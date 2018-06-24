The Sunday Papers

Sundays are for… watching the world cup? Is there a world cup thing? There’s bound to be a world cup thing. If not, at least there’s writing about video games.
Edwin Evans-Thirlwell, who sometimes writes words for us, wrote some words for Eurogamer about Ubisoft’s attempts to sweep Tom Clancy’s politics under the rug by doing their best to avoid talking about them. Thirlwell argues that equates to an endorsement, to “politics by stealth” – and he’s not wrong. It’s an attempt to be anodyne that, in modern-day America, I can only hope is doomed to fail – so long as people pay attention to articles like this one.
But perhaps the bigger problem with Clancy is that all we have left is his shell. Decades after Ubisoft acquired the rights to his name, the publisher and its imitators have buried the author so handily that the views that animate his fictions now slip by uninterrogated. While Clancy the man was outspoken about the political dimensions of his work, Clancy as a brand is terrified of taking a public stand on anything, even as the games themselves deal freely in the policing of rogue states and the trampling of due process in the name of the greater good. The Division franchise is an especially obstinate example of this. It poses an America saved by its citizens, “ordinary people” rising up by presidential decree to battle tyrannous feds and sociopathic have-nots.
Also on Eurogamer, Sam Greer wrote an appropriately short piece on how Minit illustrates that games don’t need to be big to be good. I think I’m not quite as beset by open-world ennui, but I do recognise that mindset where quests become tasks to tick off rather than interesting in their own right. Also, this is objectively the best headline this week. And I really should play Minit.
Some games are so big, and yet we engage with such a small percentage of their space in a meaningful way. When time isn’t an obstacle, why not have miles and miles of samey fields? “More is better” is such a common characteristic of big budget titles and the result is big spaces, filled with repetitive content and scarcely anything memorable. Our interactions with so many gaming worlds is passive. Even when they’re pretty enough to make us stop and snap a screenshot we’re still not learning them or unravelling them. They just want to get us to the next item on a checklist.
For PC Gamer, Gareth Damien Martin explored the origins of Cyberpunk 2077, and how the genre is far from straight up dystopian. The most interesting turn comes near the end, where Martin talks about the parallels and lack thereof between cyberpunk and reality.
The idea of still using technology, but remaining separate, apart from corporate exploitation is a pipedream, and for most of us, an impossible-to-achieve goal. Meanwhile, our counter-cultures have been absorbed by corporations, making it difficult to self-define as a punk when Silicon Valley tech firms talk endlessly about “radical” concepts and “disruption” and Iggy Pop tries to sell us car insurance. But when we look to cyberpunk worlds we see an escape, we see the empowering nature of a just struggle.
On Kotaku, Keza McDonald told the fabulous story of a mortifying encounter she had with a gaming celebrity. It involves a VR horror game, which I now dearly want to play – though maybe not in public.
By this point I was frequently flicking my eyes downward toward the little gap between my Oculus headset and the floor. I was reminding myself that the real world was still there. When I get nervous, I get chatty. “I’m not sure I like this,” I said to the woman who had helped me put my headset on, hoping that she was still there. “Do I want to go in the kitchen? I’m not getting great vibes from the kitchen.”
On GamesIndustry.biz, Rob Fahey wrote about why figures in the games industry should put down their pitchforks in response to the World Health Organisation’s adoption of “gaming disorder” as part of their most recent diagnostic criteria. I remember doing a lot of ‘hmmming’ at all the problems with categorising behaviour as ‘abnormal’ in a philosophy of medicine module when I was studying, but ultimately agreeing that the term can be useful. Fahey emphasises how the diagnosis would only apply to behaviour that most people would regard as unhealthy – myself included. The whole concept of ‘unhealthy behaviour’ is fraught with subjectivity, but I’m still comfortable with pointing at extremes and going ‘yeah something’s gone wrong there’.
Worst of all is the public image damage done by presenting the industry as being stubbornly set on butting heads with the WHO, based on arguments that stem from what feels like a rather wilful ignorance of the clarity and precision of the disorder’s definition. Having your industry’s negative externalities pointed out by a high profile international health body may sting, but setting yourself up in the public eye as an uncooperative enemy of that body is like responding to the sting by amputating a limb.
Aubrey Hesselgren wrote a neat little thread about treating first-person perspective as a window into a character’s perception and situational awareness rather than a simulation of an eyeball.
