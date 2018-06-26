Clear 100 hours in your calendar, ‘cos CRPGs are here to stay

In the mid-to-late 2000s, publishers abandoned the CRPG genre – an acronym describing the very specific genre of video games adapted from tabletop RPGs to be played on computers – which a decade earlier had been a cornerstone of PC gaming. They were more interested in accessible, console-friendly series like Mass Effect and The Elder Scrolls, and PC-centric RPGs all but died out.
Then, around 2012, RPGs made a comeback, largely thanks to the rise of crowdfunding and an endless well of nostalgia. Since then we’ve been treated to heaps of good ones – Divinity: Original Sin, Pillars of Eternity, Wasteland 2, Torment: Tides of Numenera – and there are plenty more in the works. But there’s no guarantee that CRPGs are back for good. Some, such as Torment, haven’t sold well. The future of crowdfunding remains uncertain. And asking fans to commit 50 hours to a single story is more difficult than ever, given the volume of great games that release every month. So how can developers ensure that the genre stays relevant?
Colin McComb, writer on the original Planescape: Torment as well as Tides of Numenera, says that the designers and studio heads he has spoken to want CRPGs to be “heavier on the action and lighter on the exposition” than they are now.
And if CRPGs of the future have fewer words, developers will want “more incisive, entertaining, and direct writing”, with fewer “winding monologues. In at least the immediate future, prose-heavy games are going to [be] much more niche,” he says.
One of the reasons that Tides of Numenera didn’t sell as well as expected was because it was too text-heavy, says Brian Fargo, head of developer inXile Entertainment. Wasteland 2, which came out before Torment, hit a better balance between story and action, and Wasteland 3 will focus on the “strategic aspect of combat in an XCOM kind of way”, he says.
Fargo is particularly keen to introduce “emergent gameplay” of the type that Divinity: Original Sin 2 used so effectively. Players could mess around with different elements to create fun interactions, like killing an enemy and electrifying their pooling blood so that it zaps anyone stood close, or throwing a poison flask at an undead ally to heal them while damaging any nearby enemies.
We’ll see more of that in CRPGs from now on, Fargo predicts, both because it makes for better games and because it’s inherently more attractive for streamers, who are gaining more and more influence over what the public play. “It’s more viral in nature, you’re more likely to get a friend to play,” he says.
Josh Sawyer, director of both Pillars of Eternity games, agrees that CRPGs will put more emphasis on “interactive environment-driven mechanics”. He also cites Divinity: Original Sin 2 as the best example, although developers could equally take cues from games like Hitman that “combine a lot of scripted stuff with a lot of dynamic, environment-driven mechanics”.
“If I were to make a game set in the Pillars of Eternity universe that were not part of the series, I would totally want more of that stuff,” he says. “By making more fundamentally dynamic gameplay that’s more driven by environmental interactions, you’re creating a game that’s richer for creating your own stories, your own gameplay by just fooling around.”
Fargo believes that CRPGs will increasingly feature multiplayer – something the Original Sin games again pioneered – and Wasteland 3 will be the first in the series with a co-op campaign. “Every metric [suggests it will get] more and more difficult to do a single player game. You’ll see more multiplayer [in CRPGs], but the trick is for us to not give up the depth.”
His desire for multiplayer action and more emergent gameplay will culminate in a “secret project” to be unveiled later this year, he tells me, which will combine inXile’s love for storytelling with the freedom of a multiplayer sandbox game such as DayZ or Rust. Those games often simulate the breakdown of a post-apocalyptic society perfectly, but have stories that are often just: “Here’s a rock, go,” he says.
“I’ve been completely fascinated by the emergent gameplay that comes from open-world systems, but yet we love storytelling, and so we want to explore how we might be able to merge those worlds,” he explains.
The idea of a sandbox game with writing that’s as good as Tides of Numenera is exciting, and Fargo is not the only one pursuing the idea. Underworld Ascendant is Otherside Entertainment’s sequel to the Ultima Underworld games from the early ‘90s, and it’s part RPG, part immersive sim, and part physics sandbox. It has wall-running, first-person combat, a faction system and a non-linear story in which you can fail at every junction and still make it to the end.
