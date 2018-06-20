Plunkbat is getting a premium Battle Pass system now

Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds is getting a new time-limited progression system where you level up a pass by playing the game, netting yourself rewards as you… hang on a moment. Didn’t I just write this? Though they’re quite similar, there are some differences between the passes. Plunkbat’s ‘Event Pass’, for instance, is way more insistent about getting you to drop cash on it.
If you don’t want to spend money on it, you’ll still be able to get rewards from the pass, but aside from a single item, you won’t be able to keep any of them. To keep them, you’ll need to pay for the pass and play through missions to level it up. You can participate in the missions regardless, and the game will track your progress, so if you buy the pass after finishing a few, you’ll still get the rewards.
Like the crate and key system, it’s technically free, but not really. If it seems like something designed for a F2P game, that’s because it is. It makes a lot more sense in Fortnite than it does in a paid game like Plunkbat. It could be worse, mind. PUBG Corp could have gone with its other idea.
At one point, we actually considered the option of releasing new content in paid DLC format, including new maps. However, we came to understand that this method has some critical drawbacks. Mainly, it divides the entire player base into separate groups depending on whether they’ve purchased map DLC. It would also keep a huge portion of players from enjoying the biggest additions to the game. As such, at The Game Awards 2017, we promised that all battle royale maps will be provided to all of our players for free, not as DLC.
The first pass will launch alongside Sanhok on June 22. It will include an item set themed around Sanhok, and you’ll be able to work your way through it for about four weeks, completing daily, weekly and Sanhok-specific missions. Read our Sanhok guide for more on the new island.
Plunkbat is also 33% cheaper until July 5.
20/06/2018 at 21:46 Viral Frog says:
Plunkbat Corp: We’re suing Epic over similarities between Fortnite and Plunkbat!
Also Plunkbat Corp: Let’s take Epic’s battle pass idea and implement it into Plunkbat.
20/06/2018 at 22:04 Staticlw says:
Not even Epic’s idea, like at all lol. CSGO has been doing this for like 6 years now.
20/06/2018 at 21:51 Hoot says:
So instead of making the game less of a janky mess they’re trying to rip off DOTA 2 and start charging folk for Battle Passes? So pleased I don’t even like the game.
20/06/2018 at 22:10 theallmightybob says:
I feel you on the janky mess, I used to plunk the bats hard core, now I don’t even want to boot up the game.
20/06/2018 at 22:50 asense says:
They won’t stop monetizing until everyone’s pissed, won’t they?
20/06/2018 at 23:00 gabrielonuris says:
I’m so glad I didn’t buy this. From my wishlist, off you go!
20/06/2018 at 23:01 Bull0 says:
Hahahahahaha, no, no thanks.
20/06/2018 at 23:25 Rindan says:
I used to plunkbat, but I took a pretty long break. I came back to it and played a few recently, and I had apparently completely forgotten how completely garbage the movement feels in that game. It’s almost amazing I ever liked it.
Anyways, a bunch of “free to play” bullshit is exactly the last thing that is going to get me back. I think I’m done with this game.
20/06/2018 at 23:28 Don Reba says:
Stop trying to make plunkbat stick! I am beside myself with indignation!
20/06/2018 at 23:52 sion12 says:
The loot system was already a joke even if you compare to f2p game. but you gotta trust pubg corp to make it even worst. gotta milk the cow before it drys up i guess
20/06/2018 at 23:54 strych9 says:
I like PUBG, and understand they want to make more money. but they have already made 1.5 billion dollars. focus more on dropping network lag, content(maps,weapons,vehicles), and battling cheaters before trying to take more money. All your doing now is pissing off your player base, and making it confusing/warding off new players. There is a lot of new games just over the horizon, your going to loose your playerbase unless you keep stuff fresh!