No, The Witcher 3’s Ciri won’t be appearing in Cyberpunk 2077

A Witcher 3 Easter Egg that players believe references the world of Cyberpunk 2077 has, several years later, started to become a bit of a headache for the latter’s game director, Adam Badowski. It turns out that a lot of people are hoping to bump into Ciri as they explore the futuristic streets of Night City, but Badowski is putting his foot down.
“I am totally against it,” he told Polygon.
How would that even work, you might be wondering. Well, we already know that The Witcher is part of a multiverse that includes all manner of worlds, from the magical to the mundane, and it’s possible to move between them. That’s how all the other races arrived in Geralt and Ciri’s world, and it’s how Ciri stayed hidden for all these years.
When Ciri is reuninted with her surrogate father, she tells him about the world where Eredin, the leader of the titular Wild Hunt, couldn’t find her. She describes a world where people had “metal in their heads, waged war from a distance, using things similar to megascopes.” She goes on to mention that everyone has personal flying ships.
Here’s a brilliant video by “Tolkfan” that uses Ciri’s dialogue to narrative the Cyberpunk trailer. It’s kind of perfect.
Now, strictly speaking, this could be any vaguely sci-fi world, and there’s nothing in her description that’s unique to Cyberpunk, but it’s an awfully big coincidence. While CD Projekt Red didn’t start pre-production until after The Witcher 3, Cyberpunk 2077 was announced in 2012, with a teaser trailer released the following year. It’s not a leap to suggest that this was a nod to their next game. Much to Badowski’s regret.
“We are not Kingdom Hearts,” he said. “We are not joining universes, and I know that there are a lot of fans on the team and they would like to have Ciri in the game. But I am totally against it, still.”
Co-founder and join CEO Marcin Iwiński was less negative. “Maybe you will change your mind,” he said to Badowski. “There is a little hope there.”
I certainly hope Badowski changes his mind, even if it just amounts to another throwaway bit of dialogue or Easter Egg. Who knows? Maybe we’ll win Badowski over and we’ll get some DLC that combines the two worlds, à la The Longest Journey and Dreamfall.
21/06/2018 at 15:40 Solidstate89 says:
Oh come on there’s totally going to be some nod to Ciri in there. You won’t be able to have like a full conversation or anything but perhaps in a scripted cutscene when you’re flying in one of those cars you can see her zip past or some shit.
21/06/2018 at 15:41 Fraser Brown says:
Fingers crossed!
21/06/2018 at 15:45 distantlurker says:
Photoshop skillz are truly maxed now Fraser, seamless! (altho you forgot to change the face of the licence on the cab window, for shame :P)
21/06/2018 at 16:42 Fraser Brown says:
It’s a stolen cab! Ciri is such a troublemaker.
21/06/2018 at 15:47 Hoot says:
All I require is a nod to that conversation. It’s where your mind naturally goes when you know that the next game from the same company will be set in a technologically advanced future.
21/06/2018 at 15:50 Kreeth says:
Man that video is really well done, great stuff
21/06/2018 at 15:55 Cyperspawn says:
I hope that this is a new IP that don’t open up for a shit cans of worms with multiverses crap.
21/06/2018 at 16:03 Justin says:
Badowski seems a little uptight. I don’t think a good-natured cameo means that you are “Kingdom Hearts” (whatever that means). I think it’d be cute. Hopefully, she makes it into the finished product.
21/06/2018 at 17:38 Ghostwise says:
After 425 persons have asked me the same question, I get a little uptight too.
21/06/2018 at 16:07 RosalietheDog says:
I was thinking they could develop a more subtle analogy with the Wild Hunt in the Cyberpunk universe. Remember how Ciri gives away her location to the Wild Hunt when she uses her “powers”? They could give Ciri and the Wild Hunt a nod by giving this mechanism a rôle in the Cyberpunk story. In a world of cybernetic implants, it would be altogether even more believable that your actions (or that of other characters’) could give away your location to whatever organisation is looking for you.
21/06/2018 at 16:14 ezro says:
They might be swearing against it but I’d be truly surprised if they didn’t include a small Easter egg with Ciri, especially given how many nods to pop-fantasy there were in the Witcher series. They probably just want to avoid a minuscule encounter being blown out from proportion.
That said, as far as Ciri’s words from the Witcher go, they’re
lifted almost word for word from a small scene in the books, so I doubt they were orignally supposed to hint at Cyberpunk.
21/06/2018 at 16:21 woodsey says:
Well, they were almost certainly included in The Witcher 3 as a nod to Cyberpunk.
21/06/2018 at 16:57 ezro says:
I’d rather wager is was the case of salvaging every usable scrap of writing from the books but who knows.
21/06/2018 at 17:02 Aledhel says:
I for one would not like it if they throw more than an easter egg or hint to that wonderful dark fantasy saga that Cd Projekt Red has taken from the works of Andrzej Sapkowski and managed to enrich in a unique way before going full cyberpunk. I mean I do like some of the sci-fi/fantasy dual worlds out there (TLJ, Dreamfall and Chapters come to mind, also the old Might and Magic are sci-fi if you dig into the series and off course Shadowrun is the best example for this sort of mix out there) but I think that if Ciri does get to be a larger part of the 2077’s story, the crossover may turn out to be wildly out of place, like let’s say Batman vs Aliens or so many other forced by fan demand or by marketing (I know those are franchises owned by different publishers but still). These two universes have a totally different feel to them, a distinct atmosphere, and not even the story themes seem to be appropriate for the two settings to share elements from what was shown in the media. Also am I the only one thinking that the line in Witcher 3 was not a more or less subtle (wink, wink we’re working on it) reference to Cyberpunk but narrative exposition used to show the great scope of Ciri’s powers and maybe the existence of a larger multiverse out there to I don’t know… broaden the Sense of Wonder?
21/06/2018 at 17:32 Fredward says:
I was hoping we’d see Gaunter O’Dimm personally, lost in the background or someone whistling his theme.
21/06/2018 at 17:50 Michael Fogg says:
Ciri shmiri