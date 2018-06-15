The Foxer

hivefoxerDoom

The 127-cell honeycomb below is a fancy form of wordsearch in which every cell is used, and words can curl and zigzag but never overlap. Each hive foxer has a unique theme (some past themes: roses, gold, postage stamps…) Identifying this theme is a vital part of the defoxing process. Today’s puzzle contains 24 words.

foxerJune15

*       *       *

SOLUTIONS

Last week’s wordchain:

1. TRIPOLI (Rorschach617)
2. LIMBO (Rorschach617)
3. BOCO (Rorschach617)
20. COMMA (Gothnak, phlebas)
5. MARCHETTI (AFKAMC)
6. TIMOR (Gothnak)
7. MOROCCO (Gothnak)
12. COPPERHEAD (AbyssUK)
9. ADONIS (Rorschach617)
10. NISSHIN (Rorschach617)
11. HINDU (AFKAMC)
8. DURBAN (Gothnak)
13. BANDERA (Gusdownnup)
14. ERAVANA (phlebas)
15. NARVIK (Gusdownnup)
4. VIKHR (AFKAMC)
17. KHRONOS (Gothnak)
18. NOSEGAY (Gothnak)
19. AYLESBURY (Zorgulon)
24. RYANAIR (Gothnak)
21. IRRAWADDY (phlebas)
22. DYNAMITE (Gothnak)
23. TERRIER (Gothnak)
16. EROICA (Gothnak)

  1. 15/06/2018 at 13:07 AFKAMC says:

    H4. DISCOTHEQUE

  2. 15/06/2018 at 13:12 Stugle says:

    B5. APPLAUD

  3. 15/06/2018 at 13:17 phlebas says:

    C1 BLACK
    G13 GUTTER
    H1 CLASP

  4. 15/06/2018 at 13:21 Gusdownnup says:

    A4 ZETA?

  5. 15/06/2018 at 13:22 Stugle says:

    J3. MOURN

  6. 15/06/2018 at 13:24 Little_Crow says:

    G13) GUTTER PRESS
    M7) GALLEY

    Could be a news press link?

  7. 15/06/2018 at 13:25 phlebas says:

    L6 PINTO
    G7 GALLEY

