

Yakuza Zero Digital Deluxe Edition for £11.99 / $15.99 from Fanatical

This month, signing up for a Humble Monthly account will get you instant access to three titles – Hearts of Iron 4, Blackwake and Portal Knights, alongside a stack of additional games at the end of the month.

Hearts of Iron 4, Blackwake and Portal Knights for £10 / $12 from Humble Monthly

UK Deals

While Razer Blade laptops are quite far from being cheap, the company has recently added a range of refurbished models to its site, meaning you can get yourself a Razer Blade or Blade Stealth and save a few hundred pounds on each. The Stealth, for example, starts at £720 for the 512GB model.

Refurbished Razer Blade Stealth from £719.99 from Razer Store

The Digital Foundry-recommended 4K set, LG’s 55-inch OLED 4K beauty is down to its cheapest price yet, as Currys PC World is offering an extra £100 discount when you enter the code 100CBLSTV during checkout. That’ll bring the price down to £1299 with free delivery.

LG OLED55B7V 55-inch 4K OLED TV for £1299 using code 100CBLSTV from Currys PC World

Alternatively, you could go for something a little less pricey but still pretty fancy. This Panasonic 50-inch TV boasts not only 4K capabilities but also 3D, if you remember when that was a thing. This model is down to £568.97 (£230 off) right now.

Panasonic TX-50EX750B 50-inch 4K 3D TV for £568.97 from Currys PC World

If you need to add some extra storage space to your PC any time soon and you don’t mind going for a refurbished model, you can head to WD’s website and pick up a 2TB recertified drive for £39.99.

2TB Recertified WD My Passport external hard drive for £39.99 from WD

This set of Sennheiser PXC 550 wireless headphones features noise-cancellation, a 30-hour battery life and a variety of audio profiles. It’s also discounted to £238.90 from its regular RRP of £329.99.

Sennheiser PXC 550 Wireless noise-cancelling headphones for £238.90 from Amazon UK

US Deals

In what is presumably an effort to get even more robots into homes across the globe, Amazon is taking $20 off the price of its second-generation Amazon Echo this week, bringing the cost down to $79.99.

Save $20 on an Amazon Echo from Amazon US

