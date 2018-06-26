Epic sue over ‘irreparable injury’ caused by Fortnite leaks

Perhaps inspired by their recent meteor-dropping event in Fortnite, Epic Games are aiming a megaton weight at one of their former QA contractors. They claim that former QA guy Thomas Hannah leaked the true target of May’s map-changing meteor back in late April, giving hints to someone who then posted about it on Reddit in a now-deleted post. Epic Games claim that they’ve suffered “actual losses” and “irreparable injury” as a result, and filed to sue him for full damages on May 7th.
As reported by Polygon, Hannah’s legal defence is that the leak reaching Reddit was something he had no knowledge of and minimal control over, denying Epic’s claim that he intentionally worked with someone to leak the information. He claims that in a private conversation some time after he had finished working at Epic on April 4th. The third party in question – Adam DiMarco – had pumped him for info on the upcoming event with a torrent of questions and guesses, and Hannah had no idea that the final target of the meteor would be posted on April 24th Reddit by DiMarco, under the username ‘internetadam’.
While many Fortnite players were excitedly guessing as to where the much-teased meteor would be landing (and which part of the map would be renovated in the process), the early reveal via Reddit that it would be obliterating the Dusty Depot part of the map – now Dusty Divot – didn’t seem to dull enthusiasm much. Nobody even knew whether the leak was accurate or not until the event actually happened.
Epic not only seek damages for violating the non-disclosure agreement, but also full attorney’s fees paid. Unsurprisingly, Thomas Hannah is requesting that the judge opt to not financially atomise him. Quite what the absurdly successful company hope to extract from a lone QA contractor is beyond me. This isn’t the first time that Epic have been this excessively litigious, either, with a case against a 14-year-old Fortnite cheater still pending, as covered by PC Gamer here.
I can only hope that both of these cases are dropped or settled out of court for a nominal fee, and that nobody involved ends up bankrupted, homeless or otherwise left without a penny to their name. I also hope that someone at Epic’s legal department invests in a stress ball, punching bag or large plush animal to cuddle, as they’re clearly not venting correctly.
Credit to Polygon for uploading the full text of the Epic’s complaint and Hannah’s defence.
26/06/2018 at 20:47 Bloodoflamb says:
How can you sue for full damages if your injury is irreparable? Are they suing him for infinity dollars?
26/06/2018 at 20:57 Dominic Tarason says:
Well, on account of running the most popular game of all time, they probably already have infinity dollars.
So I guess they want infinity times two.
26/06/2018 at 21:17 Peppergomez says:
I really don’t care. Do u?
27/06/2018 at 00:40 SaintAn says:
Yes, it’s wrong for big corporations to use their power and money to crush peasants that can’t even defend themselves equally.
26/06/2018 at 21:23 lglethal says:
My guess, this is Fortnite’s way of reminding all of their QA people (and pretty much everyone else working on Fortnite as well) that Yes that NDA you signed, means keep your f%&king mouth shut. If you’ve signed an NDA on something, you dont talk about it. End of story.
A deal will probably be reached, but not before they feel the message has got through. Cant say I blame them, if you are secretly buliding up to an event, and someone leaks it, that can cost you, if people decide they’re not happy with whats about to come out they may not spend money on your game. Whether this leak hurt them or not this time, it’s impossible to say, but what about the next one?
You sign an NDA, you keep your mouth shut…
26/06/2018 at 21:28 RvLeshrac says:
Better take: NDAs are always harmful, and no one should ever, in any capacity, agree to or uphold them.
27/06/2018 at 01:22 Twitchity says:
NDAs are valuable and important — 100% of my work is done under NDA with my clients, and they wouldn’t hire consultants if we werent’t under nondisclosure — but, even if the contractor did breach his NDA, the filing is (deliberately, tactically) unreasonable. I seriously doubt Epic can show meaningful economic damages, or quantify significant noneconomic damages, perhaps even not enough to support a tort case. They certainly can sue for breach of contract and recover accordingly (or go into arbitration if the contract mandates), but they probably want to make a statement, scare the hell out of the alleged tortfeasor (and, more pointedly, anyone else under NDA), so they’re taking this route.
Ironically, the fact that the negative PR from this will assuredly have no effect on their userbase is as good a (non-evidentiary) proof as any that the leak didn’t cause harm — as far as I can tell, not much can slow their user growth rate.
26/06/2018 at 23:48 death_au says:
This was my interpretation, too. It’s not really about seeking damages from the QA guy, it’s about letting everyone else know that they take their NDAs seriously.
26/06/2018 at 23:56 CelestialSlayer says:
Agreed. It isn’t rocket science. You sign you take that Shit seriously. In the military you go to jail for breaking them. Not that I’m in the military, but you know what i mean.
26/06/2018 at 21:27 Kolbex says:
What a joke.
26/06/2018 at 21:31 Kefren says:
“Irreparable damage”? What lying bastards. Acting like shitnerds in this way does a lot more damage.
