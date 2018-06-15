HitRecord’s claim that it’s community collaboration, not spec work for Beyond Good & Evil 2 rings hollow

There’s a dark cloud looming over Ubisoft’s Beyond Good and Evil 2, and I’m not just talking about the one in the stunning E3 trailer. Alongside a lot of good things at the E3 showing of the game was a section on how Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s HitRecord was going to be handling the inclusion of community-created art and assets for the game. While creators will be paid if their work is used, it still sounds like high-risk speculative work to me (spend time/money making stuff now, hope someone pays later), despite Gordon-Levitt’s woolly claim otherwise, posted on Medium here.
It’s well known that the games industry has a rough history regarding labour and how employees are treated. Crunch, unpaid overtime and generally high turnover are problems for those lucky enough to get proper, salaried work. Freelancers and contractors have an even rougher uphill struggle ahead of them, and many saw Ubisoft’s use of HitRecord as exacerbating those issues with additional spec work. In his very extensive response, Gordon-Levitt doesn’t so much deny that this is spec work, so much as very elaborately say that he doesn’t see it this way.
I understand the comparison. But I do think we’re substantially different. As mentioned, Ubisoft isn’t doing this to cut costs; they’re doing it to include fans.
Not exactly the most convincing of arguments, really. While I don’t doubt that there are some people at Ubisoft excited to get fans involved in creating art for the game, I’d feel much happier if they were just accepting portfolios, along with pitches for commissioned work. There are a lot of struggling artists out there trying to make ends meet, and surely Ubisoft can be a little clearer on who’s going to get paid in the end – not that Gordon-Levitt seems to think that’s an issue with HitRecord.
I firmly believe that the people who worked on it should get paid. However, we never present HITRECORD as a means for professional artists to earn their living.
Well, it’s good to know that, but that still doesn’t stop this from being spec work, no matter how much community spirit is behind the art produced. HitRecord ultimately decide where Ubisoft’s pool of funds go in the end after choices are made, and are open that this can result in minimal payouts. Not exactly the most ideal of situations, whoever you are.
Oftentimes a finished product will include a large number of tiny contributions, and those contributors can receive tiny paychecks. And we pride ourselves on being very upfront and transparent about all of this.
I suppose it’s good that they’re honest that you could be pouring in a lot of work and effort and get out little to nothing in return with this, but it just raises yet another red flag. Ubisoft could pick and choose from the world’s best fan-artists and pay them proper commission rates, but have chosen to go this route. While some seem enthusiastic, it just sits wrong with me. Let’s all take a deep breath and just watch the E3 cinematic trailer again, which is lovely stuff, and undoubtedly the work of fully salaried (although potentially still overworked) Ubisoft employees.
Much better.
There’s currently no indication when BG&E2 will be coming out, but those interested in getting in on beta tests when they happen (another potential can of labour-related worms, but not one to deal with today) can sign up over on the Space Monkey Program page here.
15/06/2018 at 21:33 4Valhal says:
The real question is was the opportunity for a freelancer to make money off of Beyond Good & Evil 2 there before this concept? No?
So let’s let the freelancer themselves decide if spec work is worth it or not, eh?
I’m sure the world’s best designers, modelers, artists, musicians, etc. are already getting paid their salaries. What this is doing is opening up for the involvement of outside individuals to maybe build a portfolio and make some cash. How else does one become recognized as the world’s best? It definitely won’t happen without some risk taking I am sure.
I think one of the biggest hits to video game industry is the trash writing that results to just complaining and the need to churn out daily articles leading to irresponsible reporting that creates an over saturation of opinion pieces based on little more than toddler feet stomping and irrelevant feelings that are influencing the upcoming youthful player base and causing them to have a skewed idea of how business actually works and rewards complacency because of a sense of entitled gains as opposed to the concept of working hard. (Run on sentence intentional.)
15/06/2018 at 21:40 The Regulator Guy says:
“I suppose it’s good that they’re honest”
It’s neither good nor evil. It’s beyond all that.
15/06/2018 at 21:43 Amake says:
The least they could do is offer a discount on the game to anyone who submits art. Making sure they know the art will be publicly available with their name attached to it could be a way to cut down on the blank page/dick submissions, or just decide that you’re going to have a human look at submission and determine if it’s art or not and if someone’s going to make a stink about that in order to secure 20 bucks off on a 60 dollar game they can probably have it.
Actually, it would be simple to make this reward tiered to encourage a higher level of artistic effort. Like, 30% off for any submission that passes the “is this art” test, 60% for getting on the long list, 90% for getting on the short list and, I don’t know, let’s say 1,000 pieces get used in the game, then you can probably give at least 10 dollars to your top 10,000 contributors.
That’s my opinion as a firmly non-professional artist who really would love to be a part of this game but really loves artists getting compensated for their time even more, anyway.
15/06/2018 at 21:51 Dewal says:
A lot of small time artists are making stuff for the sake of it.
In this case, they create something and either they get paid or they just created another thing that they get to keep or publish or sell to someone else. I don’t see how that hurts them or how it’s some kind of abuse.
The work is not lost nor stolen.
15/06/2018 at 21:51 Sagan says:
They might have been better off not paying people. Just say “if you’re a fan of Beyond Good & Evil you can get your art in the game!” Everyone would have been happy with that. Bringing money into the mix just makes it complicated because now you have to determine what is a fair amount. Is $50k a fair amount to pay out to fans? It’s really hard to know.
Or make it a contest. Like “the winner receives a free high-end PC” or something like that. Anything but money would have been better.
As an example, Blizzard used to do this regularly: Have competitions for fan-made maps and include them in the game. Either in the next patch or in expansions. Everybody loved those. Had Blizzard said “we’ll pay our fans $1000 to make a map to include in the Frozen Throne expansion” people would have hated it. The winner of the actual competition just got a free signed copy of Frozen Throne. Much cheaper, and people liked it more.