You wouldn’t call it a traditional CRPG – it’s made up of a series of smaller levels rather than an open world – but senior producer Chris Siegel thinks the same sandbox freedom that inspired his team will increasingly inspire those making other RPGs.
Specifically, he predicts that somebody will make a party-based RPG set in a large sandbox world. “I can see you doing a Pillars of Eternity-style game, but with all of Forgotten Realms’ Sword Coast. Nobody has taken the sandbox and the party-based game and really run with it. Now that I’m saying that out loud I feel like I’m giving one away for free,” he says.
A more flexible structure will necessitate a more flexible narrative, too, and Ascendant’s story is designed to change in response to the players’ successes and failures. But Siegel would like to see other RPGs go a step further in the future. He can foresee developers creating an AI that can change the overarching story of a game on the fly in response to player choice. That would still leave room for human writers, he says, but the AI would “put the parts together.”
That approach would need writers to move away from linear narratives to stories made up of “plot points.” Players could then discover the plot points by themselves at their own pace, and piece the story together, or be led by an “AI dropping breadcrumbs,” he says.
Predicting where else technology might take CRPGs is near-impossible, but developers are excited about what will come next. McComb is particularly interested in what VR can do for the genre, for example, while Fargo believes the size of the budgets that CRPG studios are working with will lead to huge leaps forward in visual quality. “You’re seeing budgets of $10, $15, $20 million, and that’s quite a change [for mid-tier developers]. You see RPGs selling a lot of units, and the tools to make them are becoming cheaper and more accessible.”
That will allow companies to experiment with new ideas, like a CRPG with a first-person perspective that has “the visual punch of the Skyrim with the deeper aspects of a CRPG,” he predicts.
While developers will have their own ideas about the ways technology will change the genre, they’re all united on one point: CRPGs are here to stay. “A niche-specific crash to me seems unlikely,” says Annie VanderMeer Mitsoda, who’s currently working on sandbox game Astroneer and previously helped develop Neverwinter Nights 2.
She believes that elements of different genres will migrate in and out of the genre, but that there will always be a core of games for lovers of deep, narrative-driven RPGs. “Even if the whole of the industry has elements destabilized, I’m confident that CRPGs will stay pretty steady.”
Questions remain about publishing models, but it’s clear that, if designed properly, there is money to be made. Divinity: Original Sin 2 took just over two months to sell a million copies, and market research firm SuperData estimates that it generated $85m in 2017, which put it in the top 10 for non-free-to-play PC games.
“We were very glad for the great reaction to Divinity: Original Sin 2, but we’re not complacent about it at all,” says Larian’s writing director Jan Van Dosselaer. “We still see a lot of flaws, things we could’ve done better. There’s a lot of experimentation going on in terms of narrative format, the technical side of it, how can we make it look, how can we make it sound.”
If developers can continue to adapt – and it’s clear from my conversations that they are doing just that – then “there’s definitely a very bright future” for the genre, and plenty of room for sub-genres within it, Van Dosselaer says.
“People will always enjoy a good narrative. As long as we can combine that with gameplay they can enjoy for 100 hours, then we’re not going anywhere.”
Agree? Disagree? Hate CRPGs with a blinding passionate hate? Sound off in the comments to let us know.
26/06/2018 at 17:07 Abattoir says:
“Fargo believes that CRPGs will increasingly feature multiplayer – something the Original Sin games again pioneered”
This is absolutely not true.
26/06/2018 at 17:38 Samuel Horti says:
Agreed not the absolute first to do multiplayer, but the first to be built from the ground up with multiplayer in mind, no?
26/06/2018 at 17:41 LaurenCarter says:
26/06/2018 at 17:45 HiroTheProtagonist says:
Came in precisely to say this. Multiplayer has absolutely been a thing in CRPGs since the 90s. Hell, even the original Baldur’s Gate had it. At most, Original Sin brought it back after nearly a decade of most RPGs eschewing the concept.
