Star Control fellas crowdfund defence for Stardock battle

Fred Ford and Paul Reiche, the lead developers of the first two Star Control games from the 90s, have launched a crowdfunding campaign to help pay legal fees in their battle with Stardock. Both sides are claiming to hold varying rights to the sci-fi RPG-o-adventure series, and scrapping to secure rights the other believes they hold. Ford and Reiche are currently making Ghosts Of The Precursors, a sequel (but not in name) to their Star Control 2, while Stardock are making alternate-universe prequel Star Control: Origins. Ford and Reiche say their defence fees will cost an estimated $2,000,000 (£1.5m) and would very much like the public’s help to pay them.
As I’ve explained in far more detail before, Stardock are courtfighting with Ford and Reiche over three main things: who holds the rights to the original games and can sell them; who can use characters and lore created for the original games; and who’s allowed to associate their new game with the originals.
Who exactly holds what is the point of contention. Stardock seem to have at least the ‘Star Control’ trademark and the Star Control 3 copyright, bought off Atari during a bankruptcy sale. Reiche seems to have at least the rights to characters and aliens from the first two Star Control games. Beyond that… both sides are jostling over the rest.
Stardock have even said the pair should stop billing themselves as the creators of Star Control, claiming that the rest of the dev team are to credit and “any authorship that Reiche and Ford may have contributed to the Classic Star Control Games was limited.” As much as I do believe that we should stop calling individual people the ‘creators’ of games made by teams, this seems mighty cheeky.
That’s a whole lot of contended ground, and that gets expensive. Stardock are a reasonably large developer and publisher with resources to call on. Court cases like this can be settled simply by one side outlasting the other, having more money to pay lawyers longer, and Reiche and Ford hope their fans will help them see this through.
This past Friday, Reiche and Ford launched The Frungy Defense Fund on GoFundMe, the crowdfunding site best known for helping Americans survive holes in their country’s social, legal, and health services. They’re looking for $2m, which seems wildly unlikely but I suppose every little helps.
25/06/2018 at 15:07 Hoot says:
Is this some kind of joke? No? Wow.
To be honest this is disgraceful. Crowdfunding 1.5 million over who owns a game? I’d sooner eat my money that fork it over to line the pockets of someone else’s greedy lawyers, or better yet, donate it to a charity that might do some good in the world.
Absolutely disgusted that anyone would have the gall to do this.
25/06/2018 at 15:17 alison says:
Right?! I mean, I do think Star Control was a cool game and I have a tendency to side with individuals/creators over corporations, but begging for money just to pay for lawyers? What the ..?
25/06/2018 at 18:56 dontnormally says:
What if they’re right? Would you prefer that they simply let Stardock steal everything they’ve made?
25/06/2018 at 20:00 Paul says:
I read that Stardock paid 300,000 USD for the Star Control trademark; that’s quite far from just “stealing”. Now they invested millions of dollars into the development of the new game to boot.
25/06/2018 at 15:08 Maxheadroom says:
I’m in no way qualified to judge the merits of the legal case, but having seen the trailer for the Stardock prequel (which looks like a cheap mobile kids game cashing in on the name), I feel like throwing my hat in with the other guys
25/06/2018 at 20:16 SWVRoma says:
You must be looking at a different game because nothing in SCO looks like it’s for a mobile platform.
25/06/2018 at 15:09 bramble says:
It’s hard for me to feel much sympathy for Stardock and Brad Wardell these days. GalCiv was a revelation and the only sci-fi 4x since MOO2 I have put major time in to (the sequels not so much, it got kind of kooky and the art direction declined, in my opinion).
I followed with interest the sexual harrassment case against him by a female employee who claimed he made unwanted advances towards her and showed up at her hotel room drunk during a work trip. He also made statements more recently that have put him on the wrong side of history with regards to gamergate, in my opinion. And while I can’t speak with any authority on the actual legal merits of this case, “cheeky” is perhaps an understatement for some of the claims coming out of Stardock. It’s hard to not see this as a David vs. Goliath case of legal attrition and maneuvers, and nothing Brad has said has really disabused me of that notion.
Good luck to Paul and Fred. Star Control doesn’t squeeze the nostalgia glands for me specifically, and so I’m not heavily invested in the outcome here, but I’ll toss in $20.
25/06/2018 at 15:17 Drib says:
While I get that they need the money, asking for $2m for effectively nothing seems kinda… dubious.
But also, like most people, seeing a corporation lean on a pair of indies, I’m definitely siding with the indies on the lawsuit. Just not financially.
