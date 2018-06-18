Brigador adds new pilots & units to raise hell all day long

Gleeful synthwave mech-warcrime shooter Brigador got just that little bit better today, and it was already good enough to keep me coming back for the occasional spin well over a year from its launch. In what developers Stellar Jockeys are calling the ‘Nĭ Hăo a Tutti’ update (on account of adding Chinese & Italian localisations), the lighting engine has been overhauled, and a bunch of new pilots & vehicles have been added to Freelance mode, along with the option to play completed campaign missions with any loadout you like.
Brigador is a game that has received a whole lot of love. Alec thought very highly of it even in its original launch incarnation, and since then the developers have expanded the campaign, reworked the tutorial, tuned up a vast number of gameplay elements and generally polished it up to a mirror sheen.
This update isn’t the biggest Brigador has seen, but it does bring a lot more life to its post-campaign Freelance mode, where you undertake freeform missions, with your payout/score determined by your chosen pilot and how underpowered your vehicle is for the job. New in this update are a slew of pilots that will only fight against certain factions, if you want to tune your enemy types to your liking.
While normally I tend not to buy game soundtracks, Brigador’s sweetens the deal by also including a seven-hour-long audiobook that fleshes out the dystopian sci-fi setting of the game. Plus, I notice that the novel’s antagonist Hugh Armbruster (modelled after developer Hugh Monahan) got tuned up this update, pitting him exclusively against Loyalist forces in Freelance mode.
For maximum authenticity, his mech in the book was a Buckmaster, armed with a Zeus railgun, Bonesaw machinegun, and had Active Camo; there’s even an achievement for playing him this way. There’s a good few achievements that reward playing around with different loadouts and characters like this. You can see who and what else joined the roster in the full patch-notes here.
Brigador is available via Itch, Steam, Humble and GOG, and while this update will see the game discounted across all storefronts, at the time of writing the game is especially cheap on GOG right now thanks to the big summer sale going on. If you’ve not grabbed it yet, now would be the time, and take a look at the rest of RPS’s GOG sale recommendations while you’re at it.
18/06/2018 at 18:43 Grizzly says:
I’m not entirely sure how i managed to sink 135 hours into this, but I did and I enjoyed all of it. True indie gem.
18/06/2018 at 19:14 heretic says:
Although I didn’t play it as much as you I must concur that it’s an excellent game.
It’s a shame it didn’t seem to make more of a splash though (I would have liked a more story focused mode with continuing characters in each mission though, the story / lore was mostly pre-battle text and the surprisingly enjoyable audio book), hopefully the continuing updates mean it wasn’t a bust to the developers however…
Epic soundtrack too!
18/06/2018 at 20:38 haradaya says:
I am also in the 3 digits of playtime, and it’s become one of those games I can always fall back to like an old classic.
It doesn’t present its’ best qualities in the first hours of play, it kept expanding in depth and setting as I piled hours in.
One of my favorite parts is how they’ve gone into detail of every vehicle and written up a history for them. That one of the heavy Corvid mechs became too heavy for its’ legs to accompany rear-side armor, and the “Corvid” solution was to stick a designated spotter on the back, is one of my favorite details. Especially when you notice the sprite has a guy with binoculars looking out back. The writing in general deserves more praise.
18/06/2018 at 19:29 hijuisuis says:
Excellent game, as others have said it is similar in feel to the Crusader No Remorse / Regret games. The best part was just checking out the backgrounds though, omg.
With luck, whatever they do next with the lessons from this will be so close to perfect it will rocket them to fame.
18/06/2018 at 20:39 111uminate says:
Beautiful game! I’ve been waiting to pick this up and it looks like it is high time that I do.
Also, it sounded like Idris Elba narrating that trailer haha.
18/06/2018 at 21:01 MoeGreen says:
Brigador is an action-packed indie game that deserves more recognition (RPS has done a nice job covering it and singing its praises).
The gameplay is chaotic and intense. The flow feels similar to The graphics and lighting are beautiful and interesting. The soundtrack is gripping synthwave.
The developers are active and friendly on social media and the Steam forums.
My favorite parts of Brigador are the art direction and the lore. The mechs, tanks, and hovercraft are strange, beautiful war machines on the grungy sci-fi planet. I have probably spent just as much time reading the colorful in-game lore about the vehicles, weapons, and pilots as I have blasting through missions.
The universe and writing are great (the fiction e-book is a fun read too) and the developers have mentioned they are at work on a new game in the same universe. My hope is that they use the same beautiful engine and create a turn-based, squad-level strategy game with a story-driven campaign. Multiplayer would be great too.