I am looking forward to Wasteland 3’s co-op multiplayer, since the setting and narrative seem quite conducive to teaming up with a friend.
26/06/2018 at 19:45 subdog says:
It’s a silly hair to split. Sure, Baldur’s Gate “had” Multiplayer. Divinity was actually designed for it.
26/06/2018 at 20:11 diamondmx says:
Neverwinter Nights had one of its two expansions as a primarily multiplayer adventure.
26/06/2018 at 17:51 HeavyStorm says:
Posted that, and now I see that the first post (mine is the 100th) is saying the same thing.
26/06/2018 at 18:07 Zenicetus says:
Just piling on here. My wife and I played Baldur’s Gate together, and Icewind Dale, and Neverwinter Nights. Now we’ve been playing Divinity OS and OS 2 together, enjoying the better graphics and more developed combat mechanics. If there is another good co-op oriented game on the horizon, we’re up for it, but this isn’t exactly a new thing.
26/06/2018 at 18:50 Samuel Horti says:
Fair point – perhaps I used the wrong word. But I still think DOS2 did it better than any before it. Idea of playing in a pair was built-in to everything about the game (especially the dialogue between the two main characters)
26/06/2018 at 20:07 Zenicetus says:
I’ll agree that DOS and DOS2 felt like the first games where co-op felt fully integrated, including the option for subterfuge against the other player(s) in DOS2.
Previous co-op RPGs basically just let another person control some of the party members, with the host/main character getting the attention as primary hero in the game.
26/06/2018 at 17:11 Phantom_Renegade says:
I’m going to put it like this. Torment and Pillars both bored me to the point of quitting within an hour of playing them. Partially because of how much text there is, but mostly because the text wasn’t all that interesting. Inxile and Obsidian seem to currently believe that more is better, which isn’t even true in a book. Like, how much of a GoT novel is pointless filler?
26/06/2018 at 17:18 Jdopus says:
I have to agree on Pillars although I’ve avoided Torment after hearing unflattering things about it. For all the text waffle and effort put into world building for Pillars of Eternity 1 & 2, Divinity Original Sin 2 still managed to have better writing and execution even without that being as large a focus.
26/06/2018 at 17:29 Phantom_Renegade says:
Torment started pretty okay, I liked the opening bit, but then as soon as that’s ended it’s just info dump after info dump. And the combat, which I hope is an intentional homage, is rather bad. It was bad in the original Torment as well, but at least the writing was better there.
If your idea of world building is several long form essays dumped on the player, I don’t think you should be writing games.
26/06/2018 at 17:27 BaaBaa says:
Despite Planescape Torment being my favorite game of all time, and having played plenty of text-only RPGs back in the day, I have to agree with you. I managed to get through a couple acts on Pillars, but quit Torment after 10 minutes.
There are multiple reasons: I’m older and have less time now, times have changed, Mass Effect and its ilk shifted focus more to action than dialogue, etc. But I think the biggest difference is that I used to care about the settings of the old classics: Forgotten Realms, Planescape etc. Not so keen on lore dumps for totally new worlds that I care little for. I wish Obsidian would go easy on the world building a little: like give me a small chunk of the world, give me something personal to care about, and make me feel like I live there, before drawing me into a conflict about slain gods, international politics, and ancient history. It was all too much too soon.
26/06/2018 at 18:10 brucethemoose says:
Don’t know about Planescape, but I thought the recent Torment was missing character drive. I’d bump into an NPC I don’t know and suddenly get a textbook of lore dumped into my lap, almost like the NPC couldn’t take a breath.
The best stories I’ve experienced get you tangled with interesting people, and THEN present the infodumps through their interesting lens.
Legion is a great example: on the ME2 Normandy, it’s functionally a bipedal infodump terminal about the Geth. It’s dumped onto the Normandy pretty suddenly. Its a freaking ROBOT. Classic bad exposition example, right? Well, when you talk to em, Legion spaces/teases you enough to break up the loredump into bite-sized chunks. Then you have the strong script, the voice inflections + facial expressions (which is a major disadvantage of unvoiced, text-heavy RPGs like torment IMO), the subversion of previous info, bits of “personality” trying to shine through, other little things… Legion got me obsessively checking that remote room for a new infodumo after every mission. In some of these text heavy RPGs, I don’t feel that drive at all.
