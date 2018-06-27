Amazon Prime Day 2018: Best deals on PC games and hardware

It’s that time of year again. Nope, it’s not Black Friday – yet. It’s that other day o’deals you’ve been waiting all year for, the ever-lovely and definitely not yearly clear-out sale of junk and tat, Amazon Prime Day. While the bulk of Amazon’s Prime Day discounts will be on things like Echoes, Echo Dots, Kindles and other bits of Alexa-enabled gubbins, there’s bound to be some (hopefully) major deals on PC hardware and games as well, so I thought I’d collect the best of the best PC Prime Day deals right here to save you the hassle of trawling through them yourself.

Of course, we don’t have any deals just this second since we’re still a few weeks out of the day itself, but below you’ll find handy info such as when Amazon Prime Day 2018 is actually taking place this year, as well as the kind of deals you can expect to see. I’ll be updating this piece as we get closer to the day itself with more information, but for now, here’s everything you need to know to prep yourself for Prime Day 2018.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2018?

Nothing’s been confirmed just yet, but Amazon Prime Day 2018 is hotly tipped to be not one, but two days this year, taking place between Monday July 16 and Tuesday July 17. That’s 48 hours of DEALS DEALS DEALS, with hopefully a warehouse’s worth of discounts and bargains on PC hardware and the odd PC game – handy if, say, you’ve just read our How to build a PC guide and now feel the urge to splurge hundreds of pounds / dollars on a bucket load of new PC components.

You do, however, need to be an Amazon Prime member in order to take advantage of all these shiny deals. It’s pretty easy to sign up – click here if you’re in the UK, or here if you’re in the US – or you can always use the 30-day free trial to take advantage of the deals if you don’t fancy stumping up a full year’s membership in one go. Just remember to cancel your trial at the end of it, otherwise you’ll be charged the full whack and be stuck with Amazon Prime for a year.

What kind of hardware deals can I expect to see?

Much like Black Friday, Amazon Prime Day tends to cover the full gamut of PC hardware, including graphics cards, monitors, SSDs, CPUs, headsets, laptops and mice and keyboards. If you’re in need of some inspiration, be sure to check out our best graphics card list, along with our best gaming monitor, best gaming SSD, best gaming headset and best gaming keyboard articles to help you decide what to buy.

To give you a flavour of what happened last year, though, here’s a quick summary of all the best deals from Prime Day 2017:

Hardware – UK deals

Logitech G502 wired gaming mouse: £38

Logitech MK520 wireless keyboard and mouse combo: £30

Corsair Corsair-CW-9060025-WW Hydro AIO Liquid CPU cooler: £84

LG 29UM68 monitor: £210

Logitech G402 Hyperion Fury wired gaming mouse: £22

Logitech K800 wireless backlit keyboard: £57

AOC G2260VWQ6 monitor: £79

SanDisk 500GB SATA III SSD: £119

Corsair Carbide 600C windowed case: £104

Hardware – US deals

LG 29UM58 monitor: $200

Logitech K800 wireless backlit keyboard: $54

Acer KA240HQ monitor: $90

LG 34UM68 monitor: $310

Xbox controller wireless adapter for Windows: $17.60

PC games – UK deals

Titanfall 2: £16.99 (Origin)

Halo Wars 2: £25.00 (Windows Store)

Rainbow 6 siege: £17.49 (UPlay)

Total War: Warhammer: £11.99 (Steam)

Lightning Deals

There will, of course, also be hundreds of Lightning Deals throughout Prime Day 2018. In case you’re unfamiliar with the term, these deals are exactly what they sound like – short, sharp and fast. They tend to last for just a few hours at a time, but fear not. We’ll be keeping you up to date with all the best PC lightning deals around, but you’d like a wider spread of deals, you can always follow our corporate pals over at Jelly Deals for all the latest, up-to-the-minute info as they go live.