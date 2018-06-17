The Sunday Papers

Sundays are for remembering that you’re an infinitesimal insignificance in a cosmos that doesn’t care, and dealing with the resulting angst by reading about videogames.
On Kotaku, Kate Gray wrote about how a screaming eye-cube helped her learn about gender. Never before have I read something that’s made me laugh out loud by describing monsters with one sentence, then offered illuminating thoughts on a notoriously slippery subject in the next.
“Asking a cube of eyes and a melting goo-nightmare what they think of when they picture gender is a bit like asking the sun what its favorite cereal is.
I WISH I DID NOT CARE ABOUT GENDER,” screams the eye-cube. “IT IS SO INSIGNIFICANT.” Phil, the melting goo-nightmare, says that their gender is a vacancy sign in a run-down hotel. So far, so cryptic, but perhaps that’s the point.
It wasn’t until I got to Lucy — a sort of bone-demon-goat-thing, cradling maggots in her hand — that Genderwrecked clicked with me.
Strap on your speculation seat belts, because Eurogamer’s Chris Tapsell has been trying to figure out where we’ll be headed in the Elder Scrolls VI. He’s convinced me it’s Hammerfell, despite originally thinking it’d be High Rock because of the high rock in the trailer – though now that I come back to that, I’m a bit worried we might be overthinking it. I enjoyed the speculation, but also learning about odd corners of Nirn I didn’t know about.
Kavir is the original land of the Blades, who themselves migrated to Tamriel to chase roaming dragons, before swearing loyalty to the first Dragonborn, and so on. According to the in-game book “Mysterious Akavir”, it’s said to be populated by several races: the Tang Mo, described as “monkey-folk”; the Kamal, described as “primal demons”; the Ka’Po’Tun, or “tiger people”; the Tsaesci, who are apparently “vampire serpent-men”; and finally a few Humans, who may have been wiped out (read: eaten).
Also on Eurogamer, Christian Donlan wrote a riposte (of sorts) to William Gibson’s tweet about the Cyberpunk 2077 trailer. Donlan discusses a happy similarity between Cyberpunk’s trailer and GTA 5’s rather than that tweet, but that’s not going to stop me from childishly saying that I didn’t really like Neuromancer so nuh nuh, Gibson. Stick that up your generic 80’s retro-future pipe and smoke it.
Some of this is telling you about stuff you’ll do in the game, sure: you’ll drive a cool car, you may get to operate a dog drone or two, and something very bad is going on in the corporate world. But so much more is just telling you about the world itself. It’s coherent, too. Again and again – the kid playing VR, the guy on the train or whatever it is wryly enjoying his drink while attendants just across the aisle try to help a man whose brain is apparently on fire – you’re being told that this is a future where the only way to get by is to retreat into your own bubble.
Cameron Kunzelman wrote about why he values playing Rayman Legends, while sort of wishing he didn’t. I know where he’s coming from: I treat Slay the Spire in much the same way, now that I’ve played it to the point where it’s stopped surprising me.
And when I take a step back from that, when I see how I am using this game as a way of shutting the door on the world, on thought, on contemplating what is happening in the world around me, I’m ambivalent. I’m appreciative of the space, the air gap between my heart and the universe afforded by the game, but I’m also overwhelmed by sadness that I have to do it. That I need Rayman, that little pleasant guy, to help me build a world away from the worst of things. That dissolution is preferable to presence.
Pippin Barr is making a UI sex game, and gave a “little tour through the aesthetic history of It is as if you were making love” on Gamasutra. I’ll never look at Windows 95 in the same way again, and I’m going to spoil the final line because it’s too hard to resist.
There is joy to be found is asking yourself how to best use the Microsoft ‘ding’ in a sexy way…
Eron Rauch is writing a series about the history of photography and how it relates to taking screenshots. His latest entry compares screenshots to early photograms, which I found interesting despite my merely passing interest in photography.
These humble but luminescent photograms from scientists like Atkins and Talbot were amazing to other botanists: it wasn’t a drawing, a translation through someone’s artistic rendering, it was someone saying, ‘Here is an image of this specific real plant, I know its not complete compared to the living thing, but this still represents a real, albeit frozen moment of contact with the things itself, rich with subtle details that we can marvel at.’ Though it might not seem obvious, what we do as screenshot photographers — taking impressions of specific arrangements of pixels on our screens — still has a lot in common with these early, direct photograms.
Steve Gaynor has put up the final episode of Tone Control, where he interviews his long-time friend and colleague Karla Zimonja. He’s said on Twitter that he’s not planning on recording any more, so savour it.
Last week I inexplicably failed to link to Chris Bratt’s first video for People Make Games, so I’ll fix that now. It’s about the first non-Valve game on Steam, dodgy home-made action flicks and Mark Healey not knowing who Gabe Newell is.
Music this week is this cover of Clint Eastwood by Electronic Swing Orchestra, which is waaay better than the original.
