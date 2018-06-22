Back once again like so many proverbial block-rocking beats, it’s the time where we can stop and take a look at some of the best PC gaming deals of the week. It’s all fun and games until we all spend far too much money in the Steam Summer Sale, so before that happens, have a look at what this week’s got to offer and see if you can spend your money elsewhere.

Then go ahead and gorge on the Steam sale.

As usual, we’ve got deals that’ll work in the UK, deals that’ll work in the US and some deals that will work in both the UK and US, as well as presumably many other places. Let’s get started.

UK & US Deals

Worlds Adrift is a survival-y, build-y, floaty, flying, massively multiplayer type of game that’s hit some headlines relatively recently. The folks from Green Man Gaming joined forces with our sister-site Jelly Deals to offer up 40 copies of the game to some of you lovely people. To be in with a chance of winning a copy, you can enter on the link below.

Win one of 40 copies of Worlds Adrift Pioneer Edition from Green Man Gaming and Jelly Deals

The Steam Link, as part of the Steam Summer Sale, is now down to £2. Two flipping pounds. That’s lunacy. Of course, you’ll be paying extra for the delivery, so keep that in mind. You can also add in a Steam Controller and get the pair for £27.35 if you fancied.

Steam Link for £2 / $2.50 from Steam

Just in time for the Steam sale to go live, Humble is offering their own limited time discount. A 100 per cent discount, to be exact, on Shadowrun Returns Deluxe for PC. Head to Humble’s site and you can grab yourself a free copy of the game right now.

Shadowrun Returns Deluxe for free from Humble Store

I am unashamedly a Monkey Island fanatic and have been ever since I was a young ‘un and all those double entendres in the game’s script sailed way over my head. That said, it’s fantastic to see that not only has the series’ forgotten son, Escape From Monkey Island, finally made its way onto GOG, but the first four games are in a big bundle with a nice discount, too.

The Secret of Monkey Island, Monkey Island 2, Curse of Monkey Island and Escape from Monkey Island for £14.18 / $19.98 from GOG

Murder! A seemingly intrinsic part of video games as a medium and what better way to take part in the whole grim affair than with some of IO Interactive’s finest Hitman titles. The whole franchise is on sale right now over at Humble for a limited time.

Hitman franchise sale from Humble Store

If assassination isn’t your thing, of course, you could always check out the Far Cry franchise sale instead. That way, you can roam around an open world between your murders.

Far Cry franchise sale from Humble Store

Just in time for the Steam sale, Green Man Gaming’s gone and matched a bunch of those prices and thrown in an extra discount voucher on top of the lot. This means, for a limited time, you can pick up a bunch of fairly high-profile titles with an extra 20% off.

Rocket League for £6.43

Overcooked 2 for £15.59

Cuphead for £9.35

Dandara for £6.94

PC Building Simulator for £9.93

In the US, this discount seems to be 20% and the code JUNE20, by the way.

Get an extra 22% off with code JUNE22 at checkout

Over at Fanatical right now you can grab yourself a bundle of ‘indie legends’ with a whopping 96% off the lot. While the use of ‘indie’ here is a touch debatable, given the inclusion of games like Fahrenheit and Broken Sword, it’s a pretty fantastic set of games that will cost you £3.19 / $3.49 all-in at the moment.

Indie Legends 8 Bundle for £3.19 / $3.49 from Fanatical

This month, signing up for a Humble Monthly account will get you instant access to three titles – Hearts of Iron 4, Blackwake and Portal Knights, alongside a stack of additional games at the end of the month.

Hearts of Iron 4, Blackwake and Portal Knights for £10 / $12 from Humble Monthly

UK Deals

Times are very strange indeed when any kind of discount on graphics cards is news-worthy but this Palit GeForce GTX 1070 Ti 8GB card for £394.98 is certainly one of the better deals we’ve seen of late, with a saving of £200 off its previous price.

GeForce GTX 1070 Ti for £394.98 from Ebuyer

Amazon UK’s got an offer going at the moment for a 43-inch Sony Bravia 4K TV set and a brand new Amazon Echo in one big bundle for £539, which ain’t altogether too bad considering the Echo is normally £89.99 on its own – and the TV is discounted by a few hundred too. Might be a nifty set to use your shiny new Steam Link with, too.

Sony Bravia KD43XE8004 43-inch 4K TV with Amazon Echo for £539 from Amazon UK

It’s a touch alarming that Micro SD cards now reach sizes of 400GB, but if you happen to want to get in on that action and don’t mind pilfering the product from another country’s version of Amazon, you can get yourself a SanDisk Ultra 400GB Micro SDXC card for £137 delivered right now by going through Amazon Germany (which does deliver to the UK at least).

I mean, just think of all the high-quality pictures of Bruce Campbell you could store on that thing.

SanDisk Ultra 400GB Micro SDXC card for £137 from Amazon DE

Ebuyer’s got a whole bundle of PC stuff going on right now with an extra £95 when you buy the lot. You’ll get a Gigabyte motherboard, an Adata 120GB SSD and a Ryzen 7 1700X processor for £297.98 while stock lasts.

Gigabyte motherboard, Adata SSD and Ryzen 7 1700X bundle for £297.98 from Ebuyer

US Deals

Destiny 2 is practically begging you to buy it at this point. The game is down to $10 over at GameStop right now, though that won’t come with any of the DLC, of course, but it ain’t half bad for a starter set.

Destiny 2 on PC for $9.99 from GameStop

Not content with all this Ancient Egypt and Rome in your Assassin’s Creed games? Does it all feel a little too formal and historical? How about a little more “oi oi, apples ‘n’ pears, guv’nor, ‘ave a banana” along with your murdering? Lucky you, Assassin’s Creed Syndicate is down to $20 on PC over at NewEgg right now. If you fancy it.

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate on PC for $19.99 from NewEgg

If you’re the type that’s never quite satisfied until you build something with your own two hands, damn it, Bethesda has just the thing coming for you later this year, apparently. In a true showing of “well, you do it better then”, the company must have taken all the Fallout 4 Pip-Boy Edition criticism on-board and are now offering a build-your-own-Pip-Boy construction kit. For a cool $150, mind.

Build your own Pip-Boy 2000 construction kit for $149.99 from ThinkGeek

It’s come up a few times in these little deals roundup posts before, but Harmonix’s Hasbro-partnered ‘music rhythm system’, DropMix, is currently down to its lowest ever price, at $44.99 over at Amazon US. While that might seem like cause for concern, DropMix is a neat little experience to have when you have some friends round and all try to see if anyone at all can figure out how to put the vocals from ‘All The Small Things’ with any of the other cards and make it sound halfway decent.

DropMix Music Gaming System for $44.99 from Amazon US

Okay, we're done for another week. Keep in mind that deals, prices and availability can change at the drop of a hat, so apologies if you miss out on something you wanted.

