A few updates later, Surviving Mars is quietly a much better game

We’ve diligently posted about DLC and similar gubbins for Surviving Mars, Haemimont and Paradox’s good-ish space colony management game, over the past few months, but one thing we’ve not done is dip a finger into its red soil to check whether or not it’s ready for new life to grow. Along with the DLC – most of it free – there’ve been a few major patches, which include trying to streamline the finickity interface, add more variety to the otherwise one-note geodesic domes and generally save us from falling into a black hole of needless micro-management. This month’s ‘Mysteries Supply Pack‘ free DLC having caught my eye, I though I’d quickly establish the grass roots of a new colony to see how it’s all doing.
“Quickly.” Hah.
I’m still playing, a dozen hours later. Subtle changes have massively refreshed Surviving Mars – with the game feeling this much better after three months, I’m so excited to see what it’s like after a year.
A big part of that is because it doesn’t waste my time in the same way. At launch, I was constantly flicking through status screens to establish what I had shortage of, or who was unemployed or mad or homeless. Last month’s Curiosity patch sorted that right out, swapping out the big’ ol pane-of-stats that ate the right of the screen for a neat taskbar along the top, showing quick summaries of my colony’s ins and outs. A bit more like a modern Civ, in other words, but some traditions exist for a reason.
It’s not 100% elegant yet – I’d like a bit more click-to-jump-to-unemployed/homeless settler, for instance, but it’s a sweeping change. Psychologically, I feel like I’m achieving things or solving problems almost all the time, as opposed to before, where I felt like I had to do a bunch of filing before I could go out into the field.
The other thing I’m digging the hell out of is the new types of dome (another patched-in freebie). It’s not because of the shapes – triangles and tubes to go alongside the existent, well, domes – but rather because these new, often more affordable and Tetris-able sizes encourage more thoughtful and reactive colony-building. Previously, I’d stuff anything anywhere, as each ‘big’ dome was effectively a self-contained colony. Now, I have tube-domes full only of farms or factories, triangle-domes that act as campuses for education and research, with the big, main, domey domes now hives of life and leisure that my colonists commute out from. A new order, and a new way to tinker and finesse until all is neat and efficient.
In fact, the single greatest addition to Surviving Mars over the past 15-odd weeks are tubes that connect domes to each other, so folk can trot safely between them to reach a workplace, school or university. It’s the most obvious thing, but it transforms your colony from closed hives full of whatever to one, big, networked base. It’s the difference between a bunch of far-flung tents in the desert and an actual space-city, and it makes the game as a whole feel so much grander. I find myself making much longer-term plans now, as opposed to simply ‘if I can just build x….’
I think there’s more that could be done – colonists still feel so anonymous, for instance – but these small changes have had a enormous pay-off. i fully expect to be growing space-potatoes for a long time to come.
27/06/2018 at 17:49 VCepesh says:
I still find the notion of domes, as opposed to entirely self-contained sealed buildings, to be a little absurd. Look at all that wasted space that needs to be heated, cleaned and otherwise maintained, where a breach could lead to catastrophic loss of life and atmosphere. Not to mention the material needed to build the dome itself.
I don’t actually know if those issues are represented in the game or somehow justified.
27/06/2018 at 18:16 pookie191 says:
Not to mention a mars colony would be underground
27/06/2018 at 18:35 N'Al says:
AFAIK, Outpost already tried that. From what I understand it didn’t make for particularly compelling gameplay.
27/06/2018 at 19:35 Excors says:
Oxygen Not Included makes underground base building excessively compelling, but it’s a life support system simulator rather than a city builder – you spend most of your time dealing with gas flows and heat management and solving disasters caused by your earlier solutions to other disasters. Your base will probably be really ugly, since merely being functional is enough of a challenge. Surviving Mars seems much less about survival and more about making a pleasing colony, and domes are pleasing, so I think both games made a good choice of setting.
27/06/2018 at 21:09 Nauallis says:
Well, Outpost tried it, but then they also released that game as a buggy, unfinished mess, with minimal tutorial and no clear direction for play. I think it could be made to work – underground bases that is, not Outpost.
27/06/2018 at 18:41 brucethemoose says:
^
Surviving Mars is pretty sci-fi, not a scientific simulation. A “real” mars base would be underground (as anything on the surface would be bathed in radiation), much smaller, and nowhere near profitable/self-sufficient.
