Xenonauts 2 starts its crowdfunding drive with a demo

Kickstarter is always a risk, but so is X-Com. Even a 99% shot has a chance to miss, but you go for it anyway, and I’d say that Xenonauts 2 is in with a pretty dang good chance of being a solid squad tactics game. The fact that it’s halfway to its £50,000 funding goal within two hours of appearing on Kickstarter suggests that their audience agrees, and if you’re still not convinced, there’s a single-mission playable demo to poke around, hosted on GOG.
For the most part, Xenonauts 2 looks like more of the same, but better. The general flow of combat – a replication of the original Gollop Bros’ X-Com: Enemy Unknown – remains unchanged, although this time everything’s in fully rotatable 3D. From the looks of the Kickstarter pitch below, the other main differences will be in the strategic layer of the game, with the base construction side of things taking a few notes from Firaxis’ modern XCom (no hyphen, see?) games.
After a quick playthrough of the demo, I can confirm that this is definitely headed in the right direction. The design on the aliens has been tuned up, giving the basic grunt enemies you encounter an almost-but-not-quite Sectoid look to them. Despite their classically goofy appearance they’re still an immense threat, with a single plasma shot capable of killing a rookie outright, while your own troops really need to pour on the gunfire to score a kill. Often difficult in the demo, as they’re a squad of rookies that can’t hit the broad side of a UFO.
Xenonauts 2 is a refreshed take on the original game’s concept, retreading the same rough story with a few new twists. The cold war setting returns, so your initial encounters with the aliens will see you mostly equipped with 1960s to ’80s standard infantry gear and armour poorly suited to dealing with an extraterrestrial invasion. Running your base also sounds a little more complex than in XCom, with supplies needing to be ordered to keep the troops fed, but with deliveries preventing you from immediately launching sorties. Just one more plate to spin, eh?
Xenonauts 2 is on Kickstarter now, and £18 will get you a copy of the game when it’s done, estimated at sometime around November. There’s also a playable demo here.
20/06/2018 at 20:06 mattevansc3 says:
That rookie concept puts me off. It’s perhaps the single most annoying X-COM concept and one I’d gladly see the back of.
It makes the early game a frustrating drudge of luck over strategy. Put five people behind cover, all shooting the same target in the hope you score two or more hits.
The challenge is meant to be the poor equipment vs advanced tech and superior biological troops. Putting so much focus on getting “experienced” troops makes wipes more damaging, which then limits playstyles. Let’s not forget that these rookies are meant to be some of the best the world has to offer.
20/06/2018 at 20:50 HiroTheProtagonist says:
The issue is: how do you make it challenging then? If you can arguably field a team of clutch shots from the start, then it practically doesn’t matter that your equipment is poor, since you can just stack fire on a target like before and camp cover. The idea is that you work on getting a few good men together, then rotate them for less-experienced men when they’ve gotten a bit tasty in a fight. There is a certain “you’re playing it wrong” to it, since most people just lean on their A-team without even thinking about developing any kind of B-team.
Either way, Xenonauts was pretty good, though I don’t see why they need a Kickstarter for the sequel when the first one was fairly successful.