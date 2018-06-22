Black Mesa’s vision of Xen is bigger, bolder & nearly done

Sometimes, things just take time. When an amateur team remake an FPS classic up to AAA standards in a modern engine in their spare time? Yeah, that’ll take a while, but the patience seems to be paying off for fans of Black Mesa. While so so far the ambitious (and Valve-endorsed) Half-Life remake has mostly adhered to the structure of the original, developers Crowbar Collective reckon that they can do better with Xen. While the core concepts and story beats are still present, everything else is being re-designed from the ground up. It’s looking lovely, and nearing completion.
In today’s developer blog post, Crowbar Collective outline just how far they are into their total re-imagining of Xen. The answer: Very. Of the five chapters that make up the Xen part of the game, two are in the final spit n’ polish phase, two are in the late stages of development, mostly just needing art assets created and installed onto the map framework, and one chapter, Interloper, is being saved for last, with the entire team planning on finishing it up as their final piece of work on the game.
While remembered as being pretty rough and unpolished compared to the rest of the game (low-gravity platforming with brutal fall damage is a hell of a trip), the original Xen was at least a brief experience, maybe an hour total. Black Mesa’s version is significantly larger, and just the first two chapters alone are taking Black Mesa’s testers around two hours to get through. From the looks of the few screenshots released, there’s going to be larger environments with more human structures, giving it an interesting mix of familiar and alien design.
Crowbar Collective are clearly confident in their design, and to be honest, it won’t be too hard to improve on the original. Whether it’s good enough to make up a third of the game? I’m excited to find out. In the meantime, the developers are hosting a big multiplayer get-together for July 30th, for those wanting to try out Black Mesa’s robust deathmatch in busy servers. You can find the details of that in the dev-blog post here.
Black Mesa is available via early access on Steam for £6/$8 in the summer sale, with the Xen update coming when it’s ready, although you might want to keep an eye on the project this November 8th, what with that being the 20th anniversary of the original Half-Life’s release.
22/06/2018 at 18:49 lagiacrux says:
i bought black mesa a while ago after seeing some footage, but im waiting until the official release to play it.
an upgrade on the old xen is very welcome and i look forward to replay the old game + new content.
22/06/2018 at 19:04 Dominic Tarason says:
Honestly, it’s worth playing through as-is. I think they’ve got some graphical improvements in the pipeline for the majority of the game, but nothing too major.
Just think of Xen as an expansion. There’s also a bunch of user-made levels for Black Mesa, too.
22/06/2018 at 20:32 haldolium says:
I think by now it’s also okay to wait. I couldn’t and played it, I also probably played through the original 50 times or so, and when you hit the gate and the game (Black Mesa) just ends it feels odd, just because you *know* about Xen.
BM, as it is, is absolutely awesome, no question. But yeah, especially with this there is a sense of missing something because it’s a remake of something else you know.
22/06/2018 at 18:59 Chaz says:
After they’ve done this, can they make Half Life 3, because Valve obviously can’t be arsed?
22/06/2018 at 19:44 kament says:
hear hear
22/06/2018 at 20:33 haldolium says:
Yes, please. They would quite possibly deliver a better Half-Life³ in 2035-2040 as anyone could’ve ever dreamed of.
22/06/2018 at 21:25 Krondon57 says:
Aww hell yeah
22/06/2018 at 19:42 rockman29 says:
Please enable my high quality shadows again… it keeps getting broken, but I asked the developers and they said they are going to get a fix in soon, probably when this releases I guess.