26/06/2018 at 17:28 Splyce says:
And everyone quits reading those in the first hour, too. “Pointless” is a difficult thing to define. You obviously feel that it is, but some of us delight in having the world described in intricate detail. I loved Pillars and never had a problem with any Infinity era games’ text. Certainly a throwback to a time when voice acting wasn’t readily available for massive games, and requires a player to WANT to actively read to enjoy the world. You can always just ignore it, too, if that’s your thing.
26/06/2018 at 17:30 Phantom_Renegade says:
I would, but with the combat being what it is, the only reason to play these games is the story. But I felt Pillars didn’t so much have a story as it did an encyclopedia.
26/06/2018 at 19:38 fco says:
I believe they could make the exposition much more bearable if they would let the player do something while the characters are talking. Something like what Rockstar does, where they insert snippets of lore in the dialogs between characters while they’re driving/riding from one place to another.
26/06/2018 at 17:23 Lacero says:
Poor Tyranny, so forgotten.
It’s dead good, and pretty small and repayable for a crpg. 20 hours first play through is a nice size!
26/06/2018 at 17:34 pookie191 says:
Tyranny is a great little game. It’s good to be evil :)
26/06/2018 at 17:42 mitrovarr says:
A lot of people can’t stand playing evil characters, though. A game where you basically have to (might not be strictly true for Tyranny but it is presented as such) limits the audience a lot.
26/06/2018 at 18:33 E_FD says:
I just got Tyranny last month in a Steam sale, and have been slowly making my way through it. There’s plenty to like, but despite the exciting premise, it feels awfully… stodgy. It encapsulates a lot of the “more writing does not equal good writing” criticism in this article, because so much of the text comes across as dry exposition about factions and regions that’s probably intended to make this seem like a rich, detailed fantasy world, but just weighs down the (actually quite good) core narrative.
On the flipside, I loved the writing in Torment Numenera, which is getting all the same accusations leveled at it here, so go figure.
26/06/2018 at 17:29 ZakG says:
“They were more interested in accessible, console-friendly series like Mass Effect and The Elder Scrolls, and PC-centric RPGs all but died out.”
The Elder Scrolls? You mean like Arena, Daggerfall and Morrowind? Not crpg’s? Sure they started streamlining for consoles with Oblivion and Skyrim, but even then those games have more stats and stuff than many old-school 2.5D crpg’s. Is it just that they are first person that means they are not crpg’s?
I have Daggerfall and Morrowind right up there with Realms of Arkania, Baldur’s Gate, Fallout 1&2 etc as some of my best crpg gaming.
26/06/2018 at 17:36 mitrovarr says:
Since they don’t mention the Witcher series I’m guessing they consider those sort of games to be in another genre.
26/06/2018 at 17:51 HiroTheProtagonist says:
Witcher wasn’t really a CRPG to begin with. The first game was arguably the closest, but 2 was much more of an action game with some RPG elements, 3 was Red Dead Redemption with swords’n’sorcery.
26/06/2018 at 19:47 subdog says:
I am rolling my eyes so hard right now.
26/06/2018 at 17:54 HeavyStorm says:
Let’s us remember that for our console friends Final Fantasy is a RPG.
26/06/2018 at 18:37 jawbone78 says:
The TES games you’re talking about came out before this.
26/06/2018 at 17:36 Vandelay says:
What a disappointing read. Just finished Tides of Numenera and had really good time with it. The reason was that I wasn’t being interrupted every five minutes by uninteresting combat. I did play mostly trying to avoid violence, although accepting bloodshed if it happened, and I maybe had about 6 or 7 fights throughout the whole thing. Some of those were very avoidable. I loved that! Played the game to the end in a nice compact (for the genre) 25 or so hours.