Music this week is Rock Paper Scissors by Katzenjammer.
24/06/2018 at 11:43 LearningToSmile says:
I still don’t quite understand why a separate “gaming disorder” is necessary instead of just a generalized one to describe any sort of compulsory, unhealthy non-physical addiction. Feels to me like it will result in focusing on the symptoms, rather than underlying causes.
24/06/2018 at 15:17 shde2e says:
I Am Not A Doctor Of Any Kind so I have no idea how accurate this is, but I think it’s just a part of refining the concepts of the various types of addiction and selfdestructive behaviour.
Like how a gambling addiction isn’t a drug addiction, which isn’t a food addiction, which isn’t a sports addiction, which isn’t like other behavioural addictions.
These are all addictions, but they all have some very important differences that changes how they manifest, how dangerous they are, and how they should be treated.
From that perspective, gaming addiction is different enough that you probably do need a seperate definition.
24/06/2018 at 15:18 shde2e says:
And now the word addiction has become completely meaningless to me…
24/06/2018 at 11:58 Blackcompany says:
Sigh.
Not everyone in America with conservative leaning views is a depraved, racist villain who protests against gay marriage and just wants the poor to die. Nor are American liberals the benevolent saviors of mankind they paint themselves as in the public eye.
Many of us on the right are hard working, blue collar types. We just want reasonable taxes, fair and reasonable regulations and for the government to leave us alone as much as possible. Things those on the (American) left cannot seem to understand. And while we support some of the fiscal policies of the Right (lower taxes for EVERYONE, cutting government spending and reducing our massive debt) we also support many of the social policies on the left.
My family and I – all white people from the deep south – cheered when Gay Marriage was allowed by the supreme court. Its a legal contract; why should LGBT folks NOT be allowed to enter into a legal contract, same as others? We WANT socialized medicine with optional supplemental insurance. It works in the rest of the civilized world.
But we want these things along with reasonable spending, leaner, more intelligent regulations, secure, safe borders and reduced government spending – INCLUDING military spending, which is frankly out of control in America at this point and absurdly ridiculous. Unfortunately, neither party in this country much cares what the common folks want. American conservatives just want to hand society over to corporations and hope for the best. American liberals just want to tax everyone until they control all of the money, out of a misguided belief that government knows best how and where to spend it all – despite their having proved this view incorrect on more occasions than I can even count.
So please stop trying to paint everyone with Right leaning views as some kind of alt right neo nazi racist. Most of us are perfectly reasonable, fairly middle of the road folks who would like to see both social, AND fiscal sanity restored to our government, but who instead get to watch the shit show that is the two party system slowly destroy our country from within by parties locked into a mindset of diametrically opposing, mutually exclusive ideology and institutionalized disagreement for its own sake.
We dont like it any more than you do, especially since we are acutely aware of the degree to which this level of disfunctionality in a country this large, with this much economic and military might, has the potential to destabilize basically the whole world.
24/06/2018 at 12:33 Kollega says:
I have a legitimate question I want to ask you. You seem like you can argumentate your position, and that position is not extremist like you’d see from a lot of people nowadays. You’re on the fiscally conservative side of things, as far as I see, but that’s because in your view, big government is bad at spending your tax money. At the same time, you want decent socialized healthcare, decreased military spending, and other things that would make life easier for the common folk – and don’t sound all too pumped about either of the American parties (I think many of us here can agree that the American two-party system is nothing to write home about).
Which brings me to ask: what kind of political force you would vote for, were it represented in American politics? I personally think that it’s good form to build some form of social democracy (not available in my country, but working out surprisingly okay for my friends in Europe) – but that is me. I don’t trust either iron-fisted dictatorships or big business companies to build an environment that’d be comfortable for me (and that’s when both are not run by the same guy) – so that’s why I find appealing the “people first” leftist approach (which I do honestly think can work). What do you think could help America, if you don’t like the big government approach with high taxes and lots of social spending, but also don’t like the current Republican approach of just handing everything to private companies? I’m genuinely curious.
24/06/2018 at 13:06 Blackcompany says:
I would vote happily for a very specific political niche. Someone who wants to get money out of politics. I dont care whether its corporations or labor unions, until lobbying is gone there is no long term hope for the United States. We are doomed to failure in the long run as long as corporations can buy and sell politicians. As it is, we are on a path of endless corporate mergers, until the dystopian reality of the Mega-corporation kills the competition necessary for Capitalism to succeed.
