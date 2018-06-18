PUBG Corp responds to “asset flip” accusations

Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds has been accused of being an asset flip because it uses pre-made objects that have been purchased from the Unreal marketplace. Knowing that a chair was sold on the Unreal marketplace and then put in the game shouldn’t have a tangible impact, positive or negative, on anyone murdering their way through the massive warzones, but you’ll still find plenty of Reddit posts taking issue with it. PUBG Corp recently decided to set the record straight.
“I see some comments that we’re an asset flip,” Brendan “Playerunknown” Greene said at E3. “That kills me a little inside.”
After the above video with Greene was posted to the Plunkbat subreddit, PUBG Corp’s communications lead, Ryan Rigney, went into more detail, writing a post to clarify some “misinformation” about the art team and store-bought assets.
The first thing to understand is that if you’re just starting up a team, you’ve got to lean on asset store work because that’s the only way you can spin up a game fast, and for a reasonable price, to quickly find the fun. Hiring an art team of 40 people to “try a game” and “see if it’s fun” is simply not a smart way to work — this is what the asset store is for! It’s a great resource for teams that want to work smart.
Erangel, the first map, was a mix of in-house work from the team in Korea, purchased assets and some outsourced stuff. The military base, for instance, was designed by a team in the US. By Miramar, the second map, there was a North American in-house art team as well as the Korean one, and less assets needed to be purchased. They were still used “strategically” because it didn’t make sense to build every single mundane object, brand new.
Rigney quoted one of the lead artists to explain why they do things this way.
Why should one of my artists spend two weeks on a generic sculpt if they could instead spend that two weeks adding real value for players elsewhere? How many times should a telephone booth be modeled? How many times do we gotta sculpt a cash register?
External assets aren’t just flung into the game, either, explains Rigney. They get tweaked by the artists, for both aesthetics and performance. Since the art teams are growing, each subsequent island should use fewer of these assets. Sanhok uses fewer than Miramar, and the latest map, due out this winter, will continue the trend. Rigney expects that external assets will still have a role, however. “This is a good thing.”
18/06/2018 at 14:47 Freud says:
Am I missing something here? Isn’t the point of the Unreal Asset Store to give developers a way to buy assets to use when creating their game so they don’t have to make everything from scratch?
I get that the result may be a game with a look that’s all over the place but PUBG is going for generic manshooter look anyway, so I don’t think the store bought stuff sticks out like a sore thumb.
18/06/2018 at 14:55 Trodomir says:
Yeah, I don’t get this criticism. It’s how you spin up a game quickly and it’s the whole point of the asset store. What does it matter if they made any of it or not? They paid for the assets and are using them properly according to the licenses so what’s the problem?
18/06/2018 at 15:25 aircool says:
I don’t understand it either. I guess it’s like back in the 80’s when people believed that using a ‘sample’ in your music wasn’t actually making music.
Then again, I know some idiots that don’t believe you’re a band if you use a drum machine…
18/06/2018 at 15:07 Andrew says:
You not missing anything. “Asset flip” is thrown against games that just bought a lot of assets, sloppily put them together, and then sold on Steam (because of course they are). Whatever you think of PUBG, it’s not that at all.
All games, and I mean ALL OF THEM, use some assets from third parties. Sounds, models, textures, UI elements, physics, whole engines… I still remember that swishy wind sound from (speaking of) first “Unreal”, because it was everywhere, so there is an argument of hiding commonly used stuff a little bit better, but expecting everything to be unique is just trolling and nothing more.
18/06/2018 at 15:27 strych9 says:
pubg wouldn’t have any of these issues if they didnt file a law suit against everyone who recycled the “royal” game mode. I like pubg, but if they focused more on making their game better then the competition, there would be no issues.
This seems like other companies just trying to hurt their credibility. unfortunately, they are doing that themselves.
18/06/2018 at 15:36 gabrielonuris says:
Well, we’re talking about a developer here who sues others for using a freaking pan on their game, or even for using a similar container arrangement on a map.
Although I agree that some assets doesn’t need to be modeled from scratch, I also think they deserve this kind of negative attention. This developer came from nowhere with a single idea, and now they’re so full of themselves that they think they can sue other teams for absolutely nothing, just because they’re following a genre that wasn’t even created by PUBG to begin with.
18/06/2018 at 14:55 Harlander says:
Isn’t “asset flip” supposed to imply a very low-effort shovelware piece done to quickly scam some cash out of rubes? Plunkbat isn’t my cup of tea, but I don’t think it really fits the bill there.
18/06/2018 at 15:06 SBLux says:
I always thought that an asset flip was when someone steals an asset from another game and then re-uses it in theirs.
18/06/2018 at 15:10 Andrew says:
No, that’s stealing. “Flip” is legal. See: “House Flipper” :)
18/06/2018 at 15:18 Jokerme says:
I don’t care about Plunkbat but this is a very stupid criticism. He is right when he says “How many times should a telephone booth be modeled? How many times do we gotta sculpt a cash register?”
Why waste time on unimportant assets when you can deliver real value somewhere else?
18/06/2018 at 15:34 Kitsunin says:
You could almost say that this criticism is as stupid as the criticism of Fortnite BR being a copy of Plunkbat. Golly, perhaps we should follow Bluehole’s example and sue.
18/06/2018 at 15:36 Splyce says:
I’m curious how prevalent this is in other major titles, and how applicable the ‘spin up the game fast’ explanation is given the length of time it’s been out and the millions over millions they’ve brought in?
Frankly, isn’t the idea of an asset flip that you’re just trying to get some software out the door for the minimum of effort? Not saying this is true here, but saying, ‘Hey, we had a small team, and just wanted to start making money so we bought a bunch of assets to do so” is not far from that truth. That they’ve expanded the team, made million s of dollars, begun suing other companies, etc, you’d think they’d have the time and resources to make things their own.
Again, not sure how often this is done in other major titles that use Unreal. Does Conan:Exiles, ARK, or any of the AAA titles on the engine face these same issues? Or do those teams make their own assets? I guess my point is if the asset store is only used by flippers and Plunkbat, then they’re sort of in questionable company, and have way more resources than necessary to build their own. If Gears of War or Darksiders 3 or whatever are using asset store purchases to fill in the game world rather than modeling telephone booths, more power to them.
To be fair, it’s not a secret how janky and low-budget appearing the game is, and those that paid $30 to play an early access title based on a mod that uses a ton of stock assets shouldn’t be surprised the team is not exactly looking to spend a lot of time or money upgrading those things.
18/06/2018 at 15:44 DThor says:
It is absolutely a bullshit accusation, Angry Gamers will say anything, apparently. I am curious about the terms of the unreal store, however. The entire issue of digital rights for assets is a bit of a grey area, especially when millions of dollars enters the equation. If you look at turbosquid, arguably the largest market for digital assets, and you read the fine print, it’s a little disconcerting. You won’t find AAA movie FX houses (publicly) buying even the most trivial assets – they’ll build every last one (and often re-use, which is in itself a little shady because that asset strictly speaking belongs to the studio). Movies aren’t games, though. Not yet.