17/06/2018 at 11:43 Kollega says:
In respect to the Rayman article, I’ve got something to say. Maybe it’s just me (please tell me that it’s not just me) – but I feel like shutting myself out from the horrors of the world is only so-so in terms of escapism. I honestly do not feel like I can ignore all that is happening by just going into some game and trying not to think. I actually find it difficult not to think… even though my ability to change things is currently even sparser than that of the average American that I presume the article’s writer is (because said average American can at least go out into the street with a protest placard and not fear being instantly arrested). So what do I do? I don’t play games where you can simply retreat from the dismal real world and its evils. I play games where I take the evils of that world head-on, and tear them to itty-bitty pieces. That is why Just Cause is one of my favourite game series, and I recently decided to play TimeShift, despite and even because of its outrageously “7/10” nature. Are power fantasies like that realistic, and do they ever change the world? Of course not. But they change my inner world, at least. I am trying to process injustice and villainy in a way that will get me righteously angry, not abjectly desperate. And I think that’s a little bit more constructive than throwing the white flag… even if it ultimately is just a start, not a big achievement.
Make of that – all of that – what you will.
17/06/2018 at 12:03 dahools says:
Never thought I would discover a totally new genre of music on my favourite PC games site. But we’ll,
Alexa play “electro swing” music? Low and behold playlist begins. Loving this. . .
17/06/2018 at 14:43 MiniMatt says:
Ooh you’re in for a treat :) Matt linked to a Gramatik track a few weeks back that I ended up looping for a several days.
17/06/2018 at 13:35 shoptroll says:
Bummer to hear that Tone Control is ending. I always liked that show. If Steve’s reading this, thank you for all your hard work over the years!
17/06/2018 at 13:43 Lars Westergren says:
> Stick that up your generic 80’s retro-future pipe and smoke it.
The trailer can perhaps be accused of being retrofuturistic. When Gibson wrote Neuromancer on the other hand , it was futuristic. And the 80s. It can hardly be generic when he with a handful of other authors invented the whole genre. The whole internet was called (cringeworthy) cyberspace by the media for a while.
17/06/2018 at 14:14 Kollega says:
And don’t get me started on the way 90s comic books treated the idea of cyberspace. I don’t even know where to start there :P
You’ve made an important point, though. In the 80s, cyberpunk was bleeding-edge futurism. But now, in the far-off future year of 2018, the world looks… markedly different. If still quite dismal in places =/
I mean, we can see in the real world things like widespread corruption (which I hope we’ll see stronger pushback against), and the problems caused by all-encompassing computer networks (although classic cyberpunk has failed to predict the significance of their positive impact). But let’s be honest: we don’t see open shootouts between gangs and corporations in the streets, no-one in their right mind drives their motorbikes while wearing sunglasses at night, the idea of Japan taking over the world with its economy was discredited when the Japanese economic bubble burst in 1990s, and so on. I could name other things that did or didn’t come to pass, but I think we all can see them as-is.
In a word, classic cyberpunk is retrofuturistic now. The future has moved on, while the orthodox vision of the genre has not. This is actually the reason why we have post-cyberpunk as a distinct genre. And it’s also quite ironic – seeing as Gibson created cyberpunk to update sci-fi and carry it out of the “raygun gothic supreme” era that was horribly obsolete by the early 1980s. But… to be fair, I guess it’s a fate that every future prediction suffers when history marches off in an ever-so-slightly-different direction.
17/06/2018 at 14:07 Monggerel says:
Regularly scheduled reminder that Electroswing is the death knell of eukaryotic life.
Also William Gibson is right about the Cyberpunk trailer. In fact, I’d say he doesn’t go far enough, as it in fact compares really poorly with the GTA V trailer in the article. So it’s more like “not very good looking GTA with a scifi sheen”, but I imagine he has no skin in this game aside from a mild distaste re: turning cyberpunk into merchandise. Which, to be unfair, it actually was form the very start (anything with a notable audio/visual component is automatically merchandise, including natural formations, such as mountains – it’s just lying dormant, waiting for M A R K E T F O R C E S to show up).
17/06/2018 at 14:08 Lacero says:
I don’t want to be mean, he’s a fantastic writer and has good thoughts on society, architecture and fashion. But Gibson knows next to nothing about games. Anyone commenting or writing for this site has a more complete understanding of what that trailer means, and can tie it back to Witcher 3, the difference between what gta is and how it wants to be seen, and other game cities and what they’re designed for.
My feeling is we don’t know enough about CP2077 to tell.
Will it have ramps for driving stunts everywhere like gta?
Collectible feathers like assassins creed?
Weird environmental art stories like Prey?
We don’t know.
Good article though.
(rps should do an article on the dubiously canon towers in elder scrolls. I’m calling the adamantine tower as the setting for the next one, I think it’s one of few left.
link to elderscrolls.wikia.com)
17/06/2018 at 14:38 Chromatose says:
Gibson really wasn’t making any kind of commentary on the game itself though, so much as the narrative and visual style of the trailer, which absolutely harkens back to ‘classic’ cyberpunk, and very deliberately so.
17/06/2018 at 14:44 podbaydoors says:
Music this week is this cover of Clint Eastwood by Electronic Swing Orchestra, which is waaay better than the original.
This is the most deeply offensive thing to ever appear on RPS and I demand an apology.