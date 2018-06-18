Steam Charts: What The Heck Is Happening Edition

As you stare out into the world, at the tumult and turmoil, perhaps you feel the only hope is to turn to the Steam Charts for its comforting predictability and stability. I’m sorry folks, but it’s all gone batshit crazy in here too.
A big part of having compiled this top ten grossing PC games nearly every week for over a year is recognising the patterns. I grew used to certain unchanging facts, like how Counter-Strike: Global Offensive would be at #5 or #6, that GTA V would be in there somewhere despite everyone already owning nine copies, Plunkbat would be at #1, and Witcher 3 and Skyrim would take it in turns to inexplicably suddenly be at #4. While the latter has, somehow, happened again, those other evergreen reliables have been absent for many weeks running, and it’s all falling to pieces.
No one is entirely sure by what arcane magicks the Charts are compiled, least of all we suspect, Valve. The method by which the same game can occupy multiple spots keeps seeming to be satisfactorily explained, then contradicted the very next week. But how in all of holy hell a middling management game based on a movie license has not only occupied three spots this week, but shifted Plunkles from a throne it was growing so used to it was starting to atrophy, we cannot fathom. And for crying out loud, ARK’s bloody back again.
10. Nioh: Complete Edition
Proving far more popular than Nioh: Incomplete Edition, this is the game that Dark Souls so blatantly ripped off.
And also responsible for a screenshot Adam took that I shall forever love, and never want to understand. Its mystery is what makes it so magical.
9. The Elder Scrolls Online
Gaming’s greyest game, it’s found its way back into the charts through a half price sale, which made it but £7.50. Then again it’s also £9 a month to subscribe, and then there’s the Crown purchase options…
Oh, and another £20 for the recent Summerset expansion, that Alec said was, you know, fine.
Younger readers may be interested to learn there used to be a time when you went into something called a “shop”, and bought a game in a plastic box, and then you just played it until you were done, with your wallet in your pocket.
8. Dying Light Enhanced Edition
At two-thirds off, it’s not surprising to see Adam’s favourite (sniff, remember Adam?) back in the charts. Especially on the back of last week’s news that there’s a sequel on the way. (Brendy’s got a preview of that coming up later today.)
It’s at its low low price for a few more days, if you’re reading this on Monday. Monday the 18th of June. In 2018. On Earth. Earth 1.
7. Raft
Hurrah! Update 1.02 is out now, and they’ve added a bow and arrow! Which can be used for both hunting sharks, and bloody gulls. Splendid stuff. More excitingly, they says it’s also added in preparation for later updates which will include more creatures. Ace.
There’s also now an FOV slider, and shark behaviour changes to balance the bow and stop it getting too powerful. I now want to play more Raft.
6. ARK: Survival Evolved
For a few more days you can get the ARK season pass for half price, if you want to. I’m sure you’re fine, ARK, but don’t start spoiling the charts again, cheers.
4. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – GOTYE
Twas half price for a bit there. And honestly, ARK followed by this is giving me Steam Charts PTSD, so let’s move on quickly.
2. Plunkbat
Nothing makes sense any more. Third time this year it’s not been number one! Could it be finally loosening its grip in this Fortnite-focused world? Might it too opt for a F2P model to ensure domination continues? I absolutely flat-out couldn’t care less. So this week’s music comes an entry early, and is an old favourite by Pilote:
5, 3 & 1. Jurassic World Evolution
I’ve got nothing. A middling park management game, based on a quite poor film, and it’s occupying every other spot in the top 5. And that’s despite its costing an absolutely idiotic £45.
Could it be simply that it’s created by Frontier? They’ve clearly developed some sort of evil space ray that causes terrifying numbers of people to give them unimaginably large amounts of money in return for gaming mediocrity. No one knew it could spread to their mediocre movie promos!
The Steam Charts are compiled via Steam’s internal charts of the highest grossing games on Steam over the previous week.
18/06/2018 at 11:25 fray_bentos says:
Why am I here? Just why did I click? Why?
18/06/2018 at 11:40 Ghostwise says:
It was fate.
18/06/2018 at 11:35 Lacero says:
It would be cool if plunkbat was set in a dinosaur park.
Or, is that the steam charts ptsd talking?
18/06/2018 at 12:30 shde2e says:
You mean Ark?
18/06/2018 at 12:49 Lacero says:
Ark isnt a battle royal though is it? i thought it was a survive-o-craft?
18/06/2018 at 11:35 Carra says:
I’m interested in Jurassic Park Evolution. I love management/builder games and I love Dinosaurs so that looks like a great match.
But I didn’t buy it. Weirdly enough I can find a copy of it for X-Box for €32. And for PC, the cheapest I can find is €50. I might buy it for ~€30 but not at €50.
