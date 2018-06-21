Discord’s new Game Tab seems handy, and also metal?

Steam and Discord seem to be butting heads a lot lately – Valve aren’t happy with just the lion’s share of the PC digital games market; they want Steam to be where players do their socialising and chatting, too. Discord’s latest shot across their rival’s bow is the Games Tab, currently rolling out to the games-focused chat software right now. Essentially, it turns Discord into a general gaming info and social hub which you can launch games from, join other people via, and even keep up on news feeds. It also has a very silly informational video within.
The Year is Future, so intones the video below. You should watch it, and it will fill you with information. I also had to watch it at 1/4 speed in order to snap the picture in the header above, and the experience was quite disconcerting and also kinda cool, especially once it all goes off the rails at the halfway point.
The full feature list is quite extensive, including Spotify integration so that you can sync up with what your friends are listening to. This also reminds me that I’ve not installed Spotify since getting this PC half a year ago, so I should probably go about fixing that.
The Games tab is apparently rolling out right now, so might not be on your Discord screen quite yet. Give it a couple hours, restart the program and maybe do a little dance and it’ll appear eventually, I’m sure. While you’re waiting, why don’t you go click right here to join the RPS Discord group? We’ve got chat, and games, and apparently I just joined there tonight despite having been writing here for months? I am so behind on everything.
Discord is free. It is also very good. Get it here. Or read a bit more about the Games Tab here.
21/06/2018 at 22:59 Don Reba says:
W… T… F… did I just watch? 😲🤦
21/06/2018 at 23:35 April March says:
Were those people playing games lifted directly from the Wii release ads?
21/06/2018 at 23:35 Mungrul says:
Call me old fashioned, but I still prefer Mumble or Teamspeak for voice comms.
Mostly because they support rather awesome positional audio.
My minor experience with Discord was like being exposed to a hyperactive 12-year old mainlining sugar whilst forcibly playing really bad pop music at me.
Or maybe I’m just too old.
21/06/2018 at 23:40 Dominic Tarason says:
I’m really not sure how that’s the case – Discord is mostly a dark grey box on my desktop with IRC-like chat. Did you just join a random voice chat channel? Because why would you ever do that? Ever?
21/06/2018 at 23:58 Mungrul says:
Nah, I was invited to join a group channel whilst playing The Division. I found the mix of people playing different games distracting, and the jukebox annoying.
On top of which, I have complete control over my Pi Mumble server. And it’s not trying to be a sodding social network at the same time, plus connecting to it takes seconds and doesn’t get bogged down downloading mandatory updates. Similar sort of deal with Teamspeak, apart from it not being open source like Mumble.
Look, I get it’s “free”, and features all sorts of “cool” features that the kids like such as emojis, streaming and all that bollocks, but as an actual VOIP app, it’s limited and doesn’t offer the features I expect.
22/06/2018 at 00:12 cafeoh says:
What are the features that made you stay with mumble/TS, beyond positional audio?
22/06/2018 at 00:24 Mungrul says:
Well if ou’ve never experienced positional audio, I can tell you it’s a pretty big feature, but beyond that?
The software is completely under my control, running on hardware I own.
Familiarity also plays a large part, I’ll admit, but I also don’t see the need for a VOIP app to try and do anything other than be a VOIP app.
And another huge factor, especially for Teamspeak, is how well it integrates in to games and allows mod makers to do cool and interesting things. For god’s sake, there are separate radio and voice modes when in ARMA 3, and the radio channel can get blocked by geography, gradually degrading over distance, adding to the sense of immersion.
Discord?
When it’s not trying to be a videoconference / streaming / IRC lite client, just does really rather basic audio with no true game integration.
22/06/2018 at 00:48 malkav11 says:
On the other hand, with Discord there’s basically no setup, there’s no need to host or pay for a server, you can trivially switch between a desktop and web or mobile client as needed, and inviting people is point and click.
I can understand how something like Mumble or Teamspeak could still be a better solution for particular specialized purposes, but for just hanging out with internet folks and playing multiplayer games with voice chat, give me Discord any day and thrice on Sundays.
I really don’t need it to bloat into a bunch of random other features though, so I’m skeptical of the Games tab idea.
22/06/2018 at 00:36 satan says:
Waiting for somebody to buy out Discord, so I can see what it becomes.
22/06/2018 at 00:47 brucethemoose says:
Please no. I kinda like Discord, and being bought means they’ll try to over-monetize it, which will kill it.
I’d be happy if Valve bought them, though. I think they’d just integrate it with Steam, and otherwise not bother changing it for the worse.
22/06/2018 at 01:15 Captain Narol says:
Interesting.
Does Discord detects which games you have installed on your computer or do you have to add them manually one by one ?
22/06/2018 at 01:30 emily riposte says:
Wait. Steam wants me to actually _use_ their community features? Why don’t they design them to be even slightly pleasant to use then?
22/06/2018 at 01:46 April March says:
Why even bother? I wouldn’t doubt that the small percentage of Steam users who actually brave these features mean that it already has more users than Discord.
22/06/2018 at 01:57 Viral Frog says:
Look at all these features I won’t use! I wonder if this update is going to prevent Discord from forcing half of my games to run below 20 FPS? Doubtful. At least the games I need Discord for actually run properly. But it’s nice to sometimes chat while playing other games… thanks for that nifty new feature, Valve!