World of Warcraft Classic is progressing/regressing nicely

Blizzard has been working on launching World of Warcraft servers that just run a classic version of the game, back before all of the updates were added to the world… of Warcraft… over the years. It’s an ambitious choice because it’s not just about re-launching some early version of the game; it’s about perfecting and updating a very specific slice of the game so that it will run well on 2018 hardware and engage with players in the same way that the most updated version of the game does. Today, we’ve got an update from the developer on how the World of Warcraft Classic restoration / anti-expansion is going.
Via an announcement on Blizzard’s site, we now know which version of WoW the team has chosen to build Classic from:
As many of you have noted, the classic period was two years long and full of changes. Core features like Battlegrounds were introduced in patches after WoW’s original launch, and class design similarly changed over time. After careful consideration, we decided on Patch 1.12: Drums of War as our foundation, because it represents the most complete version of the classic experience.
The team rebuilt some of the original code and has been rigorously testing this, during which they ran into issues with modern video cards, the log-in system for the game, and the advanced anti-cheating systems that have been built up during the course of the game’s lifespan. Without sacrificing the millions of hours of testing that Blizzard has put into the game over the last 13 years, they’ve found a way to insert the original code into their modern code, and built a working version that’s been through a few major prototypes already.
There’s a lot of engineering specific data listed in the official post that shows off the challenges facing Classic. But why do this at all?
As Alice said in our initial coverage of the WoW Classic reveal:
While a lot of WoW’s additions and changes over the years have been great, it has also made it a pretty different game. Modern WoW is a lot friendlier, a lot more streamlined, and feels less like a wild and dangerous place. It whips players through the original lands at breakneck pace to get them levelled up for the new parts, and some of those original lands are now greatly changed – or just plain gone. A lot of wanting that back is nostalgia, pining for the days that were and who we were then, but that wilder WoW was also more interesting in ways.
Check out the Classic Version WoWzers trailer below:
16/06/2018 at 21:32 TillEulenspiegel says:
I’m weird because I never played WoW seriously, I don’t think it’s a good game, and yet I still have a lot of affection for some of those early zones which were destroyed in Cataclysm, which used to be cute places to explore. And for little things like a Hunter only getting a pet at level 10 or whatever. That felt like achieving something, earning a significant new power.
These were well-designed things with real heart put into them. You “streamline” all the rough edges away, and soon enough nothing’s left but a cold soulless grind.
16/06/2018 at 21:54 escooler says:
I completely agree here. Although never really a committed player I still have very fond memories as a druid. In order to get your shapeshifting abilities, you had to go through trials in a special neutral zone on the map that was only assessable to druids, both horde, and alliance. It all had a lot more ceremony to it which gave everything more weight, rather than buying a skill off a trainer like you would buy a ham off an inn keep.
16/06/2018 at 22:41 Abacus says:
You’re right about the rough edges.
I feel that while the streamlining has likely made WoW a better game, it has made it a lesser world. There are so many little details and quirks that were cut away in the name of streamlining, balance and fairness.