OMDO turns DOOM into a Magic Eye puzzle

I’m not sure about you lot, but I’m always worried that my eyes aren’t getting enough of a work out when I’m playing games. OMDO, then, might be exactly what I need to help me shed excess eye weight. It’s DOOM, but every frame is a autostereogram, hiding the screen inside a wall of dots. To see anything, your eyes will need to get off their lazy behinds and break a sweat.
Not surprisingly, this is not a particularly effective or fun way to play DOOM. Depending on your favoured method, you’ll be spending the whole time with your face almost pressed against the screen, or you’ll be cross-eyed. I’ve tried both methods, along with their accompanying game modes, and I’ve yet to see more than the gun.
My eyes are strong though! So strong. Once I’d wiped away the tears and massaged my temples, I could tell they were as powerful as they’d ever been. I probably don’t need glasses now, though I’ll keep them just because I think they make me look handsome. In a few days, I might even be able to make out one of the enemies.
If your eyes aren’t too puny, you’ll be able to play through DOOM’s first three maps. It’ll help, obviously, if you’re already pretty familiar with them. You can grab OMDO for free from Itch.io now.
18/06/2018 at 12:29 arioch says:
If we dont see someone speedrunning this at the next AGDQ I am going to be very disappointed!
18/06/2018 at 12:29 EthZee says:
I’m myopic and I can’t see the magic eye with my specs on; but with them off I can super easily “see” them. It’s like a rubbish superpower.
I support these kinds of visually difficult games; like that other one from ages ago where everything was constantly shifting static. You could see fine in motion but if you didn’t move it was just scrambled noise.
18/06/2018 at 12:30 virtual.light says:
Being colorblind I was always convinced these where an inside joke growing up, I mean they’re nothing but noise right? right? lol
obligatory:
18/06/2018 at 12:47 Moogie says:
I wouldn’t think colourblindness would have any effect on it. It’s not about different colours (it’s all green), it’s about the pattern it creates.
18/06/2018 at 13:08 phuzz says:
Coulour blindness might make some of them tricky, but they work in bland and white too. (Here’s one)
It’s all about ‘unfocusing’ your eyes, or rather focusing them on something that’s further away than the picture.
Either, focus your eyes on something about twice as far away as your screen, then move your eyes to be looking at the screen without changing their focus. Or, if you have a shiny screen, focus on your own reflection, then look at the image on the screen without changing focus.
The only problem I have is that it takes my eyes a little while to go back to normal, and apparently that’s got worse with age, so currently I can only focus on my keyboard if I sit right back in my chair.
18/06/2018 at 14:40 something says:
Bland and white is the colour scheme of my living room.
18/06/2018 at 14:47 fray_bentos says:
Bland and white is my online dating profile.
18/06/2018 at 15:44 Evan_ says:
I was mind-blown as a kid, when I realized I can just photocopy a colorful Magic Eye book, and it still works.
18/06/2018 at 13:32 Rhythm says:
Oh wow, it’s a *long* time since I saw this mode in a game. It was an actual graphics option in the original Magic Carpet and was nigh-on impossible to play :-D
18/06/2018 at 15:02 SBLux says:
I played it just the other day! The problem is I always see them inverted, so the bits that are supposed to pop out are pushed back, making it impossible to tell what the heck is going on.
18/06/2018 at 14:46 fray_bentos says:
Comment here if you too are happy that you recognised the scene in the green screenshot above. Yay, us.
18/06/2018 at 15:09 Evan_ says:
I’m a lot better in autostereograms than in Doom, but that stair is familiar. Is it the on the very first level?
The ‘draw’ distance feels pretty low. I recon the more depth it has the harder it is to see.. but that one barely covers the effective range of a shotgun. Hope it can be adjusted.
It’s definitely something I’ll try. Autostereograms were a magic of my childhood. Esepecially since not everyone were gifted enough to see ’em.
18/06/2018 at 14:54 quasiotter says:
I’ve had a tab open on how to make still autostereograms for about a month now, and this is making me want to actually execute it. I never thought it would be possible to make it into a time-based medium, though… yowzers!