Compared to Pillars, where I was fighting much more regularly, I grew tired of the game within at most 10 hours. It would have been sooner, but with the discovery of new characters eeking out extra interest every couple of hours during the opening. Divinity: Original Sin was slightly better, as the combat was actually interesting, but not massively so. In both cases, I had only really started scratching the surface of those games before growing weary.
Multiplayer does not overly interest me with these games. Even with friends, I don’t see how immersion and story won’t suffer. I can see how an RPG could work in theory (table top seems to have managed it pretty well!), but past evidence has not shown great hope.
The only interesting element I’m reading here is the talk of the potential AI could have in improving the genre. I recently thought that a Left 4 Dead style Game Director (or something that really fulfilled the promise of such a title) could be an interesting inclusion within the RPG genre, taking the role of a Dungeon Master. I imagine real investment in that could produce some interesting results within the next few years.
26/06/2018 at 17:46 mitrovarr says:
Yeah, multiplayer is story poison, particularly if reading is involved. Multiply that by 10 if it isn’t local multiplayer.
26/06/2018 at 18:12 Mycenaeus says:
I wish I could give you a gold star.
Folks who grew up on CRPGs may not have the time or attention span they used to. Devs can either cut narrative text short, giving the player more combat instances to advance the game. Or they can cut the combat instances short, giving the player more narrative text and choices to advance the game. That way you don’t have a traditional CRPG that is dense in both combat and narrative.
If this article is any indication, the devs all seem to believe that the audience for these games would rather have more combat instances and action. Perhaps this is true, but not for me. I am excited to see what Disco Elysium does and how it plays through with the narrative instead of pausing the game every so often for another combat encounter.
26/06/2018 at 18:16 Zenicetus says:
Immersion and story doesn’t have to suffer in co-op multiplayer with these games. It does have to be a game that doesn’t bury you with text like Pillars, but there are games that feed text in small enough doses. The main requirement is just patience, so one person can read and the other can listen. When my wife and I play these games, we’ll blast through text that’s obviously filler, and spend more time reading and deciphering main plot content.
What multiplayer adds is the fun of cooperative combat tactics, and also hilarious screw-ups with a game like Divinity OS and OS2. Accidentally fire-balling or freezing your partner’s characters for example, never gets old.
26/06/2018 at 17:45 HeavyStorm says:
> something the Original Sin games again pioneered
Well, no… In any sense of the word pioneered I can think of.
26/06/2018 at 19:49 subdog says:
Do you care to suggest other multiplayer RPG’s in which more than one player can be the protagonist and interact with NPC’s separately?
26/06/2018 at 18:08 Stargazer86 says:
I enjoyed Pillars a fair bit. Torment and Tyranny, though, had a weird combination of being both too short for my tastes yet with too much reading. And this comes from somebody who adored Planescape and Baldur’s Gate. In those games the info and world building seemed to come much more naturally rather than having walls of text slapped in your face. There was plenty of reading to do, sure, but it was also much better written.
26/06/2018 at 18:42 Drinking with Skeletons says:
Tyranny was a shorter CRPG that dialed down the exposition to allow more room for its flexible mechanics to shine, and those mechanics are a mess. The plot is actually pretty interesting, but it’s far more tedious to play than the much-longer and wordier Pillars of Eternity.
26/06/2018 at 19:09 g948ng says:
Tyranny´s, in my eyes, completely dysfunctional gameplay/fights actually stands in the way of the interesting story, which forces hard decisions on you and makes you live with it. Still haven´t finished it because the combat annoys me so much.
26/06/2018 at 18:18 brucethemoose says:
Hmmmmm. I think the term “RPG” is overloaded now, and the term “PC centric” is problematic too. What do they even mean?
26/06/2018 at 18:55 jawbone78 says:
It means games that lend themselves to KB/M controls vs gamepad (ie, PC-first control scheme and UI), and are text-heavy vs voiced (ie, much easier to play on a monitor at a desk than on a TV from across the room).
