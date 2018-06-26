Video: The most exciting PC games still to come in 2018

Has it really been six months? 2018 is passing in a blur of frozen architects, drug-pushing prophets and accordion duets. Hell, six months ago the RPS Video Department was but a glint in Graham’s eye. You may also recall a gathering of the most exciting games of 2018, a rundown of the year as it looked back in January. With E3 done there’s a clearer picture of what the rest of 2018 looks like. Many games have slipped to February 2019 – the stampeding bandits of Red Dead Redemption 2 have them running for the hills – but we’ve rustled up 15 of the remaining games that fellow video person Noa and I are looking forward to.
A couple of points. It’s a reasonably mainstream list (though I’m not sure Tales of Vesperia is hogging many Steam wishlists), so for those looking for quirkier fare I point you towards our round-up of the hidden gems of E3. I’m also keen to hear what games have caught your eye, so I know what to sniff out for future videos. Please don’t list endless fighting games as I’m terrible at those and it will be humiliating to document that on YouTube.
I also realise that I managed to miss Disco Elysium off my list, which is about the stupidest thing I’ve done this year. My critical faculties are howling at the rest of my brain right now, which is rather apt considering this is the hardboiled detective RPG where you’re constantly at war with the competing voices of your own body and mind. The challenge is as much about keeping your personality in check, so that it’s technically capable of untangling the case, as it is tracking the mystery by more conventional sleuthing. It’s ludicrously clever and you can get a much better feel for it by reading Matt’s interview with its lead writer.
If you made it this far, please consider subscribing to the RPS YouTube channel.
26/06/2018 at 18:59 kud13 says:
I’m still hoping The Sinking City and Call of Cthulhu RPG don’t slip to 2019 the way GreedFall did.
Also, maaaybe we can still get Darksiders III or Biomutant this year?
And then there was that other weird S.T.A.L.K.E.R/ Bioshock-like, Atomic Heart. And possibly Insomnia: the àrk.
26/06/2018 at 19:06 Matthew Castle says:
Yeah, Biomutant’s no show at E3 made me wonder if it was a little far off – otherwise we’d have stuck it on the list. The demo was the best thing at last year’s Gamescom. You can drive a giant mechanical hand. Wonderful!
26/06/2018 at 19:03 Werthead says:
Banner Saga 3 (24 July) and Valkyria Chronicles 4 (September) are also worth a mention.
26/06/2018 at 19:07 Matthew Castle says:
I’ve yet to play Valkyria Chronicles – what’s a good jumping in point?
26/06/2018 at 20:05 LexW1 says:
The first one (and it’s on PC). You don’t really need to play any of the others. The second one isn’t as good as the first, and is only on the PSP. The third is only on the PSP and only released in Japan. The spin-off, Revolution, is terrible.
VC4 has been described as actively attempting to return to what made the first game really great, so I think going from 1 to 4 is most reasonable for virtually everyone.
26/06/2018 at 19:09 Kingseeker Camargo says:
How feasible would it be to have these articles include a sort of text synopsis for people who can’t (or maybe even won’t) watch videos? Kind of what Shamus Young does in these cases.
For instance, I’m interested about this, but I can’t afford the mobile data it would take right now (plus, video-watching at work is way harder to conceal than word-reading). I’m hoping to check it later at home, but with the family and whatnot chances are I might end up missing most of it (that’s if I even get to use the PC today).
26/06/2018 at 19:13 granger44 says:
Seconded.
26/06/2018 at 19:38 Jp1138 says:
Completely agree.
26/06/2018 at 20:07 LexW1 says:
I concur. It’s not a crime not to have one, but if you actually wanted me to say, watch a video that’s basically a list, it’s a really good idea to give me an idea what’s in it. I can scan through an article and read what interests me in a fraction of the time a video will take, but if a video is about an interesting set of games, I’ll watch the whole thing. It’s just hard to guess if it is, because what’s “exciting” varies quite a lot.
26/06/2018 at 20:14 suibhne says:
God yes. I’m all for RPS getting into video content – I know there’s a sizable crowd of people who eat it up. But there’s also a big crowd of us that read very quickly and/or would much rather consume our content via text, and I’m just never going to watch a video for stuff like this (vs., say, a roundtable verdict on a game from multiple RPS writers, or a video tutorial with great color commentary, or whatever).