Ubisoft has tried to fill Assassin’s Creed Odyssey with real Greek voices

Ubisoft has tried to fill Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, which is set in 5th century BC Greece, with as many Greek actors as possible. This, of course, sounds like common sense, but it’s lamentably worthy of note in an industry that’s often dominated by Americans, regardless of the setting.
Protagonists Kassandra and Alexios are played by Melissanthi Mahut and Michael Antonakos, respectively, both of whom are Greek actors. Both actors have had several TV and film roles, and Mahut was in Origins, while Antonakos was in Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak and the Warcraft movie.
“What we tried to do was look for actors who are Greek or have Greek ancestry,” audio director Lydia Andrew told VG24/7. “We really felt like it was a nice opportunity for us to have a deep dive into the culture of Greece and obviously Ancient Greece. You can have a great actor who’s great at accents, and that’s fantastic, but you can also find great Greek actors and work with them too.”
I’ve already seen plenty of people moaning about it not mattering because anyone born in Greece today is far removed from the ancient squabbling city states, but that’s utter bollocks. It strikes me that it’s as much about respecting the cultural heritage as much as it is about having authentic voices, and nobody is more connected to the Greece of yesterday than Greeks.
There have been a lot of egregious casting mistakes, particularly in film, with actors shoehorned into roles that don’t make a lick of sense for them, but the one that always sticks with me is Highlander. A Frenchman plays a Scot alongside a Scot playing a Spaniard who is later revealed to be Egyptian. Amazing.
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is due out on October 5.
20/06/2018 at 09:12 grimdanfango says:
Well, in historical accuracy terms, it’s probably about as meaningful as ensuring a game about the Roman empire is voiced exclusively by Italians…
From a pure artistic-license point of view though, it’s certainly nicer to have voices that sound remotely thematic.
Hitman (2016) was the worst offender for my tastes recently… having thick American accents for street-stall vendors in a dusty Marrakesh market, and such.
20/06/2018 at 09:51 Zorgulon says:
I really hope that the NPCs in Hitman 2 are speaking the appropriate languages. The last game was really jarring, hearing everyone from an Italian scientist to a Thai waiter to a Moroccan street vendor sounding the same.
20/06/2018 at 09:19 Big Dunc says:
While this is laudable, it’s ironic that although they are Greek actors, they won’t actually sound much like the ancient Greeks, given how the language has changed over the years.
20/06/2018 at 09:21 heretikeen says:
So once again we get characters that are supposed to speak their native language (Greek), but of course they’re speaking English so the player understands, but they’re Greek so they’re speaking with an accent so the player understands they’re Greek.
Natives speaking their supposed native tongue with an accent. That kind of Ubisoft nonsense made me stop playing AC 1 way back. “Let’s give those Italians a thick Italian accent so people will know they’re Italian!”
20/06/2018 at 09:32 Fraser Brown says:
They’re speaking with a Greek accent because they’re Greek…
20/06/2018 at 09:36 Deadly Habit says:
I’d be impressed if they went to the degree of accent and dialogue authenticity like say the film The Witch did, so you actually do feel out of place and time and get even more immersed.
20/06/2018 at 09:38 heretikeen says:
Of course they are. But I’m German, and I’m not speaking German with a German accent.
Those guys are supposed to speak Greek in the game. It’s just “translated” so the gamer gets it. Making them speak with an accent in their native language just so it’s more “colorful” is silly.
20/06/2018 at 09:41 Fraser Brown says:
No it’s not. Why on Earth would a Greek person speak with a different accent?
20/06/2018 at 09:44 Zorgulon says:
“But I’m German, and I’m not speaking German with a German accent.”
… of course you are!
On the contrary, when I speak German, I’m speaking German with an English accent.
20/06/2018 at 09:33 Deadly Habit says:
“Mama mia Ezio, that’s a spicy meataball!”
20/06/2018 at 09:44 Zorgulon says:
… it’s a pretty common artistic trope in movies, TV and games to have actors with (or affecting) accents, even when speaking English, to convey that they are not modern Americans or British people.
It’s about immersion, which is of course subjective. But personally I think it’s more interesting to have a variety of accents (and of course casting opportunities for Greek people) to Hitman-style bland NPCs or the requisite fantasy cockneys.
20/06/2018 at 09:35 Someoldguy says:
It’ll probably be fine for anyone not familiar with Greek accents and disruptive for those that do. Still, having a fairly consistent pool of voices will likely be less jarring than games like Pillars 2 where you get a whole mishmash.