Modding tools will inject new life into Dead Cells

Roguey romp Dead Cells – one of the best games of 2017 – is getting mod support, possibly as soon as this month. It’s been requested frequently, so the announcement still comes as a pleasant surprise, mentioned at the end of a brief update post yesterday. The early access game is also now available on Linux and Mac – just pick those versions in the beta branch.

Opening up the game to modders has proved to be tricky, apparently, due to how Motion Twin built the code, but it now looks like there’s just one hurdle left until the tools are ready to be released into the wild.

Internally we have a limited, basic mod support working. However, currently even very minor updates break compatibility instantly, which is kind of a deal breaker. Once we’ve fixed that, we will release the tools into the wild along with some basic documentation. Hopefully, as early as this month. So, if you’re interested in modding Dead Cells, please stick around, we will need your feedback to get this right!

If you fancy reading about the trials and tribulations of Dead Cells’ development, you’ll be wanting to take a look at this installment of The Mechanic, where Alex chats with Dead Cells’ designer, Sébastien Bénard.

Finally, there’s good news for font fetishists, especially those that also appreciate pixels. Yes, the pixel font is returning, but it’s optional. If you don’t like either, I suppose you can always make a font mod later this month.