26/06/2018 at 18:21 felipepepe says:
I really don’t understand why it’s so hard to mention other CRPGs like Age of Decadence, Shadowrun: Dragonfall, Underrail, Tale of Wuxia, Expeditions: Conquistador, Sunless Sea, Tales of Maj’Eyal, Blackguards, Lords of Xulima, Avernum, Avadon, etc…
A “comeback” is not made of just three games, and there’s no law saying that every single article on CRPGs requires Fargo doing self-promotion. Some of the games I mentioned sold way more than Torment: Tides of Numenera despite being from much smaller studios, they deserve their spot in the sun.
It’s really annoying how the media acts as if only Obisidian, Larian and inXile matters.
26/06/2018 at 19:07 gabrielonuris says:
Thanks for bringing those up, Felipe, I really mean it. Some of those I wasn’t even aware, like Lords of Wuxia, and now I have a bigger wishlist!
26/06/2018 at 19:11 Vilos Cohaagen says:
I agree with you. Those three studios are good but by no means perfect. The CRPG genre is so much more, and many other studios with less self-promoting heads are producing fab games
26/06/2018 at 20:16 cpt_freakout says:
Yeah, it would’ve been great if the article took a wider look at the current CRPG panorama. For example, Dragonfall was way better written than Wasteland 2 or D:OS 1/2, and Age of Decadence brought us a system that’s not afraid of players actually roleplaying. I mean I enjoy those games a lot – I’ve just finished Pillars 1 and am like 1/4 through Pillars 2, and am having a blast. I also loved Torment for the same reason I loved Planescape: its fragments and suggestions, more than the main story and descriptions. But there are games out there doing novel things with the genre that don’t rely on large texts or environmental storytelling or whatever, and that don’t necessarily point towards a future with multiplayer or silly things like VR.
26/06/2018 at 18:26 g948ng says:
´…That would still leave room for human writers, he says, but the AI would “put the parts together.”´
I disagree with a couple of the statements in this article, but this strikes me as the single most ill-advised one.
Yes, flexible and branching storylines are a thing in mature CRPGs, but what has this to do with an actual AI? We already moan about repetetiveness, about skinner boxes and the colour by numbers approach of many genres. We applaud stories when they surprise us and seemingly break with established patterns of a genre. (like GoT did with Eddard´s execution)
And yet Mr Siegel suggests that writers only create single scenes/vignettes and leave weaving them together in the main story arc in the indiscriminative hands of the write-o-matic AI 3000? Is he nuts or did he just throw in a buzzword he picked up on the spur of the moment?
Not an encouraging read, all things considered.
26/06/2018 at 18:39 HiroTheProtagonist says:
So how can developers ensure that the genre stays relevant?
By remembering that the genre is a niche, first and foremost? Yes, sales are important and the almighty dollar is king, but CRPGs were generally niche even in their heyday. Most of the Kickstarter success stories are predicated on nostalgia for the classics rather than sweeping changes to the formula. Trying to broaden the appeal will inevitably drive away the hardcore fans who want more of the old games with shinier visuals while failing to draw in new crowds who already see CRPGs as dull adventures with hands-off combat.
26/06/2018 at 18:40 Drinking with Skeletons says:
“By making more fundamentally dynamic gameplay that’s more driven by environmental interactions, you’re creating a game that’s richer for creating your own stories, your own gameplay by just fooling around.”
Maybe I would prefer to be told an interesting story than to be plunked down into some random fantasy world and told to make my own fun? I’ve bounced off of Divinity: Original Sin several times now because when I’m not in the interesting and fun combat I’m listening to half-assed nonsense involving extra-dimensional goblins and cat-pun spewing wizards that doesn’t take itself seriously enough for me to care.
26/06/2018 at 18:55 UNCgolf says:
I had the exact same problem with Original Sin. I haven’t played 2 yet (but I hear the writing is better), but I never finished the first one because it bored me. Yeah, the battle system was neat, but everything else about the game was silly nonsense and I couldn’t be bothered to finish it.
Bethesda’s RPGs have the same problem, actually. They aren’t as silly as Original Sin, but they have atrocious writing and no interesting characters at all. They’re basically an exploration sim that gets boring pretty quickly to me because there’s no real narrative drive to push me forward.
