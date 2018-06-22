Red Dead Redemption 2 existence on PC possibly leaked via LinkedIn

Tradition dictates that Rockstar may not discuss the PC version of any of its games, or even admit that they exist, until we’ve all given up any hope of seeing them. So while Red Dead Redemption 2 was unveiled for consoles a while back, there’s been no news for PC. With Rockstar keeping schtum, there was only one hope: LinkedIn. The Keeper of CVs. The Spiller of Secrets. So what say you, LinkedIn? Is Red Dead Redemption 2 doing what the original didn’t and coming to PC?

Supposedly.

A developer who previously worked at Rockstar as a programmer on L.A. Noire and GTA V also listed Red Dead Redemption 2 on their work history, including platforms. PC was listed next to PS4 and Xbox One.

Since VG24/7 and GTA group TGFG first found the profile (independent of each other), PC has been removed from the list, not surprisingly. Rockstar aren’t saying anything either, of course. It’s not confirmation that a PC version is in development, but it wouldn’t be the first time that a LinkedIn profile accurately leaked some information.

Red Dead Redemption 2’s console release date is October 26. It took well over a year for GTA V to come to PC, so if this is an accurate indication that we’re getting it at all, there might still be a long wait.