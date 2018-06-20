Here’s how Rocket League’s Rocket Pass will work

Last month, Psyonix detailed some of its summer plans, including a rather beefy feature update expected to hit Rocket League in July or August. It’s got progression in its crosshairs, and as well as changing levelling and XP, there’s a whole new system designed to dole out rewards as you level up, keeping you in an infinite loop of leaping cars and explosive goals. Yesterday, the developer broke down exactly how the ‘Rocket Pass’ is going to work.

It’s a time-limited progression system, with each pass coming with unique rewards that unlock as you level up. Whenever you level up, you’ll earn a pass tier, and the more of them you earn, the more rewards you’ll get your hands on. Several passes a year are planned, “with an emphasis on new, unique content for each pass.”

Psyonix reckons that it will take around 100 hours to complete every tier in a pass, though that could change if there’s a bonus XP event. Think of the other things you could do in 100 hours. You could make thousands of cups of tea, or you could get through 1% of a Marvel Netflix series. The estimate also doesn’t include pro tiers, which are a premium thing. Yes, more microtransactions!

You can upgrade to a premium pass for $10, netting you some XP boosts to let help you get through the tiers faster. Premium pass rewards include customisation items, car bodies, keys and assorted premium tat. You’ll also get access to the aforementioned pro tiers, each of which will reward you with a random painted or certified version of a premium item you’ve already unlocked.

At the moment, it looks like the system is going to be a little aimless, just running away in the background while you level up. It won’t have any challenges associated with it, but Psyonix is open to making it more goal-orientated.

We are being careful about introducing “challenges” as we don’t want to disrupt the competitive balance of Rocket League by encouraging users to hunt down specific stats like Saves or Assists. That said, we are considering safe ways to give players specific goals for future Passes, like playing matches in specific game modes, or achieving shared team objectives.

Rocket Pass will arrive late this summer.