25/06/2018 at 18:36 aepervius says:
Also last I recall lawyer around 300$ per hour with some fix fee. Even assuming 1/4 is fix fee and documents etc… That is still 1.5 million dollar for lawyer or about 5000 hours , as about 70 to 80% will be paralegal hours, that means they estimate about at least 1000 hours of lawyers. Reminder : a FTE is about 2000 hours so they are essentially saying they will have a single on full retinue for the equivalent of 6 month. I somehow think this might be a bit overestimated.
25/06/2018 at 18:57 dontnormally says:
> pay of indies indies
It’s worth noting that with Skylanders they should be at least absolutely filthy rich if not richer.
25/06/2018 at 20:17 SWVRoma says:
They head a major Activision-Blizzard studio. They’re not “indies”. They likely have more money than all of us combined.
25/06/2018 at 15:32 tomimt says:
The big question here is, does Stardock believe this is in any way or form good publicity for their title? Rights for old titles often are messy, but to publically belittle people who were part of creating the original is not very smart.
25/06/2018 at 20:20 SWVRoma says:
Stardock’s not the one hiring a crisis PR firm to personally trash Paul and Fred. It’s the other way around.
Their “belittling” is merely lawyer speak (because legally, they AREN’T the ‘creators’ of Star Control. Developers, sure.) because lawyers don’t tiptoe around things in what are supposed to be confidential negotiations.
25/06/2018 at 15:34 Halk says:
The US legal system is just ridiculous.
Also: I don’t get why anyone would make a donation to this. a) I would usually prefer a new franchise over the n-th iteration of one and the same. b) Even if the developers want to make a game that is very close to the originals, why would I as a player care whether they are allowed to call it Star Control or are legally required to call it Planet Authority? c) It’s really only the developers who have an incentive to secure the name in the interest of (possibly) larger sales figures. Why should the players pay for that?
25/06/2018 at 15:35 ZakG says:
This sounds really dubious. I get that lawyering is expensive in the USA, but as the smaller gun in the fight you need to be smarter, with your time and other peoples hard earned money.
How about creating a game that has no connection to the Star Control games (while being a spiritual successor), put ‘by the creators of Star Control’ on it and be done with it. Make a great game and get the money to then think about entering court.
Starting out in the court with other peoples money, and no guarantee of victory, just seems a bad move.
25/06/2018 at 15:58 Richie Shoemaker says:
Indeed. Overload is a great example of a spiritual successor made by the original creators that sticks one in the eye of the (Star Citizen-aligned) franchise holders.
Also, if they were so keen to make Ghosts of the Precursors, why leave it so long? I actually asked the Toys For Bob guys about making a new Star Control 12 years ago and it was a case of “we’d love to, but the IP…”. I wish I still had the transcript.
25/06/2018 at 16:19 udat says:
I imagine because Stardock now seem to be asserting ownership of all the aliens, lore, etc. and that has always (from their original contract with Accolade) belonged to Reiche/Ford. So not only do Stardock claim the rights to sell their previous works, they are also claiming the right to exploit the prior IP in future work, while simultaneously denying Reiche/Ford the ability to make even spiritual sequels – for example, denying they are “the creators of Star Control” even for the purposes of spiritual successor.
Stardock tried to license the rights from the creators several times and were always refused. They then tried to sell the name back to them, and that was turned down. Now they are going for a legal scorched earth approach. They are acting like dicks.
And as for “why now?” – I think this is the first time that their publisher has agreed to give them the time to make their own game, rather than making Skylanders games ad-infinitum.
25/06/2018 at 16:34 mitrovarr says:
Yeah, Stardock is being really stupid here, and I don’t know what they intend to accomplish. They’re burning down their reputation in general (not that it was great before) and especially with Star Control fans, so even if they get the IP it’s not going to be worth anything to them. And their case looks really shaky, so humiliating defeat and the ruined reputation is probably the most likely outcome.
It’s just a huge waste of money to ruin a situation most people were ok with before.
25/06/2018 at 18:38 aepervius says:
Well the author refusing to license the rest, or buy back the rest of the license are essentially dick also, putting the license im limbo. In such case scorched earth might be a valid tactic.
25/06/2018 at 19:42 Stickman says:
Considering Stardock’s reputation as massive assholes, I would never ever ever give them the benefit of the doubt. Stardock would be setting the price to sell back the name to the creators, and it was undoubtedly much higher than they were willing to pay.
