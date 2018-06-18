Platform roguelike Noita’s pixel sorcery still impresses

I’ve always loved the concept of completely physics-driven worlds in games, but so few have gotten it right. While others have tried and failed, I’ve got high hopes for upcoming platformy roguelike Noita, especially after its appearance at E3’s PC Gaming Show. Within, an exciting little trailer showing off enormously detailed environmental destruction, pixel-on-pixel violence, some impressive lighting effects and all silky smooth to boot, despite every single pixel being its own physically defined object.
Adam got to try an early build of Noita at GDC this year, and came away more than a little excited, describing it as ‘how Spelunky looks in my dreams’, and the new footage only drives that feeling home further. As with Spelunky, Noita looks exceptionally deadly, with every enemy having a dozen different ways of killing you, plus a hundred more that just happen to be accidental interactions with the environment. Not many games out there where a stray shot can cause a rock-face to crumble, dumping you in a sea of bubbling lava.
I also notice that Noita’s gameplay trailer above shows the game running at a solid 60fps – this suggests that whatever code sorcery Nolla Games have worked on it, it’s allowing for all this interactivity without overloading the CPU. Those who remember Data Realms’ similarly ambitious Cortex Command will recall that it can bring even modern PCs to its knees, due to its single-threaded physics engine – presumably, no such limits exist here.
Developers Nolla Games are a small outfit, but a bit of an all-star trio. The game is coming to us from Petri Purho (creator of Crayon Physics), Olli Harjola (The Swapper) and Arvi ‘Hempuli’ Teikari (Environmental Station Alpha, Baba Is You). Their combined artistic chops, love of small but readable pixel-art and experience with physics engines gives me hope that this one will succeed where others struggle. If nothing else, it looks like a game where losing can be fun.
There’s sadly no release date for Noita yet (‘When It’s Done’, say Nolla), but you can wishlist it and ogle a few more screenshots and animated GIFs over on the Steam store page here.
18/06/2018 at 20:14 muki0 says:
I am wayyyyyyy more excited for this than I probably should be!
I’ve always been fascinated with physics-based games. Played a lot with Cortex Command and the myriad of java-style pixel sandbox games. Check out The Powder Toy, seriously, just check it out. It’s probably the best one, at least until this comes out.
18/06/2018 at 20:34 111uminate says:
I’m just not sure I have enough room, or patience for another roguelite pixel platformer. The physics simulations are interesting but in the end, how different is it going to be from any other entry in the genre with similar aesthetics?
18/06/2018 at 21:11 muki0 says:
I don’t think it’ll set itself apart with the aesthetic. Rather, I think there’s a huge potential with the alchemy/matter manipulation part of it! Use spells to change a pool into gas to levitate something else, sort of thing.
18/06/2018 at 21:14 Syrion says:
For a sequel, it’s weird that the protagonist is not a worm and not using a grappling hook. Not even a shotgun?
This must be more than a little inspired by Liero. Good times.
18/06/2018 at 21:49 Skabooga says:
I had to check that the game’s title wasn’t an anagram for ‘Liero’. But I’m glad you were able to put a finger on why I felt a strange affinity for Noita: of course, because of the similarities to Liero!
18/06/2018 at 21:50 GepardenK says:
Yeah I don’t think we have seen pixel perfect simulation since Liero, have we?
Not sure if it’s directly inspired by it or not though. It may very well be that games just inevitably end up looking like this if you simulate every pixel in a 2d platformer environment.
18/06/2018 at 23:19 Massenstein says:
There were several games like this in the 90’s. Wings was another Finnish game, a cave shooter with liquid physics that was super impressive at the time, and ran smoothly even at our very outdated pc.
Worms and its sequels felt so simple and poor in comparison to these amazing free games.