26/06/2018 at 21:47 Brothabear says:
Who’s more disgusting? Epic or the “journalist” that brought us this sympathetic article for Epic?
26/06/2018 at 22:01 Dominic Tarason says:
Wait, what? I specifically say that this is excessively litigious, they’ll get nothing out of this, and that I hope it (and the cheater case) are dropped if at all possible.
27/06/2018 at 01:43 FredSaberhagen says:
If whoever this “Dominic” is thinks he can explain his way out of this one then I guess he’s no better than the “journalist” that “wrote” this “article”
26/06/2018 at 22:04 ColonelFlanders says:
Are we reading the same article? I’m going to go ahead and guess yes, but only one of us read the entire thing.
26/06/2018 at 22:34 Phasma Felis says:
How could you possibly have read this as sympathetic to Epic?
27/06/2018 at 00:41 SaintAn says:
Bloggers are bloggers, not journalists.
26/06/2018 at 21:48 Drib says:
When will companies realize that filing lawsuits just makes them look like jerks? It’s never helpful, at all.
26/06/2018 at 22:25 shde2e says:
It helps establish legal precedents and browbeats people into doing what they want.
Dickish, but often effective.
So screw them for being litigious jackalopes.
26/06/2018 at 21:53 mitrovarr says:
I have a hard time imagining this caused any actual financial losses for Epic. If I were the judge, I’d give them an absolutely trivial award, like $5, and let them eat their own lawyer fees.
26/06/2018 at 22:04 JCORT4 says:
I love Fortnite Save the World but I find this kind of crap not needed in the least. Move on peeps, you guys are making money hand over fist, you’re better than this.
26/06/2018 at 22:26 shde2e says:
Apparently they’re not.
Turns out PUBG isn’t the only Battle Royale dev with twitchy legal trigger-fingers.
26/06/2018 at 22:13 Gothnak says:
Eh? Why is everyone on the side of the idiot who broke an NDA. You sign an NDA for a reason and if you break it, expect to get sued. It doesn’t matter who the company is or how much money they have, he’s an idiot.
26/06/2018 at 22:34 shde2e says:
Because it’s a big, successfull corporation suing a single employee, based on an unproven accusation, for a breach of contract which may have very well been an accident if it did happen, based on damage claims that are dubious at best and look like complete nonsense at worst involving a minor one-off event for their video game, and suing for large amounts of money that he couldn’t possibly pay, and which would ruin him financially.
In short, it’s a pretty nasty move at best, and at worst a big corporation abusing the legal system to hammer down on a perceived slight and ruining some poor sods life in the process.
26/06/2018 at 22:47 bacon seeker says:
NDAs are foul, and a huge company crushing a lowly QA guy over a leak that apparently had little to no impact, and calling it “irreparable damage” as if he had sawed the CEO’s legs off, is also foul.
26/06/2018 at 22:54 Sir_Deimos says:
While I agree that the “irreparable damages” and “actual losses” claims are absurd, you can’t just ignore an NDA because you think their existence is shitty. He signed a binding agreement to not leak information outside the company and then went ahead and did it anyway so Epic is well within their rights to sue for that.
26/06/2018 at 23:31 bacon seeker says:
The guy seems to have been an idiot, but just because they (are arguing they) have a legal right to take a pound of his flesh doesn’t mean they have to do it, or that I have to respect their doing it.
27/06/2018 at 00:21 Kolbex says:
Who gives a shit about their “rights”? Why does every internet logic knob try to turn a discussion about morals into a discussion about legalities?
27/06/2018 at 00:30 rochrist says:
It’s simple. If you feel that NDAs are foul, don’t sign it and don’t take the job. If you do, keep your mouth shut. It’s one or the other.
27/06/2018 at 00:00 CelestialSlayer says:
Honestly it’s about a bloke who is so stupid he thought that he could get away with breaking an nda for the most popular game in the world. Don’t be naive and start spouting rubbish about big corporations. Intellectual property is intellectual property regardless of who the company is.
26/06/2018 at 23:30 airmikee99 says:
And Epic proves they’re just a shitty and horrible as PUBG.
I look forward to the day these fly-by-night, half assed game companies disappear when this genre dries up.
26/06/2018 at 23:34 haldolium says:
Someone over at Gamasutra made an argument for why Epic is so relentless over a seemingly minor NDA breach
“If I was to guess based on the very little info we have here and on some of my personal and anecdotal experience; I’d say it’s likely that the leak scared off potential investors and partners for further media tie-ins.
Like a “well if you can’t keep that secret, how can I expect you to keep THIS secret?”
Not saying it’s fair or not, but a lot of business folks are very skittish about this stuff. It’s why we are so often told how important secrecy is. Things can get very complicated very quickly if things are revealed before they are intended to be. ”
link to gamasutra.com
It still makes Epic more and more unsympathetic along their choice of games they make today. They still are great on their engine front and employ a lot of really great and talented people, but their company direction is getting more and more annoying.