If they just want to make a spiritual successor using the rights that they have, their’s no reason they should bankrupt themselves over a name.
The insinuation that they deserve to lose their rights because they won’t unify the license is frankly absurd, and you should be ashamed of yourself.
25/06/2018 at 20:26 SWVRoma says:
Stardock didn’t start asserting such things (even agreeing not to use the original aliens because Fred and Paul asked them not to) until Fred and Paul began to shoot DMCAs their way. Stardock has to defend their trademarks and their investments, they’re legally not really given an option unless they want to lose it.
25/06/2018 at 15:37 zombiewarrior07 says:
Why not put that 2 mil into actually making a game, instead of squandering it on legal wrangling? Or give it to medical research, for example.
25/06/2018 at 15:39 Hoot says:
Exactly.
25/06/2018 at 19:45 Stickman says:
Because Stardocks assertions in the lawsuit could lead to them claiming ownership over the “spiritual successor bits”, and more legal headaches down the road. They can’t “just make the game”, because Brad Wardell is horrific asshat who isn’t going to leave them alone to make their game.
25/06/2018 at 15:50 idmah says:
Not to be greedy but What do we get out of it? How about a free game or two?
Come on !
25/06/2018 at 16:16 mitrovarr says:
Realistically the Star Control sequel is going to be very expensive to make and probably will be a little niche and not make very much. I was a little angry they were asking for money for this at first, but I suspect they’re mostly doing the sequel for the fans, and probably would just abandon/deadlock over the rights if they were doing what was best financially. So it’s understandable they’re asking for some help here.
25/06/2018 at 15:52 ZenArcade says:
This is such a shot in the foot as well. I.E, It looks bad when a corporation can’t fund their own legal defenses. Good.
25/06/2018 at 16:10 Janichsan says:
So, are you also against calling individual people as the creators of movies made by teams? Is “Raiders of the Lost Ark” not movie by Steven Spielberg in your eyes because a few other dozens people also had their input in its creation?
25/06/2018 at 18:36 Shinard says:
Speaking for myself… yeah, kinda. Auteur theory is pretty rubbish, and film professionals other than the director deserve more respect. Quentin Tarantino would not be where he is today without Sally Menke’s editing, Iñárritu’s two Oscars wouldn’t have come without Emmanuel Lubeski’s cinematography, and George Lucas… well, Phantom Menace is a wonderful testament to how crucial everyone else on the original trilogy were. For every Stanley Kubrick or Orson Welles, there’s a massive collection of Ed Woods and Tommy Wiseaus that you don’t hear about. Film’s a collaborative medium, same as games, and that should be respected more.
I’m not saying don’t praise Spielberg for his films, I’m just saying he shouldn’t be the only person to praise. Same thing with games.
25/06/2018 at 19:32 Cederic says:
Robert Rodriguez. Can write, shoot, cut, score and produce his own films. Lets other people join in mainly because he’s a nice chap. Also cooks.
25/06/2018 at 16:26 Shazbut says:
Wait, so Reiche already owns the characters and this fight isn’t about the name “Star Control”? What is this even about? Frungy?
Why not put that £1.5 million towards a spiritual successor? Could it be because without any Star Control properties to blind an audience with nostalgia, there is more of a risk for the game to be exposed as potentially not very good?
25/06/2018 at 16:38 Shazbut says:
According to the fundraising page, they stand to lose rights to all of it including the rights to make Ghosts of the Precursors. Hmmm…that’s bad!
25/06/2018 at 20:31 SWVRoma says:
Only the name, as it’s already been tainted by them calling it a sequel to Star Control II (not a spiritual successor, a sequel, which legally is a no-no). They’d have to rename it. Considering they haven’t shown anything BUT a name, that shouldn’t be too bad. …unless they took 25 years to come up with the name. In which case, my grandkids might enjoy the game by Fred (head-in-a-jar) and Paul (head-in-a-jar).
25/06/2018 at 16:33 ancienttyrael says:
Much as people complain about giving money to greedy lawyers, this fight is needed to who own the rights to Star Control. Stardock has already gone far enough to pull the sales of the first two games from GOG, games they don’t even have rights to.
Now I’m not going to say Toys for Bob aren’t dimwits either, they should have had this fight back when Atari went bankrupt and the IP was sold off with no input. Would have saved everyone alot of time and money. I loved playing the original series and a continuation would be alot nicer than another reboot. My only thoughts are is if Activision has any involvement in this ordeal.
