Get overclocking in PC Building Simulator’s latest update

I can barely look at screenshots of PC Building Simulator without sweating. Putting together my real PC was a singularly awful experience that I’m not looking forward to replicating. I’m the sort of person who could set fire to an office just by swapping out some RAM. Anyway! PC Building Simulator got an update today, introducing overclocking. Oh dear, I’m sweating again.

PC fiddlers are now able to overclock their PCs, tweaking their CPU, RAM and GPU. Tweak it all! Not too much, though. You don’t want to break your fancy rig. It might happen if you’re reckless, warns the developer.

Just like in real-life the aim with overclocking is to push the performance of your hardware to the maximum while maintaining system stability and balancing the heat generated from doing so. Be careful how much you push your hardware, if you push things too far you can break your overclocked components!

To make your life a little easier, you’ll also get access to an app based on OCCT, letting you do quick stress tests to make sure your PC isn’t going to keel over or explode because of all your tinkering.

RPS hardware boffin Katharine took the sim for a spin back in April and reckoned it had quite a bit of potential, with some big caveats.

I’ll be interested to see how PC Building Simulator progresses over the coming months as it heads towards a full release, especially as the developers have promised more career content in the form of new job types and customisation features. If they can tap into the real nitty-gritty of PC building instead of weighing you down with simple, rudimentary installations and virus removal jobs, then it could turn into something quite special. In its current form, though, I’d recommend it only as a visual guide to first-time PC builders, as its career mode just takes too long to really get going.

The overclocking update is out now, and you’ll be able to overclock your CPU at level 6 and your GPU at level 13 in the career mode. If you’re playing in the free build mode, you’ll be able to do it right away.