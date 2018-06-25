Wot I Think: The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit

It’s Monday, and what better way to start the day than with a crunchy bowl of Honesty covered in ice cold, full fat Admissions of Failure: I have not played much Life Is Strange. I got about fifteen minutes into the first episode, the dialogue started to grate, and I zoned out. Controversial opinion maybe, but if you’re making a game about teenage girls, it can’t hurt to pay someone who is or has previously been an actual teenage girl to help write it for you.
Guess what though? I played through the whole of The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit, got a bit sad, and then I played it again, and now I’m well up for spending more time in the Life Is Strange universe. Which is great, because it means I don’t have to talk shit about a small child. Yay!
Captain Spirit stars Chris, a ten-year-old with a head full of art, basketball, and superheroes. After a brief introduction spent designing your own costume, Chris stands up from his desk, admires his room, and lets out a triumphant: “Hello Saturday morning! I can do anything I want today.” It’s infectious, and while the world outside Chris’s window is blanketed in snow, his private universe bursts with colour and memory. By the time you’ve finished looking at every book and playing with every toy, you’ll know enough about the way Chris sees the world to genuinely care about his journey.
Before you get that far, however, you’ll have to decide whether or not to ignore Chris’s dad calling him for breakfast. You can make him wait while you explore the room some more, but he might get impatient if you delay too long. Captain Spirit is pleasantly reactive once you start to poke around a bit. I clocked in around two hours my first time, but I was eager to dive back in to see what else I’d missed.
This is a world shaped by Chris’s imagination, whether it’s fear of a water heater made manifest in a ghostly apparition, or the way he deals with his Dad’s depression. When you’re so young, the lethargy that accompanies adulthood seems cold, and adults themselves almost cruel in their inability to recognise the magic you see around every corner. Chris’s solution to this is boundless optimism, and it’s both inspiring and heartbreaking to watch him navigate a situation beyond his control.
Captain Spirit makes his armour from cardboard beer boxes while Chris’s dad drinks himself to sleep in front of the television. He’s playful with his son – kind, if distant. But fist-shaped holes in bedroom doors undercut melancholy with menace. It’s subtle, but was enough to scare me when it seemed Chris might drop a glass as he cleaned up the mess from breakfast. It’s not that I thought his dad would lose his temper — it’s that the game conveyed his unstable state so well that I couldn’t tell. Deep down, Chris knows he can defeat the evil snowmancer, or his arch-enemy mantroid, with ease. His dad, who can go from best friend to something Chris doesn’t understand in a heartbeat, isn’t so predictable.
He’ll still give Chris the warmest smile in the world when you bring him a microwaved pot of Mac n’ Cheese, though. The writing ebbs like this, between warmth and sadness. So much of this is down to Chris himself. After dad drops an accidental F-Bomb over a morning beer, Chris chides him, letting him know that “Superheroes don’t swear”. He’s not off the team just yet though, more “like a rebel”. It’s all part of the game, but I got the feeling that Dad was grateful for the brief moments he got to live in his son’s world, rather than face his own.
This hopefulness is Captain Spirit’s true superpower. In a threadbare backyard dotted with piles of junk, a gnarled tree becomes a monster. Just across the fence, pine trees glow with christmas lights while his dad’s promises to buy their own tree still ring hollow in his ears. Despite this, you’ll barely walk a few feet around Chris’s house without him finding some new story, adventure, or portal to another world. Make sure you dig deep, by the way, Captain Spirit’s best moments take a bit of exploring, but they’re well worth it.
That said, I don’t think Life Is Strange has completely overcome the writing problems that turned me off initially. The story has a habit of leaning heavily on Chris’s naïveté as an emotional core, and it’s not always convincing. Both Chris and Dad manage to have plenty of character traits, without ever feeling all that much like characters in themselves. However, it is just a teaser. There’s a tendency to applaud games just for being confident enough to set aside the spectacle and find elegy in the everyday, even if the result feels less honest or well-realised than other media. But Captain Spirit is at least brave enough to let its guard down, to find the silence between the notes, and to be ordinary, and that’s worth a lot.
It’s also hard to tell if the game would be quite as affecting without the Sufjan Stevens soundtrack, since you could score a Go Compare advert with Sufjan and I’d still end up bawling my eyes out. But when the alternative to a game like this is David Cage’s Detroit: Beyond Human, a story like Captain Spirit’s, that can lean into the tragedy of a broken family without turning it into cruel spectacle, feels important. The fact that Dontnod have made it free seems like they’re proud of what they’ve made, and want you to be as excited as they are about what’s to come. They absolutely should be, because there’s some beautiful, delicate moments here. It’s converted me, anyway, even if I’m sure Dontnod are going to reward my newfound interest with emotional devastation at some point in the future.
