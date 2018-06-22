Shadowrun Returns is free on the Humble store

If you’ve been following all of our Cyberpunk 2077 coverage and thinking it could really do with some Orcs, you’re in luck. No, CD Projekt Red isn’t injecting magic into their sci-fi RPG, but some magical cyberpunk is free on the Humble store right now. Shadowrun Returns can be yours for nothing at all, as long as you snatch it up in the next day. It’s not as good as its follow-ups, Dragonfall and Hong Kong, but it’s a great, if a bit brief, introduction to universe.
Shadowrun mashes together a near-future version of Earth full of shady corporations, vigilante hackers and street samurai with magic. Elves, Orcs, Dwarves, spells, evil spirits and big ol’ dragons – it’s all there. One minute you’re breaking into an office building to steal blueprints, the next you’re fighting an eldritch cult and dodging fireballs. Obviously this is brilliant.
Shadowrun Returns is a lot more straightforward than its successors, and it isn’t as blessed in the companion department, either. They’re just some extra bodies to control in the tactical battles. Hairbrained Schemes obviously got a lot more confident by the time it came to designing Dragonfall. Don’t let that put you off, though. It’s still got a lot to give. Here’s what Jim thought of the first game, back in 2013:
Ultimately, I suppose, this feels like a vindication of the “hey, let’s do nostalgia and turn-based RPGs” thing on Kickstarter. I’ve always been sceptical of the inclination to look to the past, but this is actually giving us something we wanted. Something we needed. In this case I feel like it was filling a void. A rain-slick, turn-based, isometric elf-shaped void with mirrorshades and a shotgun.
It’s good and it’s free, so it’s definitely worth picking up, but the sequels are also almost free as well, thanks to the Steam sale. If you’ve only got time for one, it should definitely be Shadowrun: Hong Kong. It’s only £3.74/$4.99/€4.99. It’s a cracking cyberpunk romp in a city that’s perfect for it. Hong Kong also got the best companions of the series, including a ravenous (sometimes friendly) zombie samurai.
Shadowrun Returns is free until Saturday.
22/06/2018 at 13:10 Halk says:
I tried both SR and Dragonfall and do not understand their positive reputation. The world is reasonably pretty, but that’s about it.
In between the battles you just walk around the levels searching for the one clickable thing. And the battles are extremely long and sluggish and take up a lot of the time you spend with the game.
Basically I was always super annoyed everytime a battle started, because I knew it meant a further serious delay before the plot would FINALLY advance a little bit.
I did not have the discipline to complete either game.
22/06/2018 at 13:58 HiroTheProtagonist says:
By the same token, an actual Shadowrun RPG after nearly 20 years without one certainly made people more forgiving of the shortcomings. Since the SNES/Genesis games, there had been approximately 1 Shadowrun game, which was a kinda crappy FPS touted for having crossplay (and proving why it’s a bad idea for FPS).
But I don’t see why a combat focus is necessarily bad. Having played some SR tabletop, combat tends to be the majority of the session that isn’t spent either negotiating contracts or decking. Having the video game reflect that seems more to its strength than anything else.
22/06/2018 at 13:15 juan_h says:
There’s no question that Dragonfall and Hong Kong are better games (Dragonfall being slightly better than Hong Kong, sorry Fraser) but Shadowrun Returns has the advantage of being short and with almost exactly the same mechanics. If you aren’t sure that the series is for you, you should definitely play Shadowrun Returns first.
The games aren’t closely related plot-wise, so I would otherwise say that you can play them in any order that you want. However, Hong Kong has a different art style, a few new mechanics, and a couple of UI tweaks that might make it a little weird to go from it to one of the other games.
22/06/2018 at 13:37 gabrielonuris says:
This game is a perfect proof of “sometimes less is more” I’ve ever seen; Dragonfall and (mostly) Hong Kong overstays their welcome to a freaking stellar level, barring the visual novel style of game with small and sparse gameplay bits inbetween. Everytime you complete a mission in Hong Kong you have to get back to the main city hub, spend 30-45 minutes talking to the most useless NPCs ever in hope you’d get some side quest to complement your experience level, but no. Most of the time you speak to characters just because. You get nothing besides useless personal agenda bits about an NPC that you’ll never see again.
Returns is a lot more well paced, like the old Snes title; all those complainings about lengh and companion branching plots was just to try and turn this franchise into a Bioware-era Baldur’s Gate, which although it’s indeed good by itself, has nothing to do with this franchise in particular.
In short, I think Returns is the best one.
22/06/2018 at 13:50 BlankedyBlank says:
I’m with juan_h; Dragonfall is definitely the best in the series. I hope HBS go back to making more SR games despite now being owned by Paradox.
It’s worth noting that if you have Returns and Dragonfall you can do some jiggery-pokery and put the Returns campaign inside Dragonfall, so you can play with the updated (and better) UI and systems.
22/06/2018 at 14:10 JimTheReader says:
Cool, I missed this on release. This and every other SR games.
Question, is it possible to finish the game without min-maxing/optimal build? There are a few RPGs I forgot to continue because I spent too much time restrating and fiddle with stats.
22/06/2018 at 14:21 Rince Wind says:
Yeah, you are not alone on your runs and you can choose NPCs to cover your weaknesses. Most fights are not that difficult.