I would vote for a middle of the road politician promising fiscal sanity with liberal social mores. Someone who supports fewer, leaner but more effective regulations, lower taxes, dramatically reduced military spending (and with it, less policing of the world). If we brought out military back to guard our own borders – like, you know, the rest of the entire world) as opposed to policing everyone else’s, we could get rid of the INS, Homeland Security and probably the FBI, too, in the long run. Think of the savings to be had.
Basically, I want someone who is dedicated to fewer, more reasonable, more TIGHTLY ENFORCED regulations, zero lobbying by or for anyone or anything, socialized medicine with optional supplemental insurance and giving education back to the states because the federal government has utterly blown it. Someone who will guard our own borders tightly, while reforming our broken immigration system into a merit based system that keeps criminals out while welcoming well meaning, contributory immigrants, and who will partner with the world instead of spending all of our money to police it (“Pointing a gun at everyone in the world and calling it freedom” as Captain America so shocking and accurately stated). Maybe that makes me much more middle of the road than even I would have thought, but so be it.
Its time our congress stopped agreeing and disagreeing on things based solely on which party says them, and started weighing ideas on merit alone, blind to party allegiance. Maybe then, we could at least begin to restore sanity.
24/06/2018 at 13:28 Kollega says:
I don’t think I would agree with your views 100%, but they are the sort of moderate conservativism that I could live with. You at least don’t preach the “deregulate everything, let money talk, the market knows best!” radicalism, and want the US to care for its own problems instead of spending lavishly on being the world gendarme (which seems not to work well anyway). I would still vote for different things (if my vote actually mattered anywhere, ha-ha =/ ) – but your political position certainly doesn’t look to me like the classic stereotype of right-wing lunacy. That is merely my opinion, of course, and others may see things differently, but hey.
24/06/2018 at 16:41 hfm says:
Agree there. Lobbying is another ruinous practice ripe for corruption and influence that cares more about the corporations that are trying to increase shareholder value than trying doing the right thing for the world, in most cases.
OH. why not bring up another hot button topic. We need to get rid of guns. We’re basically the only modern wealthy nation that has lax gun laws and rampant gun violence. Occam’s Razor is in full effect, but the love-affair with weapons is so entrenched for many in this country I don’t know how we can ever put that toothpaste back in the tube. It’s just going to keep happening.
Destruction of social programs + essentially non-existent gun laws == bad news. I lived in FL for 20+ years and grew up in a house with multiple rifles and handguns. We were super careful, respectful, and strict about how we approached gun ownership. Accidents still happened. Someone in my neighborhood was rendered mentally deficient for life because he was accidentally shot in the head. States like FL with super-lax gun laws practiclally mean EVERY state has those gun laws. Guns flow freely from states with lax laws to states with strict laws (I live in NYC now..).
It’s time to declare bankruptcy on this one and lock it down hard federally. How many people have to die? We rah-rah about 9/11 but more people have died from senseless gun violence since 9/11 than died in the 9/11 attacks. 406 THOUSAND vs 3800.. and that was since 2013, there’s been so many more since then. Where’s the outrage from those same people that mostly put “Never Forget” stickers all over their car.
And I don’t want to hear about “But how many people die in car accidents?”. Cars aren’t built to kill things. I do agree we could probably do more to increase traffic safety as well, but that’s another topic.
24/06/2018 at 16:19 hfm says:
I lean left. I do not think I am a savior of mankind. You’re complaining about being painted with a brush, yet you have a brush of your own and happily fling paint where it suits you.
The rest of your arguments are things I also want to see. I want to have healthcare for everyone and good social programs that benefit us as a society. But we can’t pay for any of that without taxes, which makes it seem like “the man” is infringing on your rights.
I’m on the other side. Tax me, as long as that money is being applied to programs to benefit EVERYONE. Countries that have “free” college educations and “free” healthcare and other social programs are paying for it with higher taxes mostly.
I think where we fail is politicians in this country are corrupt AF. Those on the left, though not perfect by any stretch, have at least TRIED to move forward with programs to try to help everyone. The GOP is a blazing trash-fire right now. We have proven in 2014-2016 that as a collective populace we’re not capable of electing representatives that can build a good (not perfect, nothing ever is) government that will by-and-large help everyone. Trump NEVER should have been elected. There were SO MANY signals that he had no business running this country, but it didn’t matter to many. In all my years I don’t think I’ve seen us dip this low, and I’m not young by any stretch, I’ve been around the block.