18/06/2018 at 11:40 Cederic says:
Does this mean we’re finally past the inflexion point at which dinosaurs take over from zombies?
Obviously this is a temporary peak, before pirates recover and resume dominance. Then we may get ninjas or we might go straight back to zombies.
18/06/2018 at 11:49 Dorga says:
very nice
18/06/2018 at 11:51 Dorga says:
also you can already see (sea?) the tide of pirate games looming on the horizon, with Sea of Thieves at the forefront.
18/06/2018 at 12:27 Hands of Orlok says:
What will happen when the dinosaurs, zombies, and ninjas get stale? They will add zombies. Just as always. Everything can and will be zombified. Zombies will always win in the long run. They have the advantage of being so infectious.
18/06/2018 at 12:31 shde2e says:
Don’t forget the robots! We’ll have our uprising any day now!
18/06/2018 at 11:50 Evan_ says:
Haha! Buying GTA V from that shifty keyseller site paid off – it’s not on the chart.
18/06/2018 at 11:50 JohnnyMaverik says:
I’ve got something. Look at ARK, how old is it now? Recently off the back of some announcements and releases that got it’s community a little down. Not exactly the easiest game for people to just pick up and play and requires a HUGE time investment to progress meaningfully, yet it’s in the top 10.
Jurassic World Evolution, I paid for it, I knew the price was ridiculous, I read some reviews before hand that gave me pause for concern. I’ve enjoyed the game overall but it’s not with out frequent frustration about countless systems and design decisions that make little sense to me and it certainly doesn’t seem as fleshed out when you dig a little way beneath the surface as I would have hoped or even expected.
But dinosaurs are really cool and people like them. That’s why I own both those games. I remember when my friends asked me to buy ARK and play with them and my initial response was fk no, I hate those kinds of games, I don’t have time for it go away. Then I looks at the trailer, heard them talk about it and it won me around mostly because I wanted that dinosaur experience. Same with Jurassic World Evolution, I paid a lot of money for a game I was pretty sure I would find less than ideal because I like the concept of managing my own Jurassic Park so much. I don’t think either are bad games, I think ARK is incredible if you can afford to invest the thousands of hours (and more importantly get a group of friends willing to do the same) you need to really get into it. Jurrasic World… a lot more meh if I’m honest but it’s packed with potential, just seems in conflict with itself and the experience it’s trying to deliver so often. But there is that gap, I like dinosaurs and there aren’t a lot of options that aren’t actually terrible. Looking at the charts I would assume that I’m not alone (although it’s of course possible I’m missing something that there are other reasons).
18/06/2018 at 12:15 Mahovu82 says:
Jurassic World Evolution was/is big with Twitch streamers, which might explain the popularity.
18/06/2018 at 13:46 AngoraFish says:
Also, a week before the Steam Summer Sale so volumes are way down as people hold onto their wallets.
18/06/2018 at 12:33 bretfrag says:
“Proving far more popular than Nioh: Incomplete Edition, this is the game that Dark Souls so blatantly ripped off.”
‘this’ is the subject of the participle ‘proving’, so you’re saying that Nioh has proved more popular than itself.
18/06/2018 at 12:47 ooshp says:
You wrong that read and mist the joke.
18/06/2018 at 13:22 John Walker says:
I so love having grammar mansplained to me by someone who’s not actually read the words on which they’ve based their lecture series.
18/06/2018 at 13:47 King in Winter says:
Since the nickname is ambiguous at best, it should be pointed out, in the interests of inclusivity, that you may also be getting womansplained there.
18/06/2018 at 14:02 TillEulenspiegel says:
Also a man cannot be mansplained to, that’s kind of the whole point of the term: to point out a specific phenomenon of men being condescending to women. Not just “man explaining thing”.
It’s feminist lingo, not general internet jargon to wheel out whenever someone is being annoying.
18/06/2018 at 15:24 Shacklestein says:
For general and unspecified usage, I like “jerksplaining”.
(Especially since I just made that up.)
((All other instances of the word that may or may not turn up in an online search are a result of an error in the space-time continuum which will be corrected as soon as my time machine is operational and my hand-held death ray fully charged.))
18/06/2018 at 14:32 lancelot says:
Maybe the charts take into account the total revenue from the game sales, in-game transactions and DLCs? Would that explain CSGO and GTAV?
Also, why would you have your wallet in your pocket while playing a video game.
18/06/2018 at 14:59 JohnnyG says:
Excuse me, Mr internet video game reviewer, but I happen to like Jurassic World Evolution.
I’m sorry if I have had the audacity to go against RPS’s god-given infallible opinion on this game.
18/06/2018 at 15:41 Pendragon says:
Forget it, JohhnyG, it’s
ChinatownRPS.