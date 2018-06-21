You can’t target individual players with Fallout 76’s nukes

Good news, prospective vault dwellers! While Fallout 76 will let you play with nukes, the chances of being trolled by AtomicSlayer420 are extremely slim. While nukes are the game’s most devastating weapons, they’re not designed to target players specifically, says Bethesda, and are instead a way to alter the environment. Of course, altering the environment might also include wiping an enemy base off the map.

Speaking with FZ.se at E3, senior vice president Pete Hines went into a bit more detail about the function of Fallout’s nasty warheads. First of all, it won’t be easy to get your mitts on them. You’ll need to get a bunch of code parts, explains Hines, and then use them to construct a full code. Even once you’ve got the code, you’ll need to actually get to the nuke location, which apparently won’t be easy. Finally, you’ll target an area of the map, not other players.

“You can’t target an individual,” said Hines. “I can’t see you running around the map and go ‘I want to nuke that guy’.” Indeed, players will actually be warned when a nuke is incoming, giving them a chance to get out of the blast zone.

Rather than just destroying everything, nukes will transform the areas they hit into particularly dangerous, high-level zones. The transformation, however, will only be temporary, so it’s like a player-created event. Bethesda showed off an irradiated zone during E3, and it definitely doesn’t look like the sort of place you’d want to visit without a bunch of heavily-armed pals. You’ll be rewarded for venturing into it, though.

“So that area where the nuke drops is going to have some really rare resources,” explains Hines, “some of the better loot drops, some really tough creatures to fight and it’s obviously going to be heavily irradiated, so you don’t want to just waltz in there unprotected.”

Fallout 76 is due out on November 14th.

Cheers, PCGamesN.