I’m not saying I’m a card carrying Democrat. If a GOP candidate ever came across that I thought was a better option than a Democrat, I’d vote for them. I haven’t seen that even close to be the case in quite some time, though. They are destroying this country year-by-year. It’s escalating now. Unless we get smart, fast, I don’t see any way this ends well for us without some super dark days of violent division.
24/06/2018 at 13:06 LearningToSmile says:
I mean, sorry, but if you’re for less regulation in the US, you are either brainwashed by corporate propaganda, or you’re a willing corporate mouthpiece.
With the damage corporations are doing to our political, social, and economical landscape, as well as the environment, even if you’re not actually racist or homophobic, doesn’t make you a good person.
24/06/2018 at 13:13 Blackcompany says:
I never claimed we needed less regulation. Or more.
What we need is more EFFECTIVE regulation. If that means more regulations, so be it. If it means fewer, more tightly and uniformly enforced regulations, thats good too. But they need to be effective.
I was wholly against the recently Trump-Admin approved Time Warner/ATT merger. Likewise, I was 100% against Obama throwing money at the built to fail joke that was Solyndra. On the other hand, I support the Sprint/T-Mobile merger, since Sprint is slowly failing and will be out of the mobile game in 5-10 years anyway, and we now have six to seven major players in Wireless, not four (with Metro PCS and Cricket making plays at nationwide cellular and Comcast Mobile taking off).
To clarify: I want more effective regs. Regs that ensure we maintain parity and competition to keep capitalism alive. Because it IS failing. And pretty soon, this path will take us right down the Gibson/Deus Ex-like dystopian path toward nation-state like mega-corporations who will have so little, if any, competition, that they will determine every aspect of their citizens lives, due sheerly to a lack of options. We cannot allow this to happen, even if it does mean breaking up divisions of Amazon and WallMart into competeting companies.
24/06/2018 at 13:59 jc14can says:
Stop it. You’re engaging with the statists on their terms, pretending there’s bunch of validity to what they’re complaining about, only hairsplitting over how to “fix” it. Capitalism isn’t “dying,” it didn’t even die under Communism, because it’s not an ideology that someone made up then tried to impose on people by force, it’s an emergent property of a complex system called “people” once certain basic conditions exist. I support it because of the preponderance of evidence of the last 200 years, and I believe in PEOPLE, not in a small group of smart asses like myself sitting around deciding how things “should” be. You don’t like what giant corporations do? Yeah, so? Have you read any history of what governments trying to “save” us from that evil do? Every allegedly “intelligent” person on the planet is has been in a state of freakout for the last 2 years over some reprehensible idiot who won an election over some other reprehensible idiot but fail to the connect the dots that the only way to insulate ourselves from the damage they can do is to STOP. ASKING. DADDY. GOVERNMENT. TO. FIX. EVERYTHING!
24/06/2018 at 15:39 Kolbex says:
Pseudoscientific bullshit.
24/06/2018 at 15:41 shde2e says:
But proclaiming that someone’s beliefs are all dumb, stupid and wrong, and then refusing to even listen to anything they say isn’t really helping anyone either.
Nobody is going to be convinced by someone just saying they’re wrong and stupid. And they certainly won’t listen to you either.
24/06/2018 at 16:30 Vinraith says:
I mean, you realize that the awful person that’s in charge of the government is also an awful person who’s in charge of a massive corporation, right? One can’t save you from the other when they’re both basically the same thing. We have a rather serious corporatism problem, exacerbated hugely by Citizens United, and then again by the walking violation of the emoluments clause sitting in the Oval Office.
24/06/2018 at 13:50 jc14can says:
That’s intended to be some sort of parody, right? That’s what you call “not even wrong.”
24/06/2018 at 15:46 shde2e says:
I personally really don’t like this sort of line-in-the-sand with-us-or-against-us factionalism. It demands that people extremize and forces thems into conflict with anyone who disagrees with them.
Also, if the best thing you can say to someone are judgemental insults, it’s probably better to just not say anything at all.
24/06/2018 at 14:17 Blastaz says:
I think the EET article will make me finally pick up Ghost Recon in the summer sale!
24/06/2018 at 14:31 Lacero says:
This seems a bit out of nowhere.
