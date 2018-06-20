Meet Dave Irwin, RPS’s new guides writer

Last year, we identified three core areas we want to do more of at RPS: hardware, video, and guides. We’d dabbled in all three previously but hadn’t had the chance to fully commit. Last November we hired our hardware editor, over the past six weeks we’ve hired two video producers, and now we have our first guides writer: please join me in welcoming Dave Irwin to the team.
Dave joins us after a lengthy spell as a freelancer, writing for sites such as TheSixthAxis, Tech Advisor and Kotaku. You might have already seen some of his guides work already appearing on the site over the past couple of weeks, as he helped us frantically collate information during E3 and expand our Plunkposts.
Our hope with guides is to do what we always do: highlight the kinds of games – often PC exclusive – that other sites tend to overlook. The guides themselves should help you to have more fun at games, get better at games, or whatever else you’re interested in learning.
And if you’re not interested at all, fear not: as always, everything else RPS has always done will continue as before. Guides are happening as well as rather than instead of anything else. We’ll also have one more announcement of a new hire tomorrow that’ll help make all of that other stuff better.
In the meantime, please say hello to Dave in the comments.
20/06/2018 at 09:19 dangermouse76 says:
Sounds fun, what format will the guides take ?
Whole game guides or, specific quest, or rare item guides. There's a lot of wiki's and guides out there, how will RPS differentiate their guides over others ?
Liking the expansion of content, good luck with it.
20/06/2018 at 09:09 Hoot says:
Oh no. Why? Guides are…just shitty reading all round, especially if you’re going to go the Shacknews route of every time a major title releases post 15 articles on how to do incredibly obvious things that you actually cannot help but do as long as you play the game such as “How to get all Weapons in Quake!” or “How to fast travel in God of War!” (really? you’re doing a guide on a game feature Shacknews? Muppets.)
TL;DR Guides are crap but if you’re gonna do them, make them comprehensive, single articles that are worth it and only about games that actually need them.
20/06/2018 at 09:37 Zorgulon says:
Guides are indeed crap and unnecessary – unless they’re good, comprehensive and worth reading. Thank you for your helpful insight, what a welcoming first comment.
I imagine we can hope for something a bit better than the straw men you have smashed to pieces. I am looking forward to what Dave will produce here at RPS.
Greetings Dave, may your guides be interesting and helpful! (I’m sure they will be!)
20/06/2018 at 09:13 QiVers says:
Hello Dave!
20/06/2018 at 09:19 dangermouse76 says:
Your my wife now.
20/06/2018 at 09:42 Firkragg says:
Hello and welcome Dave! Not usually one to use guides myself, i’ll be interested in how you rope me into reading them :)
And just a stupid idea, if you want to write anything other than guides, perhaps have a (d)Irwin awards? Instead of a Darwin award, it could be an award for coolest game feature? Just an idea!
20/06/2018 at 09:46 BooleanBob says:
Wasn’t there already a guide person? I seem to remember a lot of guides.