Psychological horror slasher Hellblade goes platinum

There’s something about the very concept of ‘a million’ that sticks in the mind. It’s one of those nice, round numbers that still remains hard to visualise due to its sheer enormity. For instance, if you were to print DVD cases for all one million copies sold (across PC, PS4 & Xbox One) of Ninja Theory’s Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, you’d have a million DVD cases, and I cannot even begin to parse how much space that’d take up. Still, it’s a hell of a success, considering that the game itself was a gamble, both business-wise (making ‘AAA Indie’ a thing) and thematically.
Despite its ridiculously dark and edgy-sounding title, Hellblade was a far smarter game than anyone could have forseen, especially considering that Ninja Theory’s previous output (Enslaved and DmC: Devil May Cry) had been a little on the crass side. Despite still being a dark and violent hack n’ slash action adventure, it was also a surprisingly human and understanding look at what it might have been like to deal with mental illness in an age where the concept wasn’t understood at all.
Critics across the board sang its praises, including our fella-at-the-time Samuel Horti despite some technical issues during his review run through the game. I must admit that (not being a fan of their previous games despite appreciating their graphical prowess) Hellblade hitting the mark was a very pleasant surprise. When I heard that Ninja Theory were going to be tackling so delicate a subject, I immediately expected the worst, but I am very happy to see that the studio has grown and evolved into an outfit capable of handling so thorny a subject.
Quite whether Ninja Theory will have a chance to do anything as gutsy as Hellblade again is up to Microsoft now, who announced during their big E3 show that they had bought up the studio. With any luck, the corporate megalith will play as hands-off a role as is possible. At least up until Ninja Theory needs PR and marketing stuff handled.
Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice is currently £15/$18 in the Steam summer sale, down 40% from usual, although you can snag it via Humble and GOG too.
22/06/2018 at 20:19 Hyena Grin says:
Juuuust bought this during the sale and started playing it. So far I’m relatively impressed. Tackling mental illness is hard and I suspect by the end of it I’m going to have some quibbles, but it’s clear they are trying to handle it with some degree of tact.
I’m glad it ended up doing well, at any rate.
22/06/2018 at 20:24 mitrovarr says:
Such a pity that they let Microsoft buy them. I have no confidence MS will let them ever do anything this interesting again.
22/06/2018 at 20:29 DanMan says:
My concern is rather that their games will be confined to Win10 and XBox. Because that worked out so well for Remedy, Rare and all…
22/06/2018 at 21:25 Don Reba says:
Limiting the games to Win10 would not be too bad, but restricting them to the Microsoft Store will make them irrelevant.
22/06/2018 at 20:34 lancelot says:
I like your way of introducing the concept of one million. “If you own one copy of Hellblade, then if you were to buy one million copies, you’d have one million and one times as many copies as you had before, that’s how big this number is!”
22/06/2018 at 20:59 Dominic Tarason says:
I did do the math eventually. It’d be 19 meters by 13 meters by 1.4 meters.
So, a bit bigger than a bus in length and width, but much shorter.
That’s a lot of Hellblade.
22/06/2018 at 21:27 Don Reba says:
I wish you chose a better unit than a short-bus-worth.
22/06/2018 at 20:34 Cloak says:
FFS this indie garbage is platinum!?!?! I’m so glad I grew up in the 90’s, where games were made purely for the sake of entertainment. And not for pointing out mental illness, LGBT, Feminism, and political irrelevant bull.
22/06/2018 at 20:42 mitrovarr says:
If you feel that way about games like this, and those issues, why the hell are you reading about them on this site? Or did you just show up to troll?
22/06/2018 at 20:54 Earl-Grey says:
I think he’s one of those “stop trying to make Plunkbat happen” creatures.
22/06/2018 at 21:17 Viral Frog says:
I’m guessing MAGA, InCel, and #NotAllMen labels apply as well.
22/06/2018 at 20:46 woodsey says:
“Grew up.”
Uh huh.
22/06/2018 at 21:16 Viral Frog says:
The world is not black and white. There are only so many times you can do the same thing before everyone stops caring. I wish MORE games would take political stances and tackle difficult subjects like mental illness. Maybe then, small minded folks like yourself would hide away and leave the decent folks in peace.
22/06/2018 at 20:53 woodsey says:
A tad harsh on Enslaved, I think. I seem to remember the relationship between the two main characters being really good, even if the game as a whole was a little undercooked.
22/06/2018 at 21:04 50isthenew20 says:
Ah, math :) – 1.000.000 Keep cases have a volume of 359,1 m³; a cube with a side length of roughly 7,1 m (based on the standard Keep Case 135 mm × 14 mm × 190 mm.