Which link do you think is about conservatives??
24/06/2018 at 15:54 shde2e says:
I’m a bit curious, but which part of the article (or the articles it linked to) got you to write this comment?
I think you made a lot of very good points on who would subscribe to conservative ideology, and why they do it, but from the first part of your comment it seems to be written in response to someone making wide, sweeping condemnations of any vaguely conservative political opinion or something like that.
But in the article itsself I can’t really find anything like that. Perhaps the part about Tom Clancy, but that seems specifically about Clancy’s views on law enforcement, security and so on. Not really about conservative politics in general, and nothing about things like financial policies.
TL:DR
I’m wondering what got you to write this comment, since it seems to reply to something that isn’t in the article?
24/06/2018 at 15:54 malkav11 says:
I’d like to think that you were representative of the average American conservative, because while I disagree with some of what you’ve written I think there would be plenty of common ground and room to work out the details with mutual compromise. Unfortunately, that has not been my experience whatsoever.
24/06/2018 at 15:55 shitflap says:
Sigh.
I love reading about American politics.
It’s what gaming websites are for nowadays.
I love reading reading about the mental gymnastics of the people who voted for a right wing party, but disavow the things that are happening as a consequence because “I’m just in it for the fiscal policies of the Right”.
Please write hundreds more words on the subject, it’s definitely what I come to this English PC games site for.
Don’t even try and link it to games, it’s better that way.
24/06/2018 at 12:11 Blackcompany says:
On the gaming related topics:
Yes, modern games are too big. Far and away too big. And the problem is getting worse, not better. The other day someone mentioned on the forums here that they remembered when Assassins Creed games required perhaps 30 hours to complete. Now, the time is easily double that, for both AC and Far Cry titles. All without a shred of additional, MEANINGFUL content having been added, as the games are filled instead with additional, chore like busy work to pad their length and the time spent playing, because “more is better” even though it is often demonstrably not. (For more, see everything in the Witcher 3’s main quest after Kaer Morhen).
On gaming addiction:
We need more actual, credible (read: non-agenda driven) research into the effects of gaming on the brain. I strongly suspect that gaming does indeed have the ability to overstimulate brains with a constant feed of dopamine. That this leads to brains caring little if at all for any “normal” stimulation they would encounter outside of gaming, negatively impacting drive and motivation, as well as libido and social interaction. This is, obviously, bad.
However, I also strongly suspect that not all brains are affected in this manner. And that not all games result in this same over-stimulation, either to susceptible or more “normal” (mainstream) brains. And until the research cares about which games tend to negatively impact players the most, and why – as well as which brains tend to be more susceptible to this sort of over-stimulation, what areas of the brain are triggered differently to result in it and why – we will continue to get nowhere on this issue.
We know that those prone to gambling addiction experience a misfire in their brains, registering near-win losses – you ALMOST got jackpot – as wins, instead of losses, as research shows the “win” part of their brain light up on near misses. And we SUSPECT this drives their continued play, since they believe they are winning. Key word being, of course, SUSPECT. But more research is needed. Into addiction and over-stimulation prone brains, the triggers, the reasons…I mean, are brains susceptible due to misfire and malfunction, or because of pre-existing depression and a desperate desire for escapism (been there, and trust me, 500 hours of heavily modded Oblivion is a hell of an escape) or for a multitude of reasons and combinations we are only now beginning to understand.
All of this matters. And we need a lot more research into the issue at hand before we start formulating “official” diagnosis and handing out pills to parents in order to placate more teachers unfit to diagnose a common cold (which is, believe it or not, where most ADD/ADHD “diagnosis” in America begins – in the inanely boring classroom where such diagnosis is little more than an accusation thrown around by the very person boring students to tears to begin with despite a gross lack of qualifications necessary to make such diagnosis in the first place). We dont need more of this.
24/06/2018 at 12:15 Kollega says:
The article about how cyberpunk isn’t just the mirrorshades movement feels like it was written to be a riposte to my frequent whining about the mishandling of the genre. It’s well-written, and its point that cyberpunk could also be a window into a violent hyper-speed urbanistic fantasy is something that rings true for many works with a cyberpunk sheen. “The street finds its own uses for things” is a truism of the genre, after all. Its points about Cyberpunk 2020/2077 in particular being a game of rebellion, where you fight the corruption and mess with the system as much as you can because it deserves to be fought and messed with, are cogent and well-written. And I actually agree with them to a large degree.
