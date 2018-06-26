Overwatch (probably) rolls out a new hero teaser

The next Overwatch hero will be a giant metal ball. No abilities, no voice lines, just a big ‘ol metal sphere. Which squashes people, presumably.
It’s a brave direction to go down, and one that I’m 100% confident I’ve predicted correctly based on a six-second teaser Blizzard released last night. The fan theories about him being a spacemonkey called Hammond are probably nonsense.
Here’s the teaser.
Don’t just keep you eye on the ball. See those posters in the background? That chimp could well be Hammond or ‘Specimen 8’, one of Horizon Lunar Colony’s hyper-intelligent primates. That’s a research facility on the moon, responsible for the genetic-therapy that turned Winston into the super-smart guerrilla we all know and love.
He wasn’t the only test-subject, as detailed in this faux news report from last month. It revolves around the discovery of some researchers’ emails, with one that seems particularly pertinent:
This speculation train is only just getting started, baby, because it turns out the most recent update to the Horizon map lets you visit Hammond’s old room.
Click to embiggen that top right image, and what do you see? A suspiciously spherical escape pod that Hammond used to pinch a ride with Winston on his trip to Earth. This game of ‘spot the big metal balls in Overwatch’ doesn’t stop there though. Here’s a poster seen on the streets of Junkertown, as snapped for the Overwatch Wiki:
It’s an advert for a mech-fighting ring, and I’ll eat my hat if Kid_Karma’s prediction on Reddit doesn’t turn out to be true: “Hammond modified his escape pod into a mech, used it to fight in Junkertown’s arena and become known as “Wrecking Ball”.”
Then again, this could just be one big jape in the name of rehashing Lúcioball.
Or maybe it’s Bigweld.
Thanks for the header image, Dino drones.
26/06/2018 at 12:55 Apologised says:
The C of Champion being painted over leaving only word “Hampion” also seems like a tenous supporting link to it being Hammond as well.
Then again, remember when the teaser for Malphael had everyone thinking Deckard had arrived (which turned out to be true in the end)?
26/06/2018 at 13:37 Zorgulon says:
I, for one, welcome our spherical simian overlords.
26/06/2018 at 13:46 Excors says:
The changes to Hammond’s room on Horizon Lunar Colony are part of a much bigger revamp of the map that is trying to fix its gameplay problems. That’s somewhat different to the lead-up to Doomfist’s release, where Numbani had purely story-related map changes that were limited to the spawn rooms and payload, whereas it could be coincidental that Horizon is being updated now. Also the Horizon changes have been available on the PTR for ages (even discounting that a WIP version of the new Horizon was accidentally released to the PTR about six weeks too soon), which seems pretty early for a hero teaser. But maybe that’s what they want us to think – the clues referring to Hammond and are so old and so obvious that it can’t really be him, so we’ll be surprised when it is.
I’m hoping the hero is actually Orisa’s puppy, but the player doesn’t control him directly – you control a robot ball which the dog endlessly chases after, and you have to position yourself so he charges through the enemy team and knocks them down or at least distracts them with his adorable yapping.