How to build a PC: A step-by-step guide

Building your own gaming PC isn’t too bad if you know what you’re doing, but for first-time builders it can be quite the daunting experience. Sometimes, it’s just easier to get someone else to do all the legwork for you, especially if you’re after something small and diddy like the rather swish Zotac MEK1. Other times, though, it can be both cheaper and more satisfying to make one yourself, where you’ve got complete freedom to choose your own components and put them together exactly how you want.
In this guide, I’ll be taking you through step-by-step on how to do just that. From picking the right components to installing them in your case, by the time we’re done you’ll know everything there is to know about how to build a PC that’s great for gaming and personal computing alike. Let’s begin!
Click the links below and we’ll be on our way, but if you need some extra help picking and buying your chosen components, then read on down for our in-depth prep guide.
How to install a power supply
How to install a motherboard
How to install a case fan
How to install a CPU
How to install RAM
How to install a graphics card
How to install an SSD / HDD
How to connect your system panel connector and case cables
How to put your case back together again and connect your peripherals
How to install Windows 10
Where can I buy PC components?
Before we get started, let’s take a look at where you can actually buy said components in the first place, because if you’ve only ever bought complete systems before, then you may need to peruse some different kinds of retailers to what you’re used to.
Amazon, both in the UK and US, can be a good source for potential PC builders, but it’s worth checking more specific PC manufacturer sites as well, a few of which I’ve outlined below. You could also, heavens forbid, visit a real life bricks-and-mortar store if there happen to be any left in your general vicinity (RIP Maplin), but you’ll probably be buying most of your PC bits online.
|UK
|US
|Ebuyer
|Newegg
|Overclockers UK
|BestBuy
|Scan
|Walmart
|CCL
|B&H
|Novatech
|MicroCenter
What PC components do I need and what should I buy?
All right, get your checklists at the ready, because here comes a list of everything you need in order to build your brand-new gaming PC:
- A case
- Motherboard
- CPU
- CPU cooler/heatsink/radiator
- RAM
- Graphics card
- SSD (or HDD)
- Power supply
- A Windows 10 licence (or your OS of choice), preferably on a USB stick
- A crosshead screwdriver
- Some thermal paste
There are also some optional bits you might need, such as a Wi-Fi card if your PC isn’t going to be anywhere near an Ethernet port (and if your motherboard doesn’t already have integrated Wi-Fi), extra fans depending on how many are in your case already, and maybe some cable ties for keeping everything nice and tidy once you’ve finished connecting everything up, but we’ll start with the basics listed above first before delving into how to fit any extra additions you might have in mind.
You will also need a monitor of some description, so if you haven’t got one already, then head on over to our best gaming monitor list for everything you need to know about picking the perfect display for your new PC. The same goes for your mouse and keyboard. We’ll have some top mouse recommendations for you shortly, but in the meantime, check out our best gaming keyboard article.
So many peripherals, so little time…
As for precisely which components you should buy, there are a couple of things to consider before you start stacking up that checkout basket.
CPU:
First, you need to decide whether you’re going to build an Intel-based PC or an AMD one. This will determine what kind of motherboard you need – see our handy motherboard / CPU combo guide for more on this subject – as well as whether you need to buy a third-party cooler. AMD’s second generation Ryzen+ CPUs, for instance, all come with relatively decent coolers in the box, whereas Intel’s 8th Gen Coffee Lake processors do not.
Case:
Your CPU might also affect the kind of case you want as well. If you’re planning on overclocking your CPU, for instance, you’ll probably want a case that comes with several fans pre-installed or enough room for you to install additional cooling measures, such as a water cooler, later on.
On the whole, though, I’d imagine most first-time builders will want a mid-tower PC case for an ATX-sized motherboard. Also, for the love of all that is holy, get one with sides that are easy to take off and put back on again, because you’re probably going to be doing that a lot. Also also, make sure there’s enough room to stick your graphics card inside it, because sometimes cases have fixed storage bay cages that get in the way.
RAM, GPU and Storage:
As for choosing your RAM, graphics card and storage options, might I humbly suggest starting with our very own best graphics card article, as well as our best gaming SSD and best DDR4 RAM lists? Again, your choices will depend very much on the type of PC you want to build, but you should find all of our guides are split into (hopefully) helpful segments that target specific aims and budgets.
Power supply:
Finding the right power supply is a little easier. Essentially, you need one that’s beefy enough to power all of your chosen components. If it can’t deliver enough wattage, your PC may crash or become unstable. This is particularly important if you’re planning on getting a powerful graphics card.
Personally, I’ve never had a problem with power supplies in the 550-650W ballpark for single GPU systems, but if you’re thinking about building a PC with more than one graphics card in it then you may need something in the 800-1000W area. I’d also recommend getting a modular power supply, because then you don’t have to deal with excess power cables clogging up your case at the end of it. Instead, you can just leave the ones you don’t need in the box and keep everything nice and neat.
Another thing to look out for is whether your intended power supply has an 80 Plus rating. This means it’s at least 80% energy efficient at low, medium and high loads, and produces less excess heat to help keep running costs down. There are multiple different types of 80 Plus rating, going from the standard 80 Plus all the way up to 80 Plus Platinum, but it’s worth paying extra for it if you don’t want your electricity bill going through the roof.
