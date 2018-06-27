The Binding Of Isaac becoming physical card game

A party’s not a party until you’ve necked a handful of mystery pills and wept over a poo, I always say, and soon that experience will be available in a more hygienic form. Edmund McMillen, the big man of The Binding Of Isaac, has designed a physical multiplayer card game based on the rad roguelikelike shoot ’em up, and it already smashed its Kickstarter goal. Like the virtual version, The Binding Of Isaac: Four Souls will send players to battle terrible (and often faecal) monsters and nab loot.

“2-4 players take turns playing loot cards and using items to kill monsters that yield more items, loot, and sometimes souls,” the Kickstarter page explains in brief. “The first player to end their turn with 4 souls is the winner. Cooperation, barter, and betrayal is encouraged.” That page also details the whole thing, if you’re curious.

It’s based on Isaac characters, monsters, items, and all that, as Edmund McMillen explains in this here Kickstarter vid:

Seeking $50,000 (£38k) to get production rolling, the campaign hit that in under two hours and kept on going, already at $223,648 (£170k). Barring the usual Kickstarter risks and pitfalls, it seems to be happening. The campaign is basically run as pre-ordering, with at least $25 (£19 + shipping) getting you a copy of the physical game. Higher tiers give more bits and pieces in the usual Kickstarter ways.

Edmund is making Four Souls with production company Studio71, Danielle McMillen, frequent collaborator Tyler Glaiel, and a number of illustrators. Edmund and Tyler are working together on the revived Mewgenics too, now that they’ve finished The End Is Nigh. Edmund’s also making another Isaac spin-off, the turn-based puzzle RPG The Legend Of Bum-bo, with James Id. All of the Isaacs.

You’ll be able to see Four Souls played in prototype during a livestream on the Kickstarter page starting at 8pm today (noon Pacific time). After that, it’s expected to start shipping in November.