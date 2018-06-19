MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries delayed until 2019

mechwarrior delay

MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries and BattleTech launching in the same year was obviously just too much mech for this world. The latter came out in April, giving us control over a bunch of planet-hopping mercs, but its first-person cousin, originally slated for December this year, is now stomp stomp stomping its way into 2019.

Piranha Games president Russ Bullock released a statement yesterday, on Twitter, announcing the delay.

MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries is being delayed until 2019 so we can deliver the best single-player experience to date. As everyone knows, this is the first single-player experience MechWarrior title released since 2002 and we are well aware of the responsibility and great opportunity we have in re-introducing MechWarrior to the world.

Bullock didn’t announce a specific date in 2019, instead saying that Piranha would like to wait until MechCon, which takes place on December 1, to pick a new release date.

At this time we’re only prepared to announce a slip into 2019 and would like to give ourselves until MechCon this December 1 in Vancouver to determine and announce the specific launch date in 2019 so that we can be as accurate with our estimations as possible and avoid further delays.

I never clicked with Piranha’s previous take on the universe, MechWarrior Online, but a single-player alternative is something I’ve been looking forward to for a long time. I was still a horrible teen when the last one came out.

Good thing I’ll probably still be slowly working my way through BattleTech well into 2019.

1 Comment

  1. Premium User Badge

    19/06/2018 at 11:18 Earl-Grey says:

    Hnnng, I long to play this game, just to stroll around the mechbay oggling mechs and sit in their cockpits.

    The rest of the game could suck ass for all I care.
    Well, not really, but it will be cool seeing the inside of a battlemech again.

    The first and last Mechwarrior game I played was Mechwarrior The Third. Haven’t played it in… eighteen years though.
    It was one of my formative game experiences.

Comment on this story

HTML: Allowed code: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>