OS:
Don’t forget you also need an operating system! Personally, I’m very fond of Windows 10, but I understand that some people may prefer to stick with Windows 7 because it’s what people like and everyone hates Windows 8 and 8.1. Whatever you choose, you’ll need to buy a licence/product code/activation key or whatever you want to call it, preferably on a USB stick so you can boot from it. You can get one here direct from Microsoft if you’re in the US or here for those in the UK. If you can’t find one on a USB stick, you’ll have to make do with a digital code and put it on a USB stick yourself. Don’t worry, though – all this and more is covered in the guide links above.
Tools:
Finally, you’ll need a crosshead screwdriver for securing everything in place, such as certain bits of your case if it doesn’t have thumb screws, as well as your motherboard and storage options.
You may also want to invest in some thermal paste, too. This is applied to the up (non-pin) side of your CPU to allow efficient heat transfer between your processor and your cooler, which goes on top – the thermal paste acting like a kind of sandwich filling between the two. Some coolers, such as those that come with a proper retail processor, may already have a layer pre-applied, but it’s always handy to have in case you want to swap your cooler for another one at a later date.
27/06/2018 at 15:19 HiroTheProtagonist says:
Ultimate rule of thumb: if it seems to take more than light pressure to insert, you’ve probably got the wrong angle. The only exception to this is the securing lever on the CPU, which will arguably scare the crap out of you the very first time you try to lock it in with how much pressure it takes.
As for operating system, either get 10 Pro or some distro of Linux. Pro is more expensive, but it also has the most user control outside of Enterprise (which you pretty much can’t get outside of a mass business license or piracy). Linux is also good if you’re not married to Windows in terms of software, as many developers are either launching Linux versions simultaneously or are backporting older titles, plus WINE keeps adding support for titles old and new. I’d recommend either Mint (if you’re a Windows native and like that interface) ElementaryOS (if macOS is more your style) or Fedora (if you like the idea of more bleeding edge features).
Final note: Good luck finding DDR4 RAM at affordable prices, you’ll need it.
27/06/2018 at 15:38 MattS says:
I would argue the average user wont ever use the features of windows 10 pro, just go with home…
27/06/2018 at 16:00 HiroTheProtagonist says:
Honestly, if a person is just an “average home user” Linux is a far better option than Windows at this point. Chromium can handle all the web apps that require Chrome, LibreOffice covers productivity for free on par with MS Office, most distros have a software repository that contains just about everything a user could want, and with rolling releases there’s no need to rebuild for updates/new versions. Not only that, but it’s entirely possible to user Linux without having to open a Terminal window outside of a few actions that most regular users wouldn’t even need to worry about.
And even if you factor in peripherals, WINE handles most of the drivers pretty well, and Gutenprint does a better job handling printers than most native Windows drivers.
27/06/2018 at 15:40 mitrovarr says:
One thing that helps with RAM prices is not buying too much. As I understand it, games just won’t appreciate the benefit of getting more than 16 gb. Don’t overbuy just because your last computer had 16gb too, and it sounds skimpy.
27/06/2018 at 15:32 lancelot says:
I think I would be quite happy with just one entry in my RSS feed, not 10 separate entries for each chapter of the guide.
27/06/2018 at 15:33 Horg says:
I still think you should have a DVD drive on the components list, they cost next to nothing and are still somewhat relevant.
27/06/2018 at 15:42 mitrovarr says:
It will limit your choice of cases severely. Most cases now have no front drive bays at all.
Which is stupid, as a lot of useful accessory panels use them. And I’d recommend getting a case that has at least one. Still, thought I’d mention it.
27/06/2018 at 15:56 gunny1993 says:
Most of those accessories (at least the ones I can think of) are trending towards being PC software based now.
Well, only one I can think of are hotswap bays, which are reasonably specific bits of kit anyway.
But anyway, front bays are ugly and I for one welcome the three front fan overlords
27/06/2018 at 16:08 HiroTheProtagonist says:
Hotswap is highly underrated. Back before USB external drives achieved price/size parity with SATA drives, hotswap was an easy way to make a removeable backup drive with good read/write speeds. Nowadays everyone has SSDs, but it’s still kinda nice to have an option for connecting raw HDDs.
27/06/2018 at 16:06 BockoPower says:
Or just buy a Windows 10 Pro OEM licence key from Amazon for about £10 (it’s only a single installation key but I assume most people don’t re-install their Windows every 6 months and they can just buy a new £10 one for a next installation anyway), download the official Windows 10 download tool for free from the Microsoft site and use it to create an installation USB or DVD. Keep in mind that already needs a working PC with internet connection to be done but surely there is a relative or a friend to help with it. You will safe ~£100 without much of a hassle that way.
Link to Amazon Windows 10 Pro OEM – link to amazon.co.uk
Link to Microsoft Windows 10 download tool – link to microsoft.com
27/06/2018 at 16:35 BockoPower says:
I just realized with my links and writing about saving money in my comment above, you guys may think it’s from one of those annoying spam bot comments about making tons of money from doing nothing over the internet. Haha. Don’t worry, just read the comment more careful.
27/06/2018 at 16:19 cpt_freakout says:
Thanks for the guide, this is very useful. I offered a friend of mine to set up his computer; I used to know how to build one way back when but haven’t done so in like a decade or more, so this will be a great starting point.
27/06/2018 at 16:31 BockoPower says:
You can start with trying different builds with link to pcpartpicker.com.
It’s very useful when you are not sure if all parts you have in mind are compatible so you just start with the CPU and then it will automatically show you only Motherboards for that processor. Still you have to do some reading about the PC case to be sure the Graphic Card can fit inside because I don’t think they consider all cases’ dimensions in the site for that.