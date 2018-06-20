How Far: Lone Sails puts you on a journey through sound

This is The Mechanic, where Alex Wiltshire invites developers to discuss the difficult journeys they’ve taken to make their games. This time, Far: Lone Sails [official site].
It’s there when you first start the engine, in the hiss of steam as you press the ignition button and the rumble as the great wheels begin to turn. Then the music swells and you know the journey has begun.
Far: Lone Sails is a game by Okomotive about piloting a giant land boat across a destroyed landscape, about tending a huge machine through unpropitious conditions: hail and storms, fires, failure and shortages of fuel. And a great deal of your understanding of its colossal workings comes through sound, with music which responds to your actions and many layers of looping sound effects which subtly change shape as you trundle through a vast wilderness.
It wasn’t always this way. In fact, it wasn’t until August last year, only eight months before Far: Lone Sails launched, that its soundscapes became as dynamic as they are in the finished game. Until then, composer Joel Schoch had been working to the builds of the game that creative lead Don Schmocker and tech lead Goran Saric fed them to him, creating linear soundtracks for the way he played. But a lot of change was to come.
Far, after all, is product of rather serendipitous development. It began as part of Schmocker’s BA in game design at Zurich University of the Arts, and then further evolved during his and Saric’s Masters. It wasn’t until they got funding and could formally hire a team that composer Schoch went full-time and was joined by programmer and sound designer Fabio Baumgartner, who jumped in to hurriedly put sound into a build for Gamescom.
The first thing they did was to break down what players could do in the game, such as getting into the vehicle, driving it and stopping, and to figure out how the music would reflect these events and how the game would make them interactive.
Take the first sequence, in which you find the vehicle and start its engine. It’s a significant moment, emotional since it’s the start of the relationship that defines the entire game, and practical since it needs to teach you how to get this huge beast moving. In a game with no tutorial other than prompts to explain the controls, Far leans on sound effects and music to deliver the vital feedback that helps you learn to play.
“When it was first composed, the music was a pretty linear piece with a build-up that started when you first hit the button to start the engine,” says Baumgartner. But he and Schoch knew that since it was a fixed track, there would always be a disconnection between what they wanted the player to feel and what they’d actually be feeling. The music had to react as players slowed down, stopped and started the vehicle to properly relate the emotion of driving it.
In the final game, that first sequence is composed of several different tracks which are fixed to states. The first is a looping piece which starts playing when the player gets close to the vehicle. Its sporadic plucks emphasise an expectant silence that builds as you enter the vehicle and look around, investigating its different floors, rooms and buttons.
Then, once you figure out how to start the vehicle, causing an explosion of hissing steam and clattering, the music switches to a new track, a rhythmic and exultant piece which mirrors your sense of achievement in getting the machine going. This one doesn’t loop because it’s long enough that the player will have crossed the area by the time it ends, whereupon the game switches to an outro piece. However, if you stop the engine before you get there, a guitar strum will play and the soundtrack will switch to a new loop, one which echoes the in-motion one but is far quieter and creates a sustained sense of waiting to get going again.
All this is enabled by FMOD, a leading game audio management system. “It’s an amazing program, to be honest,” says Schoch, who had previously made music that looped and reacted to theatre performances, but hadn’t used any software like it for games. FMOD allows he and Baumgartner to fill the world with trigger points and define parameters and rules that mould and adapt layers of sound so the audio smoothly responds to what you’re doing.
As much as it’s dynamically sequenced, though, Far’s music is not electronic. “I think from day one it was clear to me that I wanted to record everything with real humans and real human emotions because it felt like the right way to go,” says Schoch. All the music was played by a group of friend musicians playing saxophone, trumpet, cello, violin, double bass, guitar and mandolin, and he recorded them in his room. “In my little Zurich home studio. Actually, I’d rather record in my room because musicians are a bit more relaxed in this mess, rather than in a really tidy studio with all the equipment. It has a big influence on how musicians play.”
The music is only part of Far’s auditory landscape, of course. Schoch and Baumgartner applied the same principles to sound effects, changing the balance of engine and weather effects as you go outside the vehicle during a storm. But the most complex sound system is the one that governs the engine, which is set by eight different parameters.
One sets the tempo of the engine, and another runs an engine shut-down effect. There’s something they call ‘startup boost’ which makes the engine relatively loud when you first fire it up, and then gradually quietens it, a scheme that gives you immediate feedback that you’ve successfully gotten the engine going, but then fades into the background enough that you can hear other things that are going on. Then there’s a layer of sound for when steam builds up and for when you release it and the engine surges. There’s a damage parameter, which can create a hiccup on starting the engine, and one which changes the balance of the sounds depending on whether you’re inside or outside the vehicle.
