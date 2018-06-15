The 127-cell honeycomb below is a fancy form of wordsearch in which every cell is used, and words can curl and zigzag but never overlap. Each hive foxer has a unique theme (some past themes: roses, gold, postage stamps…) Identifying this theme is a vital part of the defoxing process. Today’s puzzle contains 24 words.
SOLUTIONS
Last week’s wordchain:
1. TRIPOLI (Rorschach617)
2. LIMBO (Rorschach617)
3. BOCO (Rorschach617)
20. COMMA (Gothnak, phlebas)
5. MARCHETTI (AFKAMC)
6. TIMOR (Gothnak)
7. MOROCCO (Gothnak)
12. COPPERHEAD (AbyssUK)
9. ADONIS (Rorschach617)
10. NISSHIN (Rorschach617)
11. HINDU (AFKAMC)
8. DURBAN (Gothnak)
13. BANDERA (Gusdownnup)
14. ERAVANA (phlebas)
15. NARVIK (Gusdownnup)
4. VIKHR (AFKAMC)
17. KHRONOS (Gothnak)
18. NOSEGAY (Gothnak)
19. AYLESBURY (Zorgulon)
24. RYANAIR (Gothnak)
21. IRRAWADDY (phlebas)
22. DYNAMITE (Gothnak)
23. TERRIER (Gothnak)
16. EROICA (Gothnak)
15/06/2018 at 13:07 AFKAMC says:
H4. DISCOTHEQUE
15/06/2018 at 13:10 Stugle says:
Now I have the image of U2 in full Village People getup in my mind…
15/06/2018 at 13:12 Stugle says:
B5. APPLAUD
15/06/2018 at 13:18 Stugle says:
It can also start at B3.
15/06/2018 at 13:17 phlebas says:
C1 BLACK
G13 GUTTER
H1 CLASP
15/06/2018 at 13:21 Gusdownnup says:
A4 ZETA?
15/06/2018 at 13:22 Stugle says:
J3. MOURN
15/06/2018 at 13:24 Little_Crow says:
G13) GUTTER PRESS
M7) GALLEY
Could be a news press link?
15/06/2018 at 13:25 phlebas says:
L6 PINTO
G7 GALLEY