Unless someone figures out how to give Mars a magnetic field (I’ve heard a superconducting ring around the equator might do the trick), large Mars colonies are pure fantasy anyway. That doesn’t mean a Mars sim with bubble habitats can’t be enjoyable, and at least somewhat believable.
27/06/2018 at 18:55 Excors says:
link to universetoday.com suggests that a (very powerful) magnetic field at L1 between Mars and the Sun would be sufficient to protect the entire planet, and sounds much easier than producing a planet-sized field.
27/06/2018 at 20:34 Bearded Games says:
Not actually powerful. Although 10,000 Gauss and 1 Tesla sound like big scary theoretical numbers, you can find magnets that strong for a few dollars on Ali Baba – link to alibaba.com
Likely the trick would be keeping them in place, and projecting a large field of that strength.
27/06/2018 at 18:33 Excors says:
I imagine heat shouldn’t be a big issue – the Martian atmosphere is nearly a vacuum and should hopefully act as insulation for the dome. Mars rovers have found the winds that deposit dust on their solar panels also occasionally clean the dust off, so domes might not need much manual cleaning either. And a (hemi)spherical dome is the most efficient shape for handling the stresses of air pressure.
On the other hand, humans can live comfortably at much lower air pressures than on Earth, by using pure oxygen – I think Apollo was about a third of Earth’s pressure. There is some increased fire risk but it should be manageable. (Apollo 1’s fatal problem was using *high* pressure pure oxygen, which is a very bad idea in a flammable environment). With sufficiently strong materials and lowish pressure, maybe you don’t need the optimal efficiency of a dome shape.
The game does let domes get hit by meteorites, and the atmosphere slowly leaks out of the hole, but it’s easy to repair before anyone gets hurt. In real life I guess you might still have enough time for everyone to put on oxygen masks and get to a shelter and wait for the repairs, so it’s not necessarily catastrophic.
Building underground is probably much more sensible in reality though, to protect against impacts and radiation and temperature changes, but would look really boring in the game.
27/06/2018 at 18:46 brucethemoose says:
A dome would still lose a ton of heat via conduction into the ground, unless you build it on stilts. That’s an even bigger problem with underground bases, especially when Mar’s crust is much cooler than Earth’s (AFAIK).
27/06/2018 at 20:38 hungrycookpot says:
Couldn’t you just build it on an insulated foundation?
27/06/2018 at 21:07 brucethemoose says:
You could, and that’s exactly what they’d do.
It’s easy enough for a dome, but it does add alot of expense underground. The insulator needs some structural integrity to withstand the pressure, and you have to excavate alot more material to make room for it.
27/06/2018 at 19:57 Maxheadroom says:
As a game it starts well enough. Really feels like you’re struggling to get a foothold on an alien planet a-la The Martian or the Netflix docu-drama Mars, but before long you’re building strip malls and casinos and it just turns into every other city management game, albeit one with domes and a red tint
27/06/2018 at 18:58 Drib says:
All these people talking about science. Gross.
What’s neat to me is that they added transport tubes. That was the biggest problem I had with the initial game, every dome was basically a separate city, with no connection to anything else other than sharing resources.
That addition alone has made me want to give this game another shot.
27/06/2018 at 19:07 Excors says:
Yeah, I’d usually build a large dome and put a couple of factories in it, then calculate I needed to fill half the dome with housing for the workers for those factories. Then they need some food and healthcare and recreation just to fulfil their basic needs, and then the dome is completely full and looks identical to every other dome.
If we can now have highly specialised domes, connected to each other to share facilities, that sounds much more fun.
27/06/2018 at 19:28 Werthead says:
That addition now means it is possible to build colonies that look like the Mars cities from Babylon 5, and really, that’s all I ever ask from the game.
27/06/2018 at 20:39 hungrycookpot says:
I actually refunded the game on Day 1 once I realized that there was no way to connect these domes. It just struck me as the stupidest design decision I could have come up with in a game like this. Now that they’re in, I could see myself giving it another try but I think I’ll wait for a sale this time.
27/06/2018 at 19:04 klops says:
There seemed to be an opportunity wasted here. RPS has an article series “Has ______ been improved by its updates?”.
Or has that fallen into oblivion with “The Midnight Table”, “Have You Played?” and those Dotalols?
27/06/2018 at 20:07 Someoldguy says:
Maybe they’re starting a new trend? I quite like a title that summarises the article rather than sounds like click bait to make you read it.
You won’t believe how much $game can be improved with this one simple trick! Eugh.
It certainly sounds like Surviving Mars is worth a revisit now. I just have to find a hole in my ever shrinking gaming window…