And there are many other layers, of looping rattles and cycling gears which on their own make little sense. “The rattling gives the vehicle a little bit of soul,” says Baumgartner, explaining that as you go faster it raises in pitch. Other elements of the engine can get louder. “The key for a good sound design is to have stuff react in a similar way but not exactly the same,” says Schoch.
The thing that ensures all these many components work together harmoniously, so they all sound like they’re coming out of the same world, is convolution reverb. This is a sound design principle based on the idea that you can build a profile of a given space by sending out a sound signal inside it and then recording it. By applying the difference between the original and the recording to an effect, it’ll sound as if it happened there. Schoch and Baumgartner didn’t go out and measure real places, but they did apply specific profiles to sound effects, including those based on a large metal-lined room and a smaller wood-constructed one, so every space feels distinct and yet coherent.
“And a big part of it was to test the game,” says Schoch. “You can hear if a sound is off, and then you go back and craft it with these sliders, add a bit more reverb, and equalisation is important, to put it into a place that feels right. It’s hard to describe what feels right, but that’s what we did.”
“Other things that help are using certain components of sounds repeatedly,” says Baumgartner. To increase the impact of certain sounds he used recordings of a taiko drum, giving a consistency that runs across the whole game. “Stuff like this really helps to give coherent sound, but really it’s a lot of back and forth and trial and error.”
In short, it was a lot of work in a short amount of time, but Far’s sound design somehow avoids betraying the truth that the team was learning how to make it as they went along. “It was the first time we did a project like this, so a lot of the methods we use now we developed in the last couple of months,” says Baumgartner. And it worked. Far’s sound is a huge part of the game, providing a great deal of the sense of driving its large land boat through desolate landscapes, and underscoring the beautiful loneliness of the journey.
By the way, you can listen to Joel Schoch’s wonderful soundtrack for Far: Lone Sails on Apple Music and Spotify.
20/06/2018 at 22:49 poliovaccine says:
Aww, I’m so glad to see this little gem get some love here! Just recently turned into this game (via Many A True Nerd) and I could tell right away that I wanted to experience it without someone else’s constant commentary haha. It was very clearly only half game and the other half meditation aid. Between the simple yet engaging little gameplay loop and the ruined-cathedralesque atmosphere, which is achieved, yeah, largely by sound, since the visuals, while striking, are minimal. The sound and the physics are both responsible for the weightiness, the “feel” of maneuvering the big crawler thing, which is the one element that makes or breaks this game (and if you ask me, it makes it). Same as any racing game, except of course here the object is not competitive speed so much as meditative rhythm.
Anyway, glad to see this game given some good press here, and especially the artistry of it. This article could just as easily have been about the gameplay loop itself – that might have even suited the title of “The Mechanic” a little more directly haha – but that would have meant the subtler yet no less indispensable artistry of it would be put on the back burner. This game would completely fail if the atmosphere didn’t come off, or if the vehicle didn’t feel just perfectly intuitive, or if anything of the sense of size or weight or bulk or enormous *presence* contrasted with vast, echoing *emptiness* were flubbed even the littlest bit, or otherwise lost. Because the gameplay loop, though effective, is simple. It needs the atmosphere to carry it and give it a rewarding context, and it damned well does.
Basically, I see this game as like the transcendentalist answer to Getting Over It With Brendan Foddy haha. Like if that game was all about smacking your head against a brick wall til you burst through to the glorious other side, this game is more like, hey man, just dig on this glorious brick wall for awhile… isn’t it just perfect as it is, massive and intact? Why would you ever bang your head against it man? When all you really need is a bit of fuel in the tank, a bit of fuel in reserve, and the open road with the wind in your hair?
When I saw that you could pick up lanterns or bells in the game world and choose to hang them up in your big crawler thing, I knew the devs “got” exactly what this game needed to be haha. As far as I can see, they serve no gameplay function (tho correct me if I’m wrong!), but they manage to be one of my favorite things about it. Basically, the lantern may not serve much of a gameplay purpose in the mechanical sense, but when it’s dark out on that big empty road, I like having my bedroom lit. And if I’ve got the sails up and the engine off, there’s nothing more I want than to just position my little red avatar on the upper deck, on the bow, with a little light, and face into the breeze and imagine I’m right there, trundling over rocky desert terrain, the regs yawning for miles in every direction, every way you look nothing but empty distance scrolling off to infinity, but vehicle creaking and groaning under its own weight, its heavy bulk so massive that the brisk clip it picks up on those tattered sails feels both mighty and majestic, it’s like a herd of elephants in full sprint, and I just want to put myself right there on the bow of that big steampunk crawler and be there with the hot desert night, the cool evening breeze, and a solid little book. Maybe some John Muir or Peter Matthiessen haha, one of the great naturalists anyway.
20/06/2018 at 23:04 noodlecake says:
Beautiful game. :)