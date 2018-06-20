Plunkbat costs fewer Plunkbucks, to celebrate hitting 50m players

Since pretty much day one, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds has been wildly popular enough that discounting it was about as logical as spending $3,600 per month on candles. But lately, two things have happened: 1) Fortnite is considered flavourtown these days 2) Plunkbat just passed the 50 million Plunkbatters milestone.
To celebrate/rezeitgeist, it’s now available for a third off for the next fortnight (ohhhhhhhhhhh) – making it $20 Plunkbucks instead of the usual $30. That’s 18 Plunks Sterling or 20 Plunkos, depending on exactly where you intend to Plunk from.
That’s a 33% discount on the game via Steam, running until July 5. The official reasoning for the sale is all about hitting the 50m copies sold milestone, though that comprises both PC and Xbone. With the F2P mobile version thrown in too, Plunkcorp reckon their total registered users sit at 400m these days, with 87m Plunking every single day. Not bad for a wee small game whose recent Steam reviews average out at ‘Mostly Negative’, eh?
It’s very telling that the press release about this came from Valve/Steam, rather than Plunkcorp – very rarely do such things concern anything other than their own products. This has been an almighty money-spinner for Gabe’n’co, after all.
Say the devs,
“We’re genuinely humbled by PUBG’s ongoing success and growth, and we’re incredibly optimistic about the game’s future. We’re going to keep working on new content and improvements for all versions of the game. We know there’s still so much we can do to make PUBG a better game for our players.”
Well, they would, wouldn’t they? At the time of writing, Plunkbat is ‘only’ number 4 on Steam’s best-sellers-right-now chart, but a quick look at our weekly Steam charts reveals that it’s rarely away from the top two, once seven days’ of flogging are totted up. So I don’t think there’s much water in any argument that PUBG’s glory days are behind it – Fortnite’s a rival, yeah, and Fortnite’s bigger, yeah, but mostly because of The Kids, for whom toonish aesthetics and no cover price create a totally different prospect.
In any case, well done to Brendan ‘Plunk’ Green and his team. It’s a very good shootybangs game that rewrote what we now expect and desire from a modern multiplayer shootybangs game, and it ain’t going anywhere any time soon.
20/06/2018 at 11:46 Hoot says:
Epic needs to sue them for copyright infringement. I mean, come on, having a sale last a “fortnight”? This is a clear breach. As clear as any case this Player Unknown dickhead has against them.
Not that I actually give a shit. Both games are mass market trash. But it would be funny.
20/06/2018 at 11:51 BaronKreight says:
honestly ppl this word you keep using plunkbat its not sticking. Its getting kinda weird now as you keep on using it
20/06/2018 at 11:57 Da5e says:
Plunk off to a plunkspace if you don’t like it, plunkflake.
20/06/2018 at 12:02 Crusoe says:
It stuck around because Plunkers like you got shirty about it.
Funnier than calling it Plunkbat are the Plunkers who really care that it’s called Plunkbat.
Plunkbat.
20/06/2018 at 12:22 ThTa says:
I’d like to think it also stuck because it’s a much more fun abbreviation.
In a similar vein, AssCreed is clearly superior to AC. As is Codblops to whatever the official abbreviation is.
20/06/2018 at 12:50 Sian says:
Wouldn’t it be Cod-BO? Ew.
20/06/2018 at 12:05 trollomat says:
Real people use real words instead of abbreviations. Deal with it, plunkbot!
The word you unlearned to make Plunkbat stick is “people”, by the way.
20/06/2018 at 12:22 captaincabinets says:
I believe the correct terminology for this new and very amusing phenomenon is “plunkbait”.
20/06/2018 at 13:26 spacedyemeerkat says:
Plunkbat.
Plunkbat.
Plunkbat.
20/06/2018 at 13:50 Kollega says:
I’m more upset that exactly no-one is calling it “Pubgee”, which is the kind of exclamation you’d let loose if you were a British tourist and found an equally British drinking establishment in the middle of Kazakhstan. I like it a lot more than I like “Plunkbat”, but I seem to be alone in that.
20/06/2018 at 11:56 StevieW says:
Who are you to tell me I can’t spend what I want on candles?
My money, my candles. Thank you.
20/06/2018 at 12:22 Sian says:
“…making it $20 Plunkbucks instead of the usual $30. That’s 18 Plunks Sterling or 20 Plunkos, depending on exactly where you intend to Plunk from.”
Starting to sound like the smurfs there. I think this might be the one time I’d prefer the – ehm – official abbreviation: 20 pub-bucks. I’ve never been that sloshed, but it sounds preferable.
20/06/2018 at 12:34 Mungrul says:
I’m going to start hammock manufacturing company and call it Bunkplat.
20/06/2018 at 12:49 Excors says:
I’m going to start a company that gently knocks ammunition from a starting pistol into a hole in the grass and call it Blankputt.
I’m not sure that’ll appeal to 50m customers but I think it may get close.
20/06/2018 at 13:39 ColonelFlanders says:
I’m going to start an Audio Electronics company and call it Blaupunkt – oh wait.
20/06/2018 at 12:51 SaintAn says:
They’re adding a subscription that belongs in a F2P game to this overpriced low content game too. Sounds like they plunked the bed and are trying to cash out before Plunkbat is completely forgotten when Battlefield and CoD take what players Fortnite hasn’t already taken. The developers being greedy scumbags is the exact reason why I never touched this game.
20/06/2018 at 13:24 iyokus says:
They’ve done this because the game is dying. Looking at the Steam charts it’s still selling well, looking at SteamDB the game has lost half the active playerbase since January (from 3m to about 1.5m).
Still an incredibly popular and profitable game but it is crashing hard and this is a desperation move.
20/06/2018 at 13:38 ColonelFlanders says:
I don’t play this game much, but you are talking complete bollocks. Player bases fall as a natural course of games aging, and I highly doubt bluewaffle are going to be doing any hand wringing any time soon.
20/06/2018 at 13:43 ColonelFlanders says:
Drinking so early, Alec? There’s places you can get help for that.