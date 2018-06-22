The following collage has a hidden theme. What is it?
* * *
Last week’s hive theme: books (defoxed by hitcherland)
bebelplatz (ylla)
bibliomania (AbyssUK, chuckieegg)
burke (AbyssUK)
clasp (phlebas, AbyssUK, hitcherland)
dust jacket (hitcherland)
galley (Little_Crow, phlebas)
gutter (phlebas, Little_Crow, hitcherland)
hinge (hitcherland)
isbn (pekuja)
page (ylla)
plate (hitcherland)
press (Little_Crow, chuckieegg, hitcherland)
quire (ylla)
recto (AbyssUK)
spine (hitcherland, phlebas)
teeny ted from turnip town (ylla)
tome (hitcherland)
yellowback (chuckieegg)
22/06/2018 at 13:02 Gothnak says:
Crest under the Seahorse is Bremen:
link to upload.wikimedia.org
22/06/2018 at 13:13 Syt says:
It’s also part of the logo of Beck’s Beer.
22/06/2018 at 14:04 Stugle says:
22/06/2018 at 14:10 Rorschach617 says:
22/06/2018 at 13:03 Gothnak says:
Badge under Bremen is ‘Real Club Deportivo de La Coruña’
22/06/2018 at 13:04 Artiforg says:
The football badge on the left is Deportivo La Coruna.
22/06/2018 at 13:06 phuzz says:
Link to the full size image
22/06/2018 at 13:07 Gothnak says:
Stamp is Menachem Begin:
link to en.wikipedia.org
22/06/2018 at 13:09 Stugle says:
Dang it! I just figured that out! The stamp is from Belarus: link to wnsstamps.post
22/06/2018 at 13:09 Gothnak says:
Seahorse is Waterford Crystal:
link to ninko.us
22/06/2018 at 13:09 Lazzars says:
Pistol in the centre is the SP-21 Barak
22/06/2018 at 13:14 Gothnak says:
Ehud Barak & Menachem were both Israeli Prime Ministers.
22/06/2018 at 13:18 mrpier says:
Forsaken game logo beneath pistol.
22/06/2018 at 13:27 Little_Crow says:
Top Right is Joe Strummer in New York
22/06/2018 at 14:00 Stugle says:
Bomber is a Stearman XA-21: link to militaryfactory.com