25/06/2018 at 16:53 Mmrnmhrm says:
It was Reiche and Ford that demanded the games be taken down from GOG. Not Stardock.
25/06/2018 at 18:46 PocketNerd says:
Reiche and Ford asked GOG to stop selling Star Control and Star Control II because GOG didn’t have the rights to sell those games (GOG bought the rights from Atari, who did not have the rights to sell in the first place) and because Paul and Fred weren’t seeing any compensation for GOG’s sales of their game. If you wrote a bestselling book, wouldn’t you expect to get paid for those sales?
25/06/2018 at 20:34 SWVRoma says:
Per the contract that Paul and Fred signed, they had zero rights to distribute the games. So if the old contracts are invalid, no one has the right to sell the Star Control games. If the contracts are valid, only Stardock has the rights to sell the old games, with royalties to Fred and Paul (who were getting royalties).
25/06/2018 at 16:55 Zenicetus says:
Ugh, just make a good game and forget the branding. The IP isn’t worth much except for nostalgia. So just make a new game with an original IP and focus on great mechanics and great AI.
With the success of Stellaris and ES2, and the relative failure of the recent Master of Orion reboot, we’re past the era where sci-fi games need cartoon aliens and a heavy dose of nostalgia.
25/06/2018 at 19:08 dontnormally says:
It’s not just the branding, it’s the gigantic universe and characters they created that they’d not only not be able to use, but would have to watch someone else use/butcher/steal. It’s fucked up.
They’ve had this universe/characters for decades and likely know exactly what they’re going to do with it.
Would you let EA steal then make Warcraft 4? Why not?
25/06/2018 at 17:15 rodan32 says:
I’m having trouble keeping track of who the bad guys are here. I guess my interest is mostly just getting the stupid argument over with so they can both finish their games. I’ll probably buy them both anyway; I don’t really care which ones use which characters.
I think what I want is for the original creators to do a “Phoenix Point” sort of thing instead of getting tangled up in the legal issues.
25/06/2018 at 19:51 Stickman says:
If Stardock is involved, they are almost *always* going to be the “bad guy”. Brad Wardell is a massively toxic ass, and that extends to both his company’s work environment and to it’s relationships with other companies and customers.
25/06/2018 at 20:04 Zenicetus says:
I’m tempted to say that Wardell needs this IP desperately, because Galactic Civilizations III was a flop, and the fantasy games didn’t have much success either. So using the name, aliens, and lore from a beloved early sci-fi game will paper over the inevitable flaws of Stardock’s next game. But that would be mean.
25/06/2018 at 17:42 ShadeyM says:
Stardock is suing the creators of the original games. Defending yourself in a lawsuit is expensive.
Here’s an excellent summary of the legal dispute, with sources.
link to wiki.uqm.stack.nl
25/06/2018 at 19:46 tjumeaux says:
stardock’s point of view through email exchange :
forums
25/06/2018 at 20:27 mitrovarr says:
Honestly after reading both sides, I have some sympathy toward both. I think it’s likely that Stardock paid for a trademark at best, or possibly nothing. And they did make a lot of attempts to reach out and try to work with Reiche and Ford, to make some sort of collaborative work so they could make used of the trademark. They also tried to get along for a long time, at least publically.
With Reiche and Ford, they simply did a good job with the the original contracts and should have retained most rights (it sounds like they have the much stronger legal claim). And they don’t care much about the trademark, which is probably of marginal worth now (after a decade+ of Ur-Quan Masters, that’s probably the more worthwhile trademark). So they have no reason or desire to worth with Stardock, especially given their reputation (we also have no idea if the terms offered were any good). So I can understand that, too.
Ultimately the best result seems to be just getting along, which is what was happening, until recently. I don’t know what’s changed – my guess is the DMCA takedown angered the leader of Stardock personally, and now he’s out for blood. Which is stupid and self-destructive, but people do things like that…
Its also possible that Reiche and Ford are forcing a confrontation to definitively settle Stardock’s claims, either because they don’t want then biting them later or because they hope to win the trademark.
25/06/2018 at 18:56 upupup says:
Regardless of who’s in the right, I see little chance of them getting that money so they’d better not be relying on it.
25/06/2018 at 20:17 and its man says:
So I take it this is why Star Control 1, 2 & 3, which reappeared on Steam a few months ago, were nowhere to be found the day I decided to purchase them. Sad story.
I’ve never played SC3, and was looking forward to it. How many games actually feature FMV space muppets (beside Commander Blood & Big Bug Bang)?