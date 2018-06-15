The 127-cell honeycomb below is a fancy form of wordsearch in which every cell is used, and words can curl and zigzag but never overlap. Each hive foxer has a unique theme (some past themes: roses, gold, postage stamps…) Identifying this theme is a vital part of the defoxing process. Today’s puzzle contains 24 words.

* * *

SOLUTIONS

Last week’s wordchain:

1. TRIPOLI (Rorschach617)

2. LIMBO (Rorschach617)

3. BOCO (Rorschach617)

20. COMMA (Gothnak, phlebas)

5. MARCHETTI (AFKAMC)

6. TIMOR (Gothnak)

7. MOROCCO (Gothnak)

12. COPPERHEAD (AbyssUK)

9. ADONIS (Rorschach617)

10. NISSHIN (Rorschach617)

11. HINDU (AFKAMC)

8. DURBAN (Gothnak)

13. BANDERA (Gusdownnup)

14. ERAVANA (phlebas)

15. NARVIK (Gusdownnup)

4. VIKHR (AFKAMC)

17. KHRONOS (Gothnak)

18. NOSEGAY (Gothnak)

19. AYLESBURY (Zorgulon)

24. RYANAIR (Gothnak)

21. IRRAWADDY (phlebas)

22. DYNAMITE (Gothnak)

23. TERRIER (Gothnak)

16. EROICA (Gothnak)