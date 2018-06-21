Mutant Year Zero is looking great in its new trailer

If you’ve not had time to sit down and watch the 30 minute Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden demo from March, you’re missing out on wise-cracking ducks and XCOM-like post-apocalyptic tactics. You’re busy, though. I understand. And there are so many games to look at. Good news, then: Mutant Year Zero’s first game footage trailer is out, clocking in at a brisk 1:26. Slap your eyes on it, below.

The trailer gives us the low-down on the mutant trio of Dux the duck, Bormin the boar, and their human pal, Selma. Each of them has a unique ability, like Selma’s stoneskin or Bormin’s penchant for charging, but they’ve also got a bunch of other handy mutations. Skip to 0:20 to see Dux sprout some hideous wings and attack from above.

Funcom and developer The Bearded Ladies have also dropped information on pricing and special editions.

The Standard Edition will set you back £29.99/$34.99, while the Deluxe Edition comes with a £47.99/$54.99 pricetag. The latter will also include desktop wallpaper, a digital artbook, a soundtrack and a digital copy of the tabletop RPG book the game was based on. Pre-orders also come with a three-day head start and beta access. But you should never pre-order.

Mutant Year Zero is due out in the second half of 2018.