The Foxer

foxertitle3

The following collage has a hidden theme. What is it?

foxerJune22

*       *       *

SOLUTIONS

Last week’s hive theme: books (defoxed by hitcherland)

foxerJune15sol

bebelplatz (ylla)
bibliomania (AbyssUK, chuckieegg)
burke (AbyssUK)
clasp (phlebas, AbyssUK, hitcherland)
dust jacket (hitcherland)
galley (Little_Crow, phlebas)
gutter (phlebas, Little_Crow, hitcherland)
hinge (hitcherland)
isbn (pekuja)
page (ylla)
plate (hitcherland)
press (Little_Crow, chuckieegg, hitcherland)
quire (ylla)
recto (AbyssUK)
spine (hitcherland, phlebas)
teeny ted from turnip town (ylla)
tome (hitcherland)
yellowback (chuckieegg)

15 Comments

  1. 22/06/2018 at 13:02 Gothnak says:

    Crest under the Seahorse is Bremen:

    link to upload.wikimedia.org

    (Was abroad last week!)

    • 22/06/2018 at 13:13 Syt says:

      It’s also part of the logo of Beck’s Beer.

    • 22/06/2018 at 14:04 Stugle says:

      Speaking of being abroad: I’ll be flying across the briny deep tomorrow to visit the ancestral home, and for next week’s Foxer I’ll be unavailable as I’ll be travelling Deutsche Bahn after visiting Berlin.

    • 22/06/2018 at 14:10 Rorschach617 says:

      Actually, I won’t be defoxing either, for two weeks.

      I’ll be fine-tuning my armoured vehicle spotting skills at Bovington Tank Museum this time next week, then a week visiting family.

  2. 22/06/2018 at 13:03 Gothnak says:

    Badge under Bremen is ‘Real Club Deportivo de La Coruña’

  3. 22/06/2018 at 13:04 Artiforg says:

    The football badge on the left is Deportivo La Coruna.

    Damn, too slow!

  5. 22/06/2018 at 13:07 Gothnak says:

    Stamp is Menachem Begin:

    link to en.wikipedia.org

    (Thanks RPS for logging me out mid-Foxer)

  6. 22/06/2018 at 13:09 Gothnak says:

    Seahorse is Waterford Crystal:

    link to ninko.us

  7. 22/06/2018 at 13:09 Lazzars says:

    Pistol in the centre is the SP-21 Barak

  8. 22/06/2018 at 13:18 mrpier says:

    Forsaken game logo beneath pistol.

  9. 22/06/2018 at 13:27 Little_Crow says:

    Top Right is Joe Strummer in New York

  10. 22/06/2018 at 14:00 Stugle says:

    Bomber is a Stearman XA-21: link to militaryfactory.com

Comment on this story

HTML: Allowed code: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>