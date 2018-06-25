Telltale to retire their engine after The Walking Dead S4

Telltale have been very busy lately, in-between signing deals with Netflix and tussling with their former CEO. The studio that (gradually) popularised episodic games has a lot on their plate, and now they’ve got a pretty heavy dessert lined up for once they’ve finished the upcoming fourth and final Walking Dead game season. As reported in Variety (and confirmed via job listings), the studio are retiring their long-lasting but occasionally wonky in-house Telltale Tool engine and moving over to Unity.

The Telltale Tool engine did last the studio through a great many games, including the remarkably charming (and sadly no longer sold) Wallace and Gromit series, but apparently it was never that easy to work with, and it wasn’t growing in its capabilities to keep up with the modern demands of the studio and their audience. While I’m not exactly surprised that the studio is moving to Unity (on account of Unity’s CEO John Riccitiello on their board of directors), it’s a good pick. Powerful, flexible and rapidly growing, and should make porting to other platforms a bit easier.

While those of us with decent-spec PCs were spared the worst of the horrors, Telltale’s old engine suffered from a plethora of nasty issues over on lower-end systems, and especially on consoles, with framerates plummeting during key action-focused sequences on the Xbox 360 and PS3 in many cases. No platform was spared from frequent save corruption bugs, and not even our own Alec Meer was able to escape; it robbed him of much of his enthusiasm for The Walking Dead series.

The move to Unity will of course bring its own set of challenges, hence why they’re hiring in additional talent to help with the transition. As they’re mothballing the tech after The Walking Dead is properly put to (final) rest, it seems likely that the upcoming The Wolf Among Us’s second season will be the first showcase of their new Unity-based framework.

The Walking Dead: The Final Season begins on August 14th, and you can find it on GOG, Humble and Steam.