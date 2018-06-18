Dead or Alive 6 will tone down the wobbly bits, half-heartedly

It’s hard to separate fighting game Dead or Alive from its masturbatory fantasy aesthetic, but for the sixth outing, game director Yohei Shimbori says Team Ninja is trying to do just that. Sort of. Maybe. If the fans are OK with it. Maybe it will be worse!
“This is a work in progress, a prototype, so we might change in the future,” Shimbori told Game Informer. “For this version, we still have Kasumi with her previous costumes, and there are some parts that are going to jiggle or move, but we want to make it a lot more natural. That is one goal, to make movement very natural. Also, each character has a very strong personality and we want to emphasise that.”
It’s not the first time that the series has attempted to move away from teen wank fodder. Dead or Alive 5 did it, but subsequently doubled down on T&A with the DLC. Shimbori isn’t ruling anything out.
“Of course we’re going to tone down at this point, but for downloadable content, we have to see what gamers really want, what their response is. Not all the gamers want the same thing, but we want to ask their opinions, all of them, and get feedback on it.”
Oh no. Don’t do that!
He goes on to admit that Dead or Alive 5: Last Round may have taken things too far, but he reiterated that there would still be jiggling. A “mature, natural look” is the goal. With big jiggling boobs. Now I’m not suggesting that jiggling isn’t natural. I’m jiggling right now. My whole body is a flabby, wrinkled mass of jiggling pink jelly. I don’t think that’s what he’s talking about, however.
Anyway! This toned down but still, ultimately, jiggling installment of Dead or Alive is due out in 2019.
18/06/2018 at 15:56 Longestsprout says:
Sometimes less is more. I like what I’ve seen so far, probably even prefer it.
18/06/2018 at 16:04 Skandranon says:
Booo, hiss.
Disapprove.
18/06/2018 at 16:12 Nacery says:
Let’s see how much will it last. They Team Ninja did the same for DOA5 and on release, the game was incredibly toned down in fanservice, with new characters like Mila trying to spearhead new age of less sexualized female characters in the game (this even extended to other sagas like Ninja Gaiden having female companions with better agenda than just looking sexy).
Thing is, it that this pissed the hell out of some fans making making Tecmo to release a lot of skimpy DLC to please the fanbase (and that’s how they ended with nearly 1300$ in digital bikinis).
18/06/2018 at 16:45 rocktart says:
I don’t know if that was true for the original release, but the Dead or Alive 5: Last round pre-purchase release set does include costume sets which are a grass skirt and a flower garland.
18/06/2018 at 16:40 DrJ3RK says:
The real solution? Big menus full of sliders. Then everyone can have whatever it is that makes them happy. It’s a fighting game. True depth is not what they’re all about. They’re about flashy displays of combat, brutality, with a sprinkling of strategy, and occasionally some complex move sets. They are all about being over the top. If one wants to scale back the over-the-topness, it would be nice to have the option, but I think for others, playing these games (not just DOA) is all about the skill, spectacle, pomp, maybe a touch of circumstance? :D I think allowing the user to decide how to dial things in would be appropriate. I guess that makes it a little harder to rate the experience for the ratings boards, but it’s not like the series hasn’t been “M”ature from the start.
Myself, I’m kind of impartial. Despite what it’s famous for, this game remains one of the best fighters mechanically that there is. They can tame the boobies if they like and I’ll still play it. However, I wasn’t really complaining in the first place either.
Some friends (male and female) a few drinks, and DOA is often a rather fun end to an evening party in my house. Bikinis and all. :D
18/06/2018 at 19:00 DanMan says:
Same. I don’t really care either way, but a bunch of “jiggly sliders” could please everyone.
Like: “None – Realistic – Bow Chicka Wowow”
18/06/2018 at 20:13 SebfromMTL says:
They used to have a slider for bounciness back in the PSOne era
18/06/2018 at 16:45 HiroTheProtagonist says:
I forget which entry it was, but somewhere around 3 or 4 they ran advertisements that more or less stated “Nobody actually buys this for the fighting parts”. This move seems like Playboy removing nude photos from their magazine, only to quickly revert when people stopped subscribing/buying copies at the newsstand.
Of course, the last time they tried toning down the T&A they DLCed the hell out of the game, and I get the feeling they’re going for that again.
18/06/2018 at 17:35 DatonKallandor says:
They can put all their hyper sexulalized masturabtory fantasies into DoA for all I care.
As long as they keep the down to earth, realistic non-sexualized aesthetic in Nioh. Because that was a fantastic art style and you’d never have been able to tell it was the DoA and Ninja Gaiden people making it. Hopefully Nioh 2 continues that.
18/06/2018 at 20:36 wackazoa says:
Sorry didnt mean to reply here.
18/06/2018 at 18:00 Excors says:
The problem making decisions based on fan feedback is that the people who became fans are those who liked the decisions you made in the past, even if they were bad decisions that hurt people or reduced the game’s appeal to a wider audience. Fans won’t guide your decision-making in a positive direction, they will just be an anchor that you have to either be held stationary by, drag along with you, or cut adrift. For a game series with two decades of history, I imagine they’re a very heavy anchor. Developers have to sometimes ignore fans and trust their own convictions if they want to make real progress.
