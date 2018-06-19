Welcome Noa Smith to RPS’s video team

RPS is expanding so much that we’re introducing three new people this week. Here’s the first: Noa Smith is joining RPS to further bolster our YouTube channel. Please join us in welcoming Noa to the team.
If you’ve been paying attention, you’ll already have heard Noa’s voice on our YouTube channel. For example:
For the past few years, Noa’s been running her own gaming channel, Critique Quest, in which she produced video essays that spotlighted games for their stories, soundtracks, systems and more. She’ll be continuing that work for us while joining Matthew for more co-op sessions and conversational videos.
If you’ve been watching the channel so far, thank you for all your feedback. It’s heartening to see the mostly positive response, but it’s still early days. We’ve got a lot more planning and in the works for the months ahead, including actually sorting out some camera equipment.
Say hello to Noa in the comments below, and remember to swallow those like and subscribe buttons whole.
19/06/2018 at 13:06 Jac says:
Welcome. Good to see the RPS Smith quota restored to its natural balance.
19/06/2018 at 13:35 Michael Fogg says:
Is there a Noa(h) quota? ‘Cause I’d really love one Caldwell-Gervais ;)
19/06/2018 at 14:06 woodsey says:
Oh… no.
19/06/2018 at 13:07 Zorgulon says:
I’ve been enjoying Noa’s E3 videos on the RPS YouTube channel – I wondered when we’d see an official introduction!
Welcome, Noa, and keep up the great work!
19/06/2018 at 13:32 Gwilym says:
Welcome! That missed-games video is great. If your neighbours complain about the bits of Horace fur stuck in their roof tiles, just play them that video and I’m sure they’ll agree it was worth it.
19/06/2018 at 13:45 Creeping Death says:
Is there any way to actually leave feedback on the videos, other that. Dropping comments on random articles like this? The forum has no section dedicated to video discussion and the RPS feedback subforum always feels quite deserted.
19/06/2018 at 14:23 phelix says:
You could just watch the video on YouTube and comment there, I suppose. Of course, you have to contend with the quagmire that is the YT comment section, but generally the commenters on RPS videos seem a fair lot, much like the site here.
That said, welcome Noa! The hivemind grows ever larger.
19/06/2018 at 14:33 Jac says:
I don’t tend to watch many videos as normally not in a place I can do that when I’m looking at the site.
A weekly Sunday Papers style roundup on the weekend of the weeks output would be good as a reminder for people like me to make some time to watch more stuff and as a place for discussion in the safe confines of the RPS comment section.
19/06/2018 at 16:53 lglethal says:
This is a very good idea…
19/06/2018 at 16:57 phlebas says:
Thirded! And welcome, Noa.
So – two more new RPS people to announce this week? Hopefully not all videoists – I wonder who the others are!
19/06/2018 at 13:49 Hunchback says:
Welcome!
19/06/2018 at 13:54 johannsebastianbach says:
3 New RPS Employees You NEED To Know Plus Everything What’s Wrong With Our Youtube Channel
I hope this marks the beginning of a new and more interesting direction for your channel. Personally I subscribed, got a few notifications for “Top 10 things to do in/Top 15 thing we learned at/Top 20 games in genre X” videos and unsubscribed again. Let’s see some of the videos of the olden days with interesting thoughts about game mechanics etc.
Welcome, Noa! Have fun!
19/06/2018 at 14:33 Creeping Death says:
Much the same experience as me. Combined with the heavily scripted approach and it all comes off a bit early adventures into video journalism circa 07/08.
19/06/2018 at 15:32 tigerfort says:
Hopefully, we’ll be getting some analytical content similar to Noa’s own channel Critique Quest.
19/06/2018 at 15:48 dangermouse76 says:
Seconded. Would love some deep dive stuff, maybe try to get some developer interviews on camera.
Balancing and mechanic choices, trinkets, odds and ends…that sort of thing.
19/06/2018 at 17:08 Matthew Castle says:
Yep, all this and more to come. We’ve been putting team together and getting stuff sorted, but plan for more analytical pieces (and some dumb stuff too). We’ve kicked off right at E3, where there’s lots of new information to impart and lists are an efficient delivery system for such things.
19/06/2018 at 13:54 GallonOfAlan says:
Willkommen, Bienvenue, Welcome, C’mon in
19/06/2018 at 13:58 tailzdru says:
Noa, please accept the welcomes of this long standing RPS lurker
19/06/2018 at 14:08 QiVers says:
Welcome Noa :-)
I’ve been enjoying some of the videos so far. Hope you guys start doing more than list videos soon.
19/06/2018 at 14:17 Matthew Castle says:
How quickly we forget the time I painted my giant face onto a wall in House Flipper. (But: yes, plenty more interesting things to come.)
19/06/2018 at 14:26 QiVers says:
Haha, great point. Didn’t mean to sound so negative, just excited for something with RPS’ voice in video format. I was actually in stitches watching that video :D
19/06/2018 at 14:09 DirtyDivinity says:
In 1873 they voted videogames the worst place to live not on Earth.
Main issues?
Sky high rate of violence
And more people living below the poverty line than anywhere else.
Can’t deny it – it’s all true…
But everybody still wants to live here.
Games always have a promise for you.
Might be a lie, an illusion
But it’s there…
Just around the corner
And it keeps you going.
It’s a place of dreams.
And RPS people are big dreamers
…And great dream dealers.
Welcome, Noa!
19/06/2018 at 14:33 JonPhillips says:
Welcome, Noa!
19/06/2018 at 14:53 melancholicthug says:
Damn fine voice the lass Noa has on her.
19/06/2018 at 15:29 tigerfort says:
Welcome Noa; I had wondered whether this was a full-time hiveminding or fitted in between existing videos. Looking forward to lots of Critique Quest-style stuff on the RPS channel!
19/06/2018 at 15:39 DantronLesotho says:
Welcome! If the hidden gem video is any indication, there should be good stuff coming!
19/06/2018 at 15:42 cpt_freakout says:
Welcome Noa! Looking forward to it :)
PS: I can’t read your name and not remember the Juan Gabriel song Noa Noa :P
19/06/2018 at 16:56 Megatron says:
RPS: “We need someone to cover the new video stuff we want to do. Suggestions?”
Graham: “Hmm, let me make a call. I Noa girl….”
Welcome to RPS, Noa! :)
19/06/2018 at 17:09 Aerothorn says:
Welcome!
Also: Graham, does this mean you’ll finally update the “About Us” page?
19/06/2018 at 17:10 Aerothorn says:
Also: oh god three new staff members, the RPS Advent Calendar Guessing Game is going to be basically impossible now.