26/06/2018 at 18:57 g948ng says:
I bounced off it pretty hard, too. Once in singleplayer and even in co-op.
The consciously standard fantasy plot taking place in a decidedly standard fantasy world where everything is so sleep inducing predicatble couldn´t be saved by any “dynamic” gameplay.
Also, the oh so self-reflective wink-wink moments, as well as the stilted writing where characters dont actually talk to each other, but hold speeces AT each other just sucked any life from it.
Allegedly the successor is better.
26/06/2018 at 19:18 Zenicetus says:
I bailed out of Divinity Original Sin the first time around, playing in singleplayer mode. The writing was just too goofy for my taste, so you’re not alone. I did try it again in co-op multiplayer, which is a lot more fun. The combat design is the strongest part of the game, and that really shines in co-op. It was enough to pull us through to the ending.
We’ve been playing Original Sin 2 now, and the writing is much better than the last one. There is still a little comedy here and there, but the plot feels more like traditional fantasy RPG. Side quests aren’t exactly Witcher-level quality, but they’re pretty good. Combat is even better, but it can take a while to get used to the differences from the previous game.
26/06/2018 at 18:47 Drinking with Skeletons says:
“Nobody has taken the sandbox and the party-based game and really run with it.”
Final Fantasy XII is pretty close, and “open-world gameplay with party-based RPG mechanics” is almost word-for-word how I’ve described Deadfire. Good to see this guy has his finger on the pulse of the genre.
26/06/2018 at 18:57 UNCgolf says:
This is basically the opposite of what I want.
Multiplayer? More action and less exposition? Blech. My favorite parts of RPGs are almost always the hubs and cities where the main focus is walking around and talking to people. The dungeons/wilderness parts that are mostly action are far less entertaining.
One of the biggest problems (among many) with DA: Inquisition was that it had no big city. The castle was nice, but I missed having a city to explore. Novigrad was the best part of Witcher 3, the Normandy/planet hubs before going out for missions were the best parts of the Mass Effect games, Neketaka is my favorite part of Deadfire, etc.
26/06/2018 at 19:13 g948ng says:
In a word, you value good world building. (Two words, ok.)
26/06/2018 at 19:22 UNCgolf says:
Yeah — that and character development. Skyrim has decent world building, even if it’s mostly handled via the environment (and the major cities consisting of a handful of buildings is really difficult to get past for me). But it (and other Bethesda RPGs) have almost no character development whatsoever.
That was the best thing about the Mass Effect trilogy — the fantastic character development for your companions.
26/06/2018 at 19:36 g948ng says:
Oblivion and Skyrim are good examples. Detailed worlds with tons of lore and atmosphere (world building) yet nothing meaningful to do in those worlds (MMO-bringeth-me-five-shrubbery gameplay) filled with replaceable bipedal roadsigns (character development) not quite convincingly pointing you in the direction of world shattering events. (actual storytelling)
26/06/2018 at 20:11 UNCgolf says:
Nail on the head.
The massive gap in quality between Fallout 3 and Fallout: New Vegas shows you everything you need to know about the difference in Bethesda and Obsidian and what they value. Obsidian is leaps and bounds better — even a broken mess of a game, like Alpha Protocol, is far more interesting than anything Bethesda has put out (I actually LOVE LOVE LOVE Alpha Protocol, but can recognize why other people hate it and freely admit it’s a mess).
I never even played Fallout 4. I’m not a big fan of the setting to begin with, and Fallout 3 was a miserable slog to play. With Bethesda back at the helm, I figured I wouldn’t miss anything by skipping 4, and from everything I’ve read I was right (even the glowing positive reviews made the game sound terrible to me).
26/06/2018 at 19:32 ourbeneveolentrobotoverlords says:
Inquisition was especially egregious after how long they’d spent talking up Val Royeaux as one of the most important, complex, populated cities in the world. The final result was… two screens?
26/06/2018 at 20:06 UNCgolf says:
Val Royeaux (I couldn’t remember the name and didn’t want to look it up) was insulting. Like you said, it’s supposed to be a massive city, the capital of probably the most powerful nation on the continent. I was excited about going there, and expecting multiple screens spread out across different areas of the city (like a bigger Denerim).
