You can’t target individual players with Fallout 76’s nukes

Good news, prospective vault dwellers! While Fallout 76 will let you play with nukes, the chances of being trolled by AtomicSlayer420 are extremely slim. While nukes are the game’s most devastating weapons, they’re not designed to target players specifically, says Bethesda, and are instead a way to alter the environment. Of course, altering the environment might also include wiping an enemy base off the map.
Speaking with FZ.se at E3, senior vice president Pete Hines went into a bit more detail about the function of Fallout’s nasty warheads. First of all, it won’t be easy to get your mitts on them. You’ll need to get a bunch of code parts, explains Hines, and then use them to construct a full code. Even once you’ve got the code, you’ll need to actually get to the nuke location, which apparently won’t be easy. Finally, you’ll target an area of the map, not other players.
“You can’t target an individual,” said Hines. “I can’t see you running around the map and go ‘I want to nuke that guy’.” Indeed, players will actually be warned when a nuke is incoming, giving them a chance to get out of the blast zone.
Rather than just destroying everything, nukes will transform the areas they hit into particularly dangerous, high-level zones. The transformation, however, will only be temporary, so it’s like a player-created event. Bethesda showed off an irradiated zone during E3, and it definitely doesn’t look like the sort of place you’d want to visit without a bunch of heavily-armed pals. You’ll be rewarded for venturing into it, though.
“So that area where the nuke drops is going to have some really rare resources,” explains Hines, “some of the better loot drops, some really tough creatures to fight and it’s obviously going to be heavily irradiated, so you don’t want to just waltz in there unprotected.”
Fallout 76 is due out on November 14th.
21/06/2018 at 21:23 DarkFenix says:
Yeah, can’t target you, just the base and stashed resources you and your friends put a few thousand man hours into building.
21/06/2018 at 21:42 Hedgeclipper says:
Which is more irritating – loosing the base you spend hours on or being killed when you can’t loose any progress? Bonus for AtomicSlayer420 hitting the base hurts more than one player at a time. Seems to me Beth have got this all backward if they’re hoping to placate the fans uninterested in multiplayer with this announcement.
21/06/2018 at 21:58 DarkFenix says:
It strikes me that developers really need to hire someone specifically to rain on their parade.
Some enthusiastic young dev comes running into the room saying “I’ve got a great idea, how cool would this be?”. There needs to be someone there to proverbially (or perhaps literally) slap him down and tell him, “no, this wouldn’t be even slightly cool, and here’s why”.
21/06/2018 at 21:41 fuzzyfuzzyfungus says:
Didn’t GTA Online already do a “this is why orbital death strikes are pure troll candy” demo some time back?
21/06/2018 at 21:50 Rich says:
I think they quite clearly demonstrated that everyone on the internet is a git too.
21/06/2018 at 22:00 Maxheadroom says:
The more I read about Fallout 76 the more i think its not for me. Good luck to them though, I applaud them trying a new direction over rehashing the same game over and over and I hope it succeeds*.
*a bit. I hope its not a GTA5 Online level success that defines everything they do going forward
21/06/2018 at 22:22 Excors says:
Doesn’t portraying nuclear bombs as fun little temporary environment-changing not-totally-destructive explosions, that you can simply run away from if they’re about to drop on you, kind of undermine the entire premise of the post-apocalyptic world? Why did they even bother building vaults if nuclear war is so harmless?