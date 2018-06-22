Kassandra is Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’s main hero, but only in the book

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey will let us play as either Kassandra or Alexios, both Spartan warriors, but creative director Jonathan Dumont told Reddit that it’s the former who is considered the canon protagonist, at least in the upcoming official novelisation. It won’t affect the game, however, as whoever you play as will be treated as the one, true hero.
The game’s marketing, however, seems altogether Alexios-inclined…
Responding to a question about there being a definitive, canon story, Dumont responded: “Yes, there will be a canon represented in the novel featuring Kassandra and her journey. But in the game you decide your path. There is no right or wrong way.”
Ubisoft’s come a long way from using animation difficulties to excuse the absence of playable female characters in Unity, though it’s not hard to raise the bar when you start at the bottom. It quickly changed its tune by letting you play as both Jacob and Evie in Assassin’s Creed Syndicate, and while Assassin’s Creed Origins (review) returned to a single, male protagonist, at least he wasn’t yet another boring white fella.
This is significantly undermined by the fact that Ubisoft is treating Alexios like the main protagonist pretty much everywhere else. The Pantheon and Spartan editions both feature Alexios statues, while the physical edition’s cover, though reversible, treats Alexios as the default.
Kassandra statues are available, but they have to be bought separately – i.e. no version of the game comes bundled with a plaster recreation of its one true hero (as according to the book).
It’s unremarkable, unfortunately, but the choice to display Alexios more prominently is especially disappointing at a time when misogynists are kicking off about women in ‘historical’ games, such as Battlefield V. God forbid some guy doesn’t get in the spotlight. Of course, nothing’s to stop you from visiting your local video game den and quietly flipping covers to ensure everyone knows who the game’s real hero is.
The Assassin’s Creed Twitter account has posted highlights from the AMA, or you can sift through the whole thing here.
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is due out on October 5.
Cheers, PCGamesN.
22/06/2018 at 17:05 BlankedyBlank says:
I think you accidentally the whole article in the preview, Fraser.
22/06/2018 at 17:13 Fraser Brown says:
Shhh
22/06/2018 at 17:24 Gilly says:
Oh no, white men still exist!
22/06/2018 at 17:28 Jimbo says:
“yet another boring white fella”
Nice racism. Also not a very fair criticism to use in the context of the AC franchise.
22/06/2018 at 17:43 Viral Frog says:
That’s not exactly racism so much as it is a valid point. Generic White Men are the most overused protagonists in gaming. It’s ridiculously boring.
22/06/2018 at 17:41 Viral Frog says:
“The game’s marketing, however, seems altogether Alexios-inclined…”
Well, of course, Fraser! They’d alienate the entire incel #notallmen playerbase if they chose to use the canon hero in their marketing. Which, I imagine, is the most sizable portion of the playerbase of most Ubi games.
22/06/2018 at 18:01 Jimbo says:
So making a fully implemented female option is still not good enough? They also have to make the female option the focus of the marketing campaign even if they believe that will make their marketing less effective & even though it’s obviously the less realistic option given the context of the game?
I can see why companies were so reluctant to start going down this path: nothing they do short of destroying their business in the name of feminist activism will be good enough.