Instead we got… that travesty.
26/06/2018 at 19:04 milligna says:
If you look carefully, you can see RPG Codex’s forehead vein throbbing right about now.
26/06/2018 at 19:05 kud13 says:
I still have to play wasteland 2, Torment, Tyranny, and PoE2 (after going back to PoE1’s expansions). Oh, and the Divinities.
The day the genre switches to multiplayer, it stops being for me. But I think I have enough of a backlog not to worry.
26/06/2018 at 19:15 Werthead says:
“In the mid-to-late 2000s, publishers abandoned the CRPG genre – an acronym describing the very specific genre of video games adapted from tabletop RPGs to be played on computers – which a decade earlier had been a cornerstone of PC gaming.”
“CRPG” just means “Computer Roleplaying Game”, or an RPG that’s played on a computer or console. I usually see it used only to differentiate it from P&P RPGs (Pen & Paper RPGs), only really common on websites and forums like Paizo or RPGGeek where both are discussed extensively. In that sense every digital RPG of any stripe, from Ultima to Final Fantasy to Baldur’s Gate to The Witcher 3 to Mass Effect, is a CRPG. It’s the broadest of all definitions.
This idea of it solely referring to games translated from a P&P RPG is something I’ve never heard before, and that immediately seems to be contradicted when you start talking about games that were never P&P RPGs (like Divinity and Pillars of Eternity).
26/06/2018 at 19:16 Viral Frog says:
The problem with CRPG’s is, in my opinion, all down to length and writing. Tyranny, in my opinion, was the perfect length. I finished the main game and Bastard’s Wound DLC in 35 hours (probably closer to 32 because I’d left the game running as I’d run errands). Story driven games that exceed 35 hours feel like the developers crammed them full of the same old crap just for the sake of extending the playtime.
The other thing that worked so well with Tyranny was the writing. Obsidian decided they would make the game interesting from the very beginning. *gasp* Like, who could imagine that a game that’s interesting from the moment I started playing could have compelled me to finish it? It was so interesting, in fact, that I will actually play through it again. I do not replay story driven games that I’ve beaten. But I want to see what happens in the story when I ally with the other factions, or when I choose to not form any alliance. It was that good that I actually want to see and read everything that happens.
Unlike The Witcher 3, Pillars of Eternity, and nearly every other RPG, I didn’t have to play 20 hours of some boring, dull, forgettable BS just to find 12 hours worth of something I’d enjoy. I enjoyed it from the start.
26/06/2018 at 19:24 gabrielonuris says:
Will these developers forever ignore the true elephant in the room here? The problem with those games isn’t the wall of texts themselves, or the poor combat, and surely neither the lack of multiplayer (please, ditch that idea altogether); the problem is that the writing in those games are bad, really bad.
It’s not because people don’t have the time or the patience to read; it took me 6 months to finish The Witcher 3, because it not only is damn big, but it’s entertaining aswell; give me a good book and I’ll read it completely, it doesn’t matter if I take a weekend or a whole month.
Also, stop wasting my time with meaningless, juvenile exposition just to bloat your freaking “old school” RPG. Fallout, Baldur’s Gate, Divine Divinity, Septerra Core, etc, didn’t need endless texts to describe their world and lore, and the writing in those games were superb.
26/06/2018 at 19:51 Cederic says:
I’m not sure it’s even the quality of the writing.
The good games are good games with great writing.
The bad games could have great writing but nobody’s going to play them to find out.
If you’re a great writer, write a book or find a company that knows how to design and write a computer game. Don’t pretend you can publish your writing as a computer game.
26/06/2018 at 19:53 subdog says:
We all know the genre peaked in 1993 with Serpent Isle.
26/06/2018 at 20:10 HiroTheProtagonist says:
Nah mate, the true peak of the genre was Eye of the Beholder II: The Legend of Darkmoon in 1991. Fixed up the wonky ending of the first EotB and expanded the mechanics/bestiary without sacrificing too much of the fun munchkining of the first game.