But.
The big issue is, I’ve experienced “high tech, low life” myself. Living in a state of post-Soviet corruption and desolation, technology (a late 90s-era computer, back then) was, for me, clearly a means to escape the horrible world beyond my own room – be it my family in the next room over that I was in a cold war with, or the awfulness beyond the door of our apartment. And as I grew up, the tech got higher, but the life remained more than sufficiently low. My city, despite having a piddling half-million people in it, has the mainstays of cyberpunk down pat: intrusive advertisements, patchy or even crumbling infrastructure, the poor begging in the streets, the rich staring at their smartphones because that’s nicer than reality. I’ve even got my own mirrorshades – albeit they’re cop shades, 70s and not 80s – that I recall I literally found don’t-even-know-where. And the problem is simple… I can appreciate the Pondsmith attitude of “resist the corps, break the rules, keep to the bleeding edge, etc. etc.” – but IRL, I am not a badass rebel. At best, I’m the guy who the resistance hired to draw propaganda posters in the back room. And that guy is almost never a hero. Most often, he is the one who dies to show that the shit just got real.
So basically… living in a cyberpunk dystopia, and being its “small fish”, seriously cools me on the idea of cyberpunk being an escapist fantasy. When it’s about a brazen rebellion, the genre can often just about dodge that unease – but often, in games other than Cyberpunk 2077, it’s not even about brazen rebellion. It’s literally about exploiting the corrupt world for your selfish gain. And look… I just can’t get behind that, because throughout my life I’ve seen first-hand how that happens. And I don’t think it’s “badass” one bit.
Make what you will of this wall of text.
24/06/2018 at 13:20 Blackcompany says:
I can utterly relate to that, despite being from the US.
I walk through our streets, watching well dressed individuals stare into their smartphones while they pass by homeless people they never see, under flickering digital advertisement billboards alternating between upcoming concerts and deals on the very devices we carry around to augment or even ignore our reality. And I think to myself “People wanted to play a game in this setting? Why? What’s fun about it?”
Cyberpunk does, I think, hit a little too close to home now, for many of us. We look around us, in the real world, and see many of the dystopian trappings the genre plays up. We turn on the news, and lo and behold, another corporate merger, taking us closer to the rule of nation-state like Megacorps, too big to fail because they are literally our only source of, well…anything.
And I wonder: Was Gibson a prophet? Did he, and others like him, see all of this coming? What happened to the future of Gene Roddenberry and Isaac Asimov? A future wherein we could play Cyberpunk games while breathing a sigh of relief that our intelligent society, with its benevolent leaders, blithely passed by that corporate dystopia?
So yeah, Cyberpunk as a setting is…sometimes hard to take. Seeing as how we are living the early edges of it now. For better. And most definitely for worse.
24/06/2018 at 13:51 welverin says:
Where is the future of Rodenberry? It comes after the one of Gibson. Even in Star Trek humanity faced a bleak future before breaking through into the society we recognize it for.
24/06/2018 at 14:08 Kollega says:
I damn well hope that this is an accurate way of viewing things, as I try to have a similar view. I’m also going to put in a degree of effort, as an enterprising artist and writer, into making sure that this actually happens, and that we eventually leave behind our current period of darkness to emerge into a future that’ll be brighter and fairer to us all.
24/06/2018 at 14:46 Kollega says:
You know… there’s something to be said about cyberpunk’s relation to other dystopian fiction. I like me a good dystopian shooter where I can topple an archetypal Orwellian society – the kind of game that Half-Life 2 and TimeShift are/were. And there are two reasons why cyberpunk is more painful to me: first, I’m 80 or 90 years into the past removed from living in a true totalitarian nightmare of Stalinist USSR, while low-level cyberpunk is what I’m living right now, so as you note, it feels a bit more okay to singlehandedly crush the evil societies that we’ve passed now… and second, more importantly, there are precious few cyberpunk games where you actually set out, or manage, to topple anything. A lot of the time, you don’t even get to “fight da powah”, just exploit a corrupt world for selfish ends, which I wouldn’t call very “punk” or very enjoyable to fantasize about =/
And there’s also something to be said about the fact that I value an open market for goods and services despite being a “pinko commie socialist”. After all, the “corporate state” in fiction is 98% of the time just a dictatorship by another name, and having to buy all that you need from a single monopoly that also runs the government where you live isn’t “free and open market” – it’s practically synonymous with the totalitarian Soviet economic model and all of its flaws.