18/06/2018 at 18:44 HiroTheProtagonist says:
By the same token, ignoring your fans to appeal to a wider audience can also lead to the wider audience not wanting your new ideas while also alienating the same people who put you on a pedestal. Not all changes are necessarily good.
Just look at the Thief series. The first two games are considered some of the best titles in the stealth genre, but are generally identical in terms of gameplay and level design. Deadly Shadows attempt to play up the horror aspects while shrinking the levels as an attempt to make it easier for casual players, and it got bad reviews from long-time fans and lukewarm reception from newcomers. The 2014 reboot was even more of an appeal to a wider audience, and we all know how that ended. Meanwhile, The Dark Mod enjoys a modest community of long-time fans dedicated to making new and inventive maps for an updated version of the classics that retains the old mechanics with a fresh coat of paint.
tl;dr don’t ignore the fans.
18/06/2018 at 19:06 Horg says:
”Deadly Shadows attempt to play up the horror aspects while shrinking the levels as an attempt to make it easier for casual players”
That was more to do with hardware limitations of the consoles of the time. No argument about Thiefourf though, that was a misguided attempt at courting a demographic that didn’t exist, combined with shit writers.
18/06/2018 at 18:21 Rince says:
Hopefully they will find a balance.
I like some good old sexiness mixed with the game. If they go all the way to the spectrum becomes a bit ridiculous (But still can be amusing) and if they go all the way to the other side of the spectrum it becomes boring.
18/06/2018 at 18:40 Blad the impaler says:
You know what I want? More than anything? More than jiggly bits, colour sliders for undergarments or $70 swimsuit DLC? A decent PC version with good online play. I can’t begin to tell you how disappointed I was with 5.
18/06/2018 at 19:43 DrJ3RK says:
I probably would have been disappointed if I played online too. However, I only play local co-op, and for that, the PC version is adequate. They missed a lot of opportunities, a bit of the porting was sloppy, but overall, it wasn’t too bad, especially since it was the first real PC version they released. I expect DOA6 to be much better in these regards. Doing a solid port should of course be paramount, but sliders, extras, jiggly bits, never hurt anyone. :D
18/06/2018 at 20:37 wackazoa says:
Question, does this game have a sumo guy? If so does he jiggle? If they do I might forgive/forget the over sexualization of the female fighters a bit more. I must see a big fat guy in sumo garb jiggling all over the place though, with optional santa claus outfit DLC.
18/06/2018 at 20:42 HiroTheProtagonist says:
Tekken had Bob, but I don’t think he had jiggle physics. Rufus in SF4 did though.
18/06/2018 at 20:49 DrJ3RK says:
I was just going to say the same thing.
However, we can’t use weight as the guiding factor here. There are no unfit female characters in DOA, but there are also no unfit male characters. All of the characters are (classically speaking I suppose) very attractive. The male characters AND the female characters. Fit men don’t have bouncy bits except for one area. I think that might push this from M to AO though if anyone really wants that. :D There’s no denying the game is a little oversexed, but I also think people are a little oversensitive. A work of fiction doesn’t have to cater to everyone, but then by the same token, the creators can’t expect everyone to want to experience it either. I guess knowing your audience is probably the best way to proceed. Or, just give the game so many options for customization that everyone gets what they want out of it. Or at least MOST can.
I get that some people want more games to be more inclusive. At the same time, unless they really ARE inclusive, all it does is make them more generic. Some games are, and that’s great. I just don’t think all games need to do it, and people should be able to recognize that there are differences in artistic direction and aesthetics, and not all of them will suit everyone. All I want to see is the people making games make the games they want, and not be punished for it. If that’s a game about sexy fighters, great. If that’s a game about androgynous fighters all with their own pronouns, that’s great too. Neither will appeal to everyone, but that’s for the artist and consumer to decide.
18/06/2018 at 20:58 DrJ3RK says:
I guess I kind of want to know what the real scenario is.
Did someone ask them to tone it down?
Did they tone it down just because of the current climate?
Did they look deep within themselves, and feel their own creation needed to be toned down?
Would they have toned it down if sexualization wasn’t such a topic right now?
What are they hoping to achieve in doing so?
Do they think this will make their series take off in a different direction?
Just curious about the TRUE motivation, and the desired effect.
Like I said, I love playing DOA, and I’ll play it either way. It’s definitely on my list to acquire no matter how it turns out. However, as someone that didn’t really think anything was wrong, and that it was all in good fun given it’s own context, I’m just curious mainly. :) (wow, that was such a horrible run-on sentence… but I’m not going to fix it…)
18/06/2018 at 20:59 111uminate says:
So they’re essentially going to develop the base game with realistic, natural movements and jiggling. Then they will sell you bouncing tits and asses for money.
Sounds legit.