You can get The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit on Steam for free
25/06/2018 at 17:37 Dave Mongoose says:
I absolutely loved the Life is Strange soundtrack so I’m glad to hear this one has good music too.
25/06/2018 at 17:50 Slimham says:
So we’ve reached the point where we can’t write about things we haven’t personally experienced. That’s a profoundly depressing and regressive ideology.
25/06/2018 at 18:09 Jac says:
I must have missed something.
25/06/2018 at 19:25 wackazoa says:
Think of it more like this. Say youre white and european, how could you write about the trials and tribulations of a black south african during apartheid without it being cliched? Or maybe you are a male, so how could you write about what its like to be a female who has been raped and make it feel authentic?
Now not saying you cant do these things if you are white (apartheid) or male (rape). You could interview people, get lots of stories and put them together to make a authentic experience…. or you could hire someone who has been through it. I think that is more what the author is saying. Adults writing teenagers feels like adults trying to think what teenagers think. Just get some teenagers…
25/06/2018 at 19:28 gwathdring says:
Personally I’d say it’s more that especially in a highly collaborative medium with a history of troubling gender politics, it’s probably better to do what you can to immerse the game’s writing in diverse and authentic viewpoints than to take your best guess.
It’s not that you can’t. You quite obvious can–people do it all the time. But it’s always riskier to write about the experiences of others. It’s a different sort of fantasy, that, from writing of impossible or improbable places or situations. Suggesting otherwise is just obtuse–you’re more likely to miss the mark on authenticity when you step further outside of your own experiences. How important authenticity is to the work then becomes the next question–and in Life is Strange it’s a lot more important than in Mistborn because of the setting and themes involved.
25/06/2018 at 19:33 gwathdring says:
P.S. And as mentioned elsewhere, even in a medium that isn’t so collaborative by default, you’ll still have editors and test readers and consultants to rely on to provide experiences beyond your own with more clarity.
In a video games, hiring more than one writer to expand the experiential scope of the team can also really help. Even if the line were Never Write This Yourself (and, again, it isn’t), there are still lots of options.
25/06/2018 at 18:29 Kefren says:
I went straight to Steam and was surprised to see the red warning that it includes Denuvo. Why pay to add dodgy copy protection to something that is free? Makes no sense to me. (Also means I can’t play it without opening up the security of my PC, which I refuse to do when I already have more games than I’ll ever play).
25/06/2018 at 18:47 upupup says:
I didn’t even notice that. It feels a bit unpleasant that you can’t blindly trust a free game to not have something like Denuvo attached.
25/06/2018 at 18:41 upupup says:
Regarding your opening, writers don’t need need to have experienced the things that they write about; there’d be very little left to read if they did. Looking at writing in such a way is rather baffling in how extremely limiting it is.
That aside, I had a very different experience with the game as it felt way too heavy-handed and busy at trying to get a grip on my emotional strings, rather than gradually letting me get invested – sort of the gaming equivalent of Oscar bait. It relies very much on the style hitting home, which if it doesn’t will you leave with little to enjoy.
25/06/2018 at 19:15 Kefren says:
You’re correct that writers can obviously write about things they’ve not experienced – characters of another sex, different ages, etc. I think the implication is just that, if the writer isn’t quite getting it right, then they may need to seek some further input. I make my living as an author, and often have to write about things that I’ve not experienced. In those cases it requires a mixture of research and imagination. The research may be practical, or book-based, or from interviews. I didn’t dare write about the experience of giving birth without first discussing it with lots of women that were willing to share their experiences; and then getting a different group of women to read the finished product and advise on whether it was accurate, and captured some of the experiences. Likewise if one of my books focussed mainly on a teenage girl and I wasn’t quite getting the voice, I’d want to get some more input at the editorial stage. That’s how I interpreted the comment in this blog post, anyway – that people can write about anything, but if you go far beyond your own experience then it requires research, and if the feedback is that it isn’t quite authentic (as some people say of Life Is Strange’s dialogue in the first parts), then you do a bit more.
25/06/2018 at 20:39 upupup says:
Like you say, research is one of the tools a writer has to find the right voice in their writing. To me though, the blog reminded of a tendency I’ve seen where people mistake preferences of the times for rules on how writing should be done, such as the way “show, don’t tell” is presented in a lot of Creative Writing classes. Being authentic is in a similar place right now where it is not just treated as a preference but as part of what makes a good thing good, in acting as well, and where research is not just a potential source of inspiration but a requirement that needs to be met.
That sort of thinking worries me as it gives people limiting preconceptions on what good writing can be. In that sense, I still wouldn’t be able to agree with it if what you say about it research only being required if the writer goes far beyond their own experiences was what the article meant, because it presumes certain rules about writing that do not exist. It’s a bit nitpicky, but as a departing point for how we look at writing I feel that to be something quite important.