24/06/2018 at 14:25 alison says:
This is where I think cyberpunk games have dropped the ball a little bit.
The quintessential cyberpunk game of my generation was probably Syndicate. Where you play as the man. Arguably the most acclaimed cyberpunk game of all time is Deus Ex, and that has you playing the role of the man too. Granted Deus Ex immediately kneecaps you by introducing a so-called terrorist who seems a lot more sympathetic than the jackbooted thugs you are working for, but no matter how you choose to play the rest of the game you are still going to be a transhuman demigod at the center of a worldwide conspiracy. Gemini Rue? You’re the man. Gunpoint? You’re… you’re freelance the man. Dreamfall? You’re the 1%. Some games try a little harder to have you theoretically play as a shit-kicker – perhaps stuff like Remember Me or Beneath a Steel Sky or Technobabylon… but spoiler not spoiler, they still all end with you becoming far too big of a deal.
I see a key aspect of cyberpunk as being that life is supposed to be shit, and nothing is supposed to change. That’s the point. I think the best cyberpunk outside of games we got recently was Mr Robot. The protagonist is a schizophrenic drug addict. He manages to save the world but nobody fucking cares, so it turns out that saving the world was a waste of time anyway. Everything is hopeless, but still you rage because that’s fucking punk.
And I think these stories can still be compelling. Not because they are comforting escapist fantasies, but because people living that kind of lifestyle also go through sorrow and heartbreak and joy and success and all of the things that make the human experience interesting. If anything, depicting these characters sympathetically in a sci-fi environment might actually help the audience to humanize those who are living the same lifestyles right fucking now.
I dunno, maybe some of those cyberpunk bar tender sims are more punk, I haven’t played them yet so I’m not sure. That’s why I’m excited for the cyberpunk taxi sim they previewed here a while back.
Of course I’m still excited for Cyberpunk 2077 too, even if my V turns out to be some kind of badass superhero by the end of it. There’s room for both.
24/06/2018 at 16:09 AtomicAcorn says:
So don’t play as someone who exploits the corrupt world for your selfish gain, it’s an RPG with and emphasis on player choice and dialogue options right? The world is a backdrop for what kind of character you want to be. This is a CDPR game after all and on top of that you’ll be able to make your own character. I feel like whenever a game lets you create your character/backstory people either make choices as close to their own morals as they can, or as different from themselves as possible. That’s the essence of RPG’s in their truest form isn’t it?
24/06/2018 at 12:42 latedave says:
I thought the Ubisoft article was a bit OTT. They’re a games company and they want their games to appeal to the widest possible market. Therefore them dodging the chance to make a political statement wasn’t hugely surprising to me. Plus in the era Clancy was writing its amazing he made as much of Russian military might as he did.
24/06/2018 at 14:10 woodsey says:
It’s not surprising, but it is cowardly. “Because money,” isn’t a get-out clause.
24/06/2018 at 12:46 Ansob says:
The Eurogamer Clancy article is great, but its impact is somewhat lessened by the automatic sponsored link insertion at the end begging people to buy The Division 2 from EG’s Amazon link.
24/06/2018 at 12:59 latedave says:
Haha I noticed that as well and it greatly amused me…
24/06/2018 at 13:43 Lacero says:
I guess there’s no ethical production under capitalism either.
24/06/2018 at 13:58 Ghostwise says:
Well, if some guy reads this article and thinks “man, these games sound awesome I need ’em”, who’s to stop him…
24/06/2018 at 15:39 Biggus_Dikkus says:
all is revenue
24/06/2018 at 13:24 alison says:
Some good articles this week, cheers.
Here’s a bit on an adventure game coffee table book: link to adventuregamers.com
24/06/2018 at 15:38 Biggus_Dikkus says:
i love when PC Gamer writes about evil mega corps and struggle of the little man
24/06/2018 at 16:39 jc14can says:
HOLD THE PHONE, you’re telling me that an American man of a certain age who wrote–well, maybe wrote–a bunch of novels in the military techno-thriller genre was a pretty staunch Republican conservative sort of guy? Mind. Blown.
My favourite movies of the early 90s are The Hunt For Red October and Sneakers, which have pretty drastically different takes on the US government. You have to separate the art from the artist…or from the guy who’s name is posthumously slapped on it.