Blast-off in Space Invaders Extreme demo

So. This isn’t a new game. In fact, it’s basically the oldest game. There’s nothing in modern games we would have without Space Invaders, including the excellent Adam Sandler films Pixels. You remember Pixels right? It made $244,000,000 in 2015, because in 2015 we were all very stupid and bad. Not me though. I have been and always will be the most not stupid person because I did not pay to see Pixels in a theater. Take that, Adam.

There’s a demo for Space Invaders Extreme. It’s a good game. A better game than Pixels is at being a movie. Don’t watch the movie and don’t take my jokes here as a reason to watch it ironically. I feel bad having even reminded you that it exists, or that 2015 happened.

Back to the… thing we were supposed to be talking about.

Space Invaders Extreme is this fascinating thing because it keeps getting released but it also keeps getting better and no one is wasting time or effort in rebranding it or chalking it up as a sequel. The original version was released for the 30th anniversary of Space Invaders and came to the NDS and PSP in the summer of 2008. In summer of 2009, it was redone to take advantage of the power of the Xbox 360 console. In February of this year, the title finally came to PC. Again, it just keeps getting better, but it’s just an excellent, unlimited, and beautiful repackaging